The dynamic Denmans of Sonoma County

Skip Sommer

Ezekial Denman was born in New York State in 1827. In 1851, at age 24, the news of the gold strike in California prompted him to sell his small New York farm and embark by steamer, for adventure and possible riches in the West.

Denman traveled to the gold mines at Mokelumne Hill, struck it rich, and only stayed in the Sierras for eight months, coming to Sonoma County in late 1852, where he purchased a portion of the Bojorques land Grant in the tiny village of Two Rock. There, Ezekial engaged in the very profitable buying and selling of real estate as a land agent until 1869.

Over those first 17 years here, Ezekial Denman’s Sonoma County holdings were to grow immensely to 3,200 acres and the Denman home in Two Rock was constructed by him, out of redwood that he had cut from his own forest there. A great deal of Denman’s ranch, then, for the Denman family.

The year 1869 was a busy one, world-wide.

Significantly, it was the year the Transcontinental railroad was completed, and that opened-up the entire American West to exploration and development. U.S. Grant had just become President — and had commented about his treasury, “I don‘t know what we should do, were it not for gold from California.” The 119-mile Suez Canal across Egypt, linking the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, had just opened, after 10 years of difficult construction. In Africa, explorer Henry Stanley said he “presumed” he had found Dr. Livingstone, something called “celluloid” was patented and the Wyoming Territory became a “first” for our country, when they boldly gave all women the right to vote. Interestingly, the 15th Amendment to our constitution also passed that year and had given Black men that right, country-wide — but not any women.

Tolstoy’s “War and Peace” was published that year and “celebrity” names in the news included Mark Twain, Harriet Tubman, Jefferson Davis, Susan B. Anthony, Jesse James, and Thomas Edison, and a young Queen Victoria was Honcha over England. 1869 was a year of major change in our country too, not the least of which was the incredible on-going job of post-Civil War reconstruction in the Southern States.

Sonoma County’s population was about 19,000 in ‘69, the Sonoma County Woman’s Suffrage Association was founded in Petaluma and the first Sonoma County Fair was also held here. Buena Vista Winery was already producing nearly 100,000 gallons per annum in Sonoma and Petaluma’s rail commute to Santa Rosa was near completion by Peter Donahue’s S.F. & N.P.R.R. Santa Rosa, by the by, was still a year away from incorporation in 1869, while Petaluma had accomplished that business 11 years earlier.

The first steam-driven plows were seen here that year and Petaluma was all abuzz about the new “Bradford automatic washing machine w/wringer.“ Our Journal & Argus editor Henry Weston called it “A revolution” and proudly mentioned that he “had one.”

That “machine” part was a hand-powered wheel.

‘69 was also the year the dynamic Ezekial Denman moved to Petaluma. He soon became a co-founder of the Bank of Sonoma County here, and he rose to President of that institution in 1886. He was also President of our Board of Trustees (ie Mayor of Petaluma) and a member of the Board of Education. Due to Mr. Denman’s interest in raising sheep, he also became a founding member of the Petaluma Woolen Mills and President of the Sonoma and Marin Agricultural Society.

Ezekial Denman and his wife Nancy had nine children. Their son, John followed in his father’s footsteps to oversee all of the extended Denman Ranch properties, and in 1887John built Sonoma County’s first creamery. It was in Penngrove, and was so successful that in 1896 he constructed a 4,000+ square foot Victorian mansion there as well.

John Denman’s brother Frank became Sonoma County Surveyor in 1881 and a Director of the Petaluma Savings Bank. He was elected President of the bank in 1908. John and Frank’s sister, Ida Belle Denman, married Petaluma industrialist George P. McNear (ie McNear Point, Mill, Brickyard, School, Park, Peninsula, etc.), thus merging those two great Sonoma County families.

“G.P.”, as he was best known, went on to become Sonoma County’s largest land owner by 1910, and Ida Belle Denman McNear, no slouch at activities herself, founded the Petaluma Woman’s Club in 1895.

Ida Belle and G.P. McNear’s Grandson, Denman McNear II (Ezekial Denman’s great grandson), worked for Southern Pacific Railroad for 42 years, becoming President and CEO in 1966. “S.P.” rail road, the successor to his grandfather’s small Petaluma and Santa Rosa railroad, grew under Denman McNear’s guidance, to become the largest railroad in the world by the mid-1970s.

The Denman Creamery buildings still stand in Penngrove, just outside the Petaluma City limits, on Denman Road. They adjoin several large barns, living units and the magnificent six-bedroom Victorian home that John Denman constructed 125 years ago.

In 1984, the hilltop site was designated Sonoma County Landmark #133. It is currently owned by Ms. Ulysses Torassa, who has meticulously restored the buildings and vineyards and operates the Denman Ranch Winery on the property.

Ulysses very much enjoys living in the Victorian home with her son Barry, and the property couldn’t be in better hands.

(Skip Sommer is an honorary life member of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, and of Heritage Homes. You can reach him at skipsommer@hotmail.com)