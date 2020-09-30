The compromise of 1877

Well, as our news becomes more and more focused on the upcoming elections, let’s take a peek back at the unusual vote in the fall of 1876, and election often called “The most disputed election in U.S. history.” In March of ‘77, the election’s decision was still pretty much deadlocked in the Electoral College, Republican U.S. Grant was in the last month of his Presidency, America was in the sixth year of a nasty depression, and the onerous Civil War Reconstruction was in its 11th year.

And the next president was still undecided.

It was then that three Southern States, Louisiana, South Carolina and Florida, secretly met with lame-duck Grant to propose “a deal.”

The ‘76 election had been between Republican Rutherford B. Hayes and Democrat Samuel Tilden, and by midnight on election day, Tilden had 184 electoral votes, needing just 1 more to win — and he also led the popular vote. The Southern Democrats were for Tilden, however they were so desirous of getting rid of ‘Reconstruction,’ that they proposed a compromise to President Grant. If he would guarantee to withdraw federal troops from the Southern States, they would (somehow) make those three aforementioned states lean to his Presidential candidate Mr. Hayes, and finally settle the election.

In other words, the electoral votes were for sale!

There were 38 States in our Union then and 14 of them were considered “Southern.” African-American males had been given the right to vote nationally and the race-prejudiced South was still angry about that. The election had been ugly there, with beatings and deaths of whites as well as blacks and the situation had plummeted way past time for settling.

The key issue on both sides was the removal of federal troops from the South, allowing those states to settle disputes with their own local governments. So, “the Compromise of 1877” came about with the Electoral College vote finalized at 185 for Hayes over 184 for Tilden. And immediately after taking office, the new President Hayes pulled out the troops from all Southern states. Sadly, that crucial event also led to long-term legal racial segregation there, which would extend well into the 20th Century, finally coming to an end with the 1960s Civil Rights Movement.

In Petaluma, in ‘77, there were two newspapers — The Weekly Argus, led by Republican Henry Westin and The Petaluma Weekly Courier, led by Democrat W.F. Shattuck — and their sentiments and advice strongly followed party lines. Westin called Tilden, “A rascal, conniver and sham reformer, not deserving of plaudits,” while labeling Hayes, “Frank, modest, unequivocal and patriotic.” Shattuck, on the other hand, claimed that the Republican policy was, “For the South to fall down and worship Hayes with fulsome adulation paid to his High Mightiness,” and he warned against, “The covert ways of wily politicians, who study for power rather than peace, and spoils more than justice.”

Politics seldom change.

In other national news, the “U.S./Indian Wars” were raging as well, culminating in General Custer’s death at Little Big Horn and news-making names notably included Chiefs Joseph, Sitting Bull and Crazy Horse.

In Petaluma, the most important industry was the manufacture of buggies and wagons. William Zartman’s plant was even propelled by steam and D.W.C. Putnam’s, second in volume, was also producing farm implements. Together, they turned out over 245 vehicles a year.

Most Petaluma streets had been ‘Macadamized’ (an early road surface) by then too, which helped shield those wooden wheels, and the horses that pulled them, from rocks, mud and pits. The Petaluma Brewing Company, not to be outdone, was producing over 5,000 gallons of beer a week in ‘77, using 200 cords of wood and 13 tons of hops to do it. And our Jacob Wick was running his tannery making much harness and shoe leather out of the hides. On our busy Petaluma Creek, the Steamer Pilot made three trips a week, carrying those products — plus eggs, dairy and field produce — down to Bay Area markets.

As a sidelight to the 1876-67 election story, Rutherford Hayes and his wife would go on to visit his former Ohio law partner Professor E.S. Lippett, right here in Petaluma, in 1880. He was accompanied by General Sherman at the time.

Petaluma’s Hayes Lane was subsequently named for him.

And lastly, this interesting bit.

It was proudly announced by our Chamber of Commerce that year, that our “System of sewerage is almost perfect, emptying into Petaluma Creek, and carried by tide twice a day, into San Pablo Bay.”

Um, not sure about that “almost perfect“ part.

