The end of Prohibition in Petaluma

Herbert Hoover had lost big-time to Democrat Franklin Roosevelt in 1932, ending 12 years of Republican rule. FDR’s pledge had been to get the country out of the Great Depression, and getting rid of prohibition was a major first step.

In March of 1933, he started moving toward that goal by legalizing beer and wine with 3.2% alcohol, and Petaluma’s City Council immediately announced they would license all places where such “alcohol would be served on premises” (no off-sale booze was allowed yet). By April 7, beer trucks were rumbling through our town again, and even our Rex Hardware on Lower Main Street (now Petaluma Boulevard) began advertising “Liquor Accessories.”

However, our County's wineries didn’t like the 3.2% idea and vowed to hold-out till a full repeal came.

On the whole, the Republican Party then was for prohibition, and according to the local newspapers, the following comment was made.

“Even a vaguely talented dog catcher could have beaten the Republicans that year.”

The future taxing of alcohol sales was the other main reason the repeal of the 18th amendment might help get us out of the Depression and the estimate was that the repeal would bring in over $225 million a year in new taxes.

“Sacramental” wine and “medicinal “alcohol had been legal during prohibition, but that wasn’t nearly good enough. A majority of Americans were angry, and bootleggers and organized crime had flourished because of the illegalization of alcohol. In 1933, 15 million Americans were out of work and unemployment in California was at an unbelievable 28% with average wages at just $1,550 a year. We were over-ready for change, and that March, FDR gave his first ‘Fireside Chat’ about his New Deal For America.

The next day, the Dow Jones index soared by 15%.

But it would take the rest of that year to get the 18th Amendment fully repealed by the 21st Amendment and Dec. 5 of 1933 was that magic day. Petaluma took repeal quietly at first and the only indication of change here was the display of wines and liquors in shop windows for the first time in 13 years. No arrests were made here, but in San Francisco, it was a different story as the infamous old Barbary Coast came back to life. Such cabarets as Spider Kelly’s, Shanghai Red’s and The Moulin Rouge were roaring again with bands playing the Cancan and scantily-clad girls doing the “Hoochie Coochie.” Women made up half the crowds in the bars and that was okay, if they sat at tables.

Women standing at the bar was still a no-no.

Within the first four days, over 7,236 liquor licenses had been issued in Sacramento and Speakeasies had been given a three-day grace period to license-up. How to control it all was a big issue however, and Sonoma’s wineries had reopening problems, even though 3 million gallons of wine had been shipped out in that first week of repeal, with another 11 million ready to go. Wine was selling at just .89 cents a quart and a $100,000 upgrade was underway at Italian Swiss Colony Vineyards (then, the largest winery in the U.S.), to center all of their production here at Asti. California’s wine output for that first year after repeal was forecast to reach $17 million dollars. That’s about $33 million in today’s dollars!

However, the guy in the street was in control.

It was hoped he would buy his liquor from a licensed source, instead of a “speak” or a “legger,” thus giving illegal booze a needed knock-down.

But, of course, some thought repeal was a “tool of the devil.”

One Texas senator predicted it would “begin the moral dismemberment of America.” Petaluma’s Women’s Christian Temperance Union applauded that sentiment here at the home of Mrs. George Kyle. And a speaker therein warned, “Alcohol removes reputations from respectable citizens,” and predicted a return to prohibition in the near future. Our Petaluma WCTU wryly opined, “The only promise that ‘The Wets’ had kept, was no return of the old-time saloon. Every saloon today,” they said, “is a new saloon.”

Another issue newly arising then was the drunken driver.

How much alcohol could a man consume and still drive an auto safely? Our Argus-Courier editor, Duncan Olmsted, questioned, “Are you going to make the rules for the fellow who can carry more liquor or the one who can carry less? What are you going to do about it, Wets?”

But repeal began to work in 1934.

Most bootleggers had gone legal and even San Francisco, by the end of that first year of repeal, was refining its drinking habits. Editor Olmsted noted, “Swanky society has turned to cocktail parties. Clubs flourish and there are twice as many clubs now as there were speakeasies.”

But illegal booze was still around too.

In Petaluma in December of ’34, Joseph Tozi was arrested for selling beer without a license in his store on E. Washington Street.

The fine? $25 bucks.

