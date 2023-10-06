Skip Sommer

By the mid-1940s, it was very obvious that Germany’s “1,000 Year Reich” was going to crash significantly short of that goal, and that the “Great War” in Europe would soon be over. The Soviets had wiped out the German army at Stalingrad and they had also liberated the terrible Auschwitz Prison. The Allies had landed at Normandy and France was finally pushing the Nazis down. Then the Red Army, with a force of over 2 million men, began razing Berlin.

Germany was on its knees.

But mysteriously, by April of 1945, Adolph Hitler ‒ the self-proclaimed “Savior Of Germany” ‒ had vanished. Rumors were rife about his escape by submarine to Argentina, his skulking about in the Bavarian Alps or in a hidden base in Antarctica ‒ or that he had completely changed his identity and with Eva Braun, his mistress of 16 years, was living in a cave in Italy.

Our Petaluma Argus-Courier editor, John Olmsted, headlined, “Where’s Hitler?” He then opined that Adolph may be dressed as a woman, saying, “shave off the mustache, put some rouge on his face and he would pass.” He snidely added, “Maybe, someday, we shall hear stories about him hanging wallpaper in Petaluma.”

The spring of ‘45 was jammed with major world news. President Franklin, who had been sworn in for an unprecedented fourth term as president in January of ‘45, died on April 12 and his V.P., Harry Truman, had become our U.S. leader. The city of Berlin fell on May 2, the Nazis surrendered on May 8, and it was later thought that Adolph Hitler had committed suicide back on April 30.

But was that for real? Could anyone prove it?

Unfortunately, not then.

The story eventually came together that on April 1, “Der Furher” had retreated to a secret bunker, built five stories under the Reichstag Chancellery in Berlin. Hitler had heard of the grisly death of Benito Mussolini and the after-death mutilation of his body, and he wanted none of that. His 18 room underground hideaway was equipped with electrical service, its own water supply and “luxurious furnishings and expensive paintings.”

Hitler figured he was safe there, if only for a short while.

As a final move, Hitler wrote a last will, appointing Josef Goebbels as Germany’s future Chancellor and he then married his long-time mistress, Eva. He had acquired some cyanide poison capsules and tried one out on his German Shepherd, “Blondi,” and it worked. The Fuhrer’s dream of “a 1,000 Year Reich,” it seemed, was soon coming to an ignominious ending, deep in the ground of Berlin.

Hitler, at that time, was a sick man in many ways, with early aging, bad teeth and failing eyesight. He well knew he was at his end, as Soviet forces drew near. His last foretelling statement was, “I will not fall into the hands of an enemy that requires a new spectacle.”

But did it actually happen that way?

On May 4, 1945, the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat headlined, “Hitler’s Love Nest In Hands Of Yanks! Four bodies, blackened and charred, have been dragged out of the ruins.” The writer continued, “It was not until the whole of Berlin had been brought crashing down, that Hitler (probably) met his death.” The next day, the PD announced that President Truman had revealed, “On the best authority available, that Adolf Hitler is dead.”

The President added then, that he would not “divulge the source of his information.”

On May 9, 1945, local papers celebrated the surrender of Germany, which took place after five years, seven months, and six days of bloodshed and destruction. The total casualties were reported at the time as 930,310. Of that number, 205,519 were killed, 665,268 wounded, 93,061 missing and 77,352 prisoners of war. We were still at war with Japan, of course. Our editor Olmsted further suggested, “This is no time for us to celebrate. We must grit our teeth for the final spurt.”

However, on that immortal day in May, no one could stop Petaluma church bells from ringing, our factory whistles from blowing and a large crowd assembling in Walnut Park, with the municipal band playing and mayor Jasper Woodson “hailing our heroes.”

Relief was palpable.

Two weeks later, on May 23, the Argus reported, “Hitler died in mercy killing.” Hitler, they said, may have been “paralyzed with pain those last five days of his life, with a physician giving him an injection that put him permanently to sleep.”

On August 6 and 9, the United States dropped the atom bombs on Japan, and on Aug 14, Japan announced its surrender, which the emperor formeally signed on Sept. 2, and with that, the World War was over.

But the rumors about Hitler continued. What really happened in that bunker?

It is now generally accepted that Hitler gave cyanide to Eva Braun and then shot himself in the head. He had given orders to his staff to remove Eva’s body and his own, to be cremated with flame throwers. When later found by Russian fighters, some of those burnt remains ‒ including a skull and jaw bone ‒ were taken by the Soviets and stashed in the archives of a Moscow museum, where they remained (unverified) for 72 more years.

Then, in 2017, the Russians allowed two French pathologists to closely examine the bones. The scientists had previously obtained X-rays of Hitler’s mouth, from his dental records of 1944, and found that the then 56-year-old Hitler had only four of his own teeth left, having suffered from severe gum disease. He had elaborate dentures and unusual bridgework “made mostly of metal.”

The skull’s temple also had a bullet hole, made from a very close shot. The match was unmistakable. Adolph Hitler had, indeed, died of suicide in his Berlin bunker on April 30 of 1945. The bunker was systematically demolished in 1947.

Later, on November 20, 1945, the Nuremberg War Crimes Trials began, progressing without the presence of the No. 1 war criminal of modern world history.

