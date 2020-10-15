The Depression and Prohibition in 1931

Times were tough 88 years ago, as the terrible Dust Bowl in the Plains States had deepened the Depression, which then collided head-on with the Volsted Prohibition Act.

Thousands of destitute unemployed flocked to our “Sunshine State,” many via auto caravan. One columnist complained, “1,000 automobile bums each day in rattling wrecks came here to seek a better life.” Relief groups couldn’t cope, something had to be done and California’s Governor Rolph began considering the establishment of labor camps.

In the era of Prohibition, all of this was especially hard on California due to the resulting crash of our important wine and beer industries. Our service stations even began giving away gas, hoping it would encourage those 200,000 non-residents to keep moving-on and out of state. Local businessmen, desperate to return to some kind of normalcy, chipped-in for that fuel cost.

But Petaluma’s situation was not as dire as that of the big cities,’ and our businessmen had liberally funded relief for the unemployed, especially for those with dependent families. Argus-Courier editor Emmett Olmsted however, warned, “Floaters (those who only wanted hand-outs) will be floated-out of town and Petaluma knows how.” Even Sonoma County Sheriff Mike Flohr was directed from Sacramento to “use his influence to prevent the flow of transients into California.”

However, I found no reference to ideas as to how he was to do that.

Meanwhile, California wine-makers were in woe over prohibition’s near destruction of their vineyards. One estimate stated that 85% of our county’s wineries had been mortgaged for more than their values.

In arguments against The Volstead Act, it was said the notion that “most women wanted prohibition” was false, for by 1931 Women had begun organizing against it, stating that a raise in alcohol sales taxes would help defeat the depression. It was said that, in 1930, alcohol taxes had been only ½ of 1% of total U.S. revenue, as opposed to pre-prohibition’s 1923, when those taxes had been 32%. Women activists also forecast that “No prohibitionist can be elected President in 1932,” casting aspersions upon then President Herbert Hoover‘s plans.

It had become very obvious that bringing back alcohol would raise tens of millions in tax revenue, while also putting thousands of unemployed to work, but Hoover had stayed silent on this issue, while an estimated 3/4 of both Houses of Congress were “dry” proponents at that time.

Arguments became more vocal by 1931 and in one Petaluma church gathering it was said the discussion became more about the “quality of different wines, than about the prohibition of them.“ A Santa Rosa columnist wryly noted, “Before prohibition, there were 53 saloons in Petaluma. Now, there are 53 speakeasies.”

By August, the question of modifying Volstead to allow 3% to 4% alcohol beer was afoot (most beer is now 5%). The “wets” claimed those numbers would not be intoxicating enough (Uh, huh). But our conservative editor Olmsted carped, “Why should the government aid bankrupt grape farmers any more than bankrupt retailers? There is no panacea for business depression.”

As the Dust Bowl in the Plains States worsened, thousands more transients fled to California. The hit song of ‘31 was (appropriately) “Brother, Can You Spare A Dime?” and interestingly, the stomach-calming drug Alka Seltzer, was first brought to market that year.

The upbeat news of ‘31 was that construction had been started on Hoover Dam, thus employing many hundreds, and Congress also gave the go-ahead for the building of the San Francisco Bay Bridge that year. Other good things included movie-of-the-year, “City Lights” starring Charlie Chaplin, while Fred Waring and Bing Crosby debuted new shows on radio, “Dick Tracy” hit the newspapers, the Star Spangled Banner was named our National Anthem and Al Capone got 11 years in Alcatraz for tax evasion, over his huge profits on illicit booze.

That December, our Hill Plaza Garage owner E. Pedranti advertised that he would give your car $11 worth of service for just $1, and would donate .50 cents of that dollar to “Help the unemployed, who are willing to work.”

He also requested that you, “Be courteous to those men and women who are trying so hard to make a few dollars for Christmas.”

A good guy, that Mr. Pedranti.

And I think that’s a nice note on which to end this column.

(Skip Sommer is an honorary life member of the Petaluma History Museum and Heritage Homes. You can reach him at skipsommer@hotmail.com)