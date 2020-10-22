The continuing ‘saga’ of Cedar Grove Park

It’s been a tumultuous local saga for over 200 years. The property known as Cedar Grove is located off the North side of Lakeville Street, one half-block East of Petaluma Boulevard and just West of the Clover-Sonoma Dairy.

But don’t go trying to find it.

It has currently become a transient homeless encampment, blocked-off and police-patrolled. But, more about that later.

First, a short summary of the 200-year history of Cedar Grove.

In the early days of our Petaluma Valley, the hills were rife with wild game and our creek was swarming with salmon and Steelhead trout. It was pretty easy living. Prior to the 1820s, this land, located at what was then the creek’s upper end of navigation, had long been an established Lekituit-Coast Miwok village. Historians say the village was abandoned when Spanish Missionaries arrived in 1817, and later the smallpox epidemic in the 1830s further decimated those tribes.

The first “white game hunters” arrived here in 1850 and established a camp on the Cedar Grove site. Pioneers John Lockwood, Thom Baylis and David Flogdell had pooled their resources and, in 1851, opened a small trading post there. The property passed through several hands until 1867 when Annie P. Bell became the owner, and upon her death in 1902, our Petaluma Courier said she had, “Owned a splendid home near Cedar Grove, that had been the land of the John Lockwood party and had greatly improved the property, building a number of houses, but reserving the old homestead for herself.”

That obituary failed to note if Mrs. Bell was the once that constructed that “homestead,” and it’s still unknown who actually built it, though it currently ranks as one of Petaluma’s oldest standing homes, circa 1870.

In 1876, the land was purchased by Frederick Starke and he converted the property into an amusement park he called Starke’s Park. By then, the parcel consisted of 23 acres, of which 10 had been Mrs. Bell’s. Starke died in 1884 and the park — which then included a restaurant, a ballroom, a bowling alley, a shooting range and a baseball diamond — passed to his descendants, one of whom was Henry Dahlman. By that time, the San Francisco and North Pacific Railroad, adjoining the parcel since 1870, had become a major asset, as trains from the city brought large crowds there for parties and picnics. Dahlman changed the name to Cedar Grove Park, describing it as “One of the prettiest and most attractive parks in the county.”

Then, in 1900, Mr. Dahlman sold it to Adolph Bloom, who enlarged it to 24 acres with the intention of placing there, “One of the largest poultry raising plants in the West.” He built another residence there, as well. Mr. Bloom was described at the time, as among Petaluma’s wealthiest residents and “a well-known dairyman.”

Well, his “poultry idea” didn’t happen, and Cedar Grove continued as a resort for the next eight years, with as many as 3,000 visitors a day streaming in. Sadly, Adolph Bloom died by suicide there in 1937 and the acreage was soon sold, by Mrs. Bloom, to Chris and Lucille Beck. The Becks moved into Bloom’s home and began to conduct their “stock buying business” on the property.

Then, just months after buying it, Beck traded all of Cedar Grove to Contractor Ben Woodworth, who intended to subdivide the property. Woodworth was married at the time to Betty Tunstall, and they moved into the historic Carpenter-Gothic home there, while their own subdivision plans for 200 homes were developing.

Fast-forward to 1954. After Betty divorced Woodworth in a bitter contest, she obtained for herself 12.44 acres of Cedar Grove in the settlement. Betty soon applied to the city to install a “trailer court” on her parcel, but the city turned her down flat.

A year later, Woodworth got developer Goheen Construction to propose his portion (separate from Tunstall’s) for rezoning from mixed industrial to residential. Goheen’s plan was for a 150-home subdivision there, upon his own 24 acres. He also planned bridging the river, from Payran Street, for a new main entrance, so as to avoid the railroad tracks.

Once again, that project was turned down by the city.

In 1956, Woodworth upped the density and proposed 193 homes there. At the same time, however, the City of Petaluma was pumping spoils from the latest dredging of the river onto the Cedar Grove land and Woodworth’s plans were yet again put on hold. The city did finally rezone it in 1959 and approved a subdivision, to be called Linda Mar. But that approval was contingent upon Woodworth constructing an elementary school there. That idea didn’t fly with Mr. Woodworth, and the property soon declined, eventually becoming a homeless encampment.