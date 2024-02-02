Skip Sommer

The first adventurers coming “West” were a tough crew.

Many were misfits, escaping society, bad marriages or military service. Some were deserters. Many sought gold, but few found it. They were mostly all male. They were nonconformists, wishing to live outside the binds of the civilized world.

It seems that the industrialization which was sweeping the nation then was not for everyone. The great depression of 1873-80 hit the American laborers and farmers hard. Bloody fights and killings sent thousands running away into the Western States to seek new opportunity, while agricultural prices plunged and the family farms sank into crisis. In 1879, The Petaluma Courier had published the names of 720 Sonoma County foreclosures pending! Crime rates soared here.

In the early “Old West” there was less regard for personal property, and carrying weapons was a necessity of protection. Theft of a cow or a horse could mean death to those left without it and quick justice called for hanging as a punishing lesson.

Hanging was also practical, because it saved on bullets.

By the early 1880s, however, the wildest of these “Old West” characters had nearly died out. The Earp brothers and Doc Holiday had their gunfight at the OK Corral in 1881, the same year Billy the Kid was shot by Pat Garrett. In 1882, Jesse James was killed by Robert Ford. Black Bart was captured and “Wild Bill” Hickok took two bullets to the back in 1883. By then, the vast buffalo herds ‒ a major symbol of the American West and food source to Native Americans ‒ had been reduced to just 10,000 animals, and “Buffalo Bill” Cody went East to form a traveling Wild West show. Cody found himself competing with 1883’s newly formed circus, Barnum & Bailey, which featured an elephant named Jumbo and a little man named Tom Thumb.

Though no one took a census of outlaws at the time, it was actually a very small group. Still, the world considered the outlaw to be the standard of life in our American West.

There was no question, however, that the gun was still the law in California of the 1880s and strangers in Petaluma were not trusted until proven to be trustworthy. Vigilante groups routinely formed, sheriffs and marshals were elected and posses were appointed to find the bad guys. Bullets and powder were still hard to come by here, however, and few folks practiced shooting enough to be any good at it.

Most of the arrests in the Petaluma of those days were for drunkenness, fighting and petty thievery, as doors were usually left unlocked, animals left out on the range, tools left where they were dropped. Sexual offenses were common too, but rarely reported. Many women carried knives though, and there were an unusual number of corpses that had been mysteriously “emasculated.”

Here are some other examples of crime reported in the Petaluma Courier that decade: “Thieves broke into Hesse’s Saloon on Main Street. Marshall Blume is on the trail” (1878). “Buggy stopped on Bodega Avenue by armed robber. gold watch and $100. taken. Police advise that a pistol should be carried in a man’s pocket for quick access, not in his satchel” (1880). “Indian found murdered near Haynes Ranch. Police believe he and another Indian were illegally served liquor by a certain local saloon” (1880). “Citizens of East Petaluma ask for more police protection, claim tramps and thieves roam with impunity” (1888). “Brooklyn Hotel Manager catches chicken thief in act. Thief sent to jail by Justice Cavanagh” (1889).

The Old West was indeed fading fast in the 1880s, but the “New California” was still in trouble. Cattle competed with sheep for grazing, and the open and free range was becoming fenced with something new called “Barbed Wire.” as the population and mistrust of neighbor grew. Many were then saying there wasn’t enough range to go around. The L.A. Times (a new publication in 1881) complained, “Too many people moving to California!” (Sound familiar?) It was an argument that was to remain a much-debated issue for generations to come.

It still is, it seems.

Skip Sommer’s “Petaluma Past” runs the first Friday of the month in the Argus-Courier. Sommer is an honorary lifetime member of the Petaluma Historical Museum and Heritage Homes, and the 1987 Petaluma Good Egg. You can reach him at skipsommer31@gmail.com.