The duck, the salmon and the vino

Last Friday night we were looking for something special and out of the ordinary for dinner so went with one of our standbys for such things Quinua Cucina Peruana. Located at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard South and G Street in the green building flanked with outdoor café seating, we are no strangers to Quinua’s escabeche de pescado (marinated fish), but Friday night’s discovery of their current escabeche de salmon was a revelation. It was so good that we only made it one night before having to return on Sunday to have another go at it.

Although fish is not usually my first choice for dinner, Quinua’s father/son team of Mauro and Juan Gutierrez have so impressed us with their fresh traditional and innovative Peruvian fish dishes. That these are often where we start. As we thought through some of our favorite meals, we realized that a good number feature salmon, and Quinua’s certainly joined that list this weekend.

When it comes to take-out dishes, not all restaurant dishes travel well, especially breaded fish dishes. However that is certainly not the case with Quinua. Everything we have ordered since the pandemic started has been just as good at home as in the restaurant, only not nearly as charming without the personal service that Juan and his staff bring to the table, literally.

As with all our Quinua orders, we started with one of the seafood appetizers. Both Friday and Sunday it was the choritos a la chalaca, steamed mussels topped with a salad from the port of Callao, which is Peru’s main seaport. If not that, we usually order either one of their fresh ceviches or decadent empanadas. We have enjoyed several of Quinua’s variations of escabeche de pescado in the past, especially the red snapper, in large part because the fish is so fresh and the marinade and breading are flavorful but not overdone.

We saw the escabeche de salmon and wondered how this fish would complement the dish, as salmon has a flavor and texture distinct from most other fish. Although little surprises us when it comes to Quinua’s food, we were thoroughly impressed that this iteration was even better than the ones we have had in the past. Served with vinegar, red onions and Peruvian peppers in a sweet, sour and spicy (only slightly) sauce, alongside rice and sweet potatoes, it was so good on Friday night that we returned for more on Sunday.

On Friday night we also ordered a main dish of arroz chaufa de mariscos (seafood fried rice), which is chock-full of great fresh shellfish and octopus and has a distinctive and captivating ginger flavor that has made this my ‘go-to’ dish whenever ordering without an agenda from Quinua.

On Sunday, we did have an agenda. We were definitely back for a re-order of the escabeche de salmon, along with an appetizer of pork tamale, which is a special treat always worth the calories, when it makes a rare menu appearance. But what had piqued our interests was a recent Facebook post revealing that Quinua’s pato huachano was not made with just any duck, but featured Petaluma’s own Liberty Ducks. I will have to ask Juan the next time I see him about the name because pato means duck in Spanish and Huachano is a region in the mountains of Peru. But I also found, in the same region, a place called “Cerro Pato Huachano,” with “cerro” meaning “hill” or “mountain.” If they actually have a place called “duck mountain,” is duck a specialty dish there and is that this dish’s inspiration?

This particular pato huachano is “tender duck marinated in orange juice, garlic, lime juice and slow-cooked with red onions and Peruvian peppers and served with rice and yuca.” We wanted to try this dish with Raft Wine’s Sangiovese ($23), which is an excellent food-pairing wine, and is made by Jennifer Reichardt, Liberty Duck’s CEO, but alas, we were all out.

Instead, we swung by Black Knight Vineyards’ tasting room at 155 Petaluma Blvd. N., where co-owner and winemaker Lexi Black sold us another one of our favorite food-pairing wines, the Black Knight 2016 Gamay Noir. As she grabbed a few bottles from the back, she joked that when most people evacuate, as she did from their Bennett Valley winery, they probably don’t pack a pallet of wine in the truck. Thankfully, Black Knight Vineyards is safe from the fires so far, however at $30 a bottle (plus a 10% discount for locals or a 20% discount for club members), I picked up half a case, just to play it safe.

Both the Black Knight Gamay and Raft Sangiovese have what I would characterize as a delicate sturdiness. That is a bit of an oxymoron but stay with me here. They are both rugged enough to stand up to even the most robust meat dishes, but are also smooth and delicate enough to pair with seafood, even shellfish, without overpowering the subtle sea flavors.

With the local salmon season coming to a close, I do not know how much longer Quinua will offer their escabeche de salmon but we will surely try to squeeze in a couple more orders before it is gone. And although we were informed that Quinua offers free delivery to the downtown, and delivery through Petaluma Food Taxi elsewhere, we always choose to pick up in person so we can say hello and let the staff know how much we enjoy their food.

While you’re ordering, I recommend a bottle or two of Cusquena (a refreshing malty Peruvian lager) to start off your meal and ending with a dessert of espresso crème brulee, lucuma ice cream or alfajores (small Peruvian cookies filled with dulce de leche).