Carlos Garbiras, Argus-Courier columnist

When we were traveling with our oldest daughter, Jovie, the night routine was the same. The three of us would come back to our room, put our daughter in the travel crib, and then my wife and I would hide in the bathroom and hope our daughter would pass out from screaming before the front desk called the police.

The first time we traveled internationally with our second daughter, Amélie, we went to Mexico. She was 12 months old and Jovie was on her way to be a senior citizen at 3 years-old. By then, we had already sleep-trained her.

Amélie was sleeping in her own crib and not falling asleep on my wife after breastfeeding. We brought her Guava — a handy travel crib — and a clever contraption called the “Slumberpod.”

The “Slumberpod” is like a camping tent made of breathable “blackout” material. You gingerly place it over the travel crib, making the area surrounding the crib darker than the existential void Europeans felt after WWII.

It is a nifty little “solution,” and according to most mom-fluencer reviews, most babies love it. Amélie, being 12 months, couldn't read such reviews, so she remained unimpressed by the terror induced by this oversized grocery bag.

When we put the pod over her crib, she shrieked her heart out in a way we had never heard.

Jovie was lying next to her in her bed and was very disturbed by the pain her sister was experiencing. She would whisper from her bed in the direction of the pod, “It's okay, Amélie. You are fine.”

Which only made Amélie cry even harder.

It was heart-melting for all the right and wrong reasons. On one hand, we were distressed by the trauma we were putting our daughter through. On the other, we were endeared by the compassion her older sister was showing.

It took two hours for Amélie to get to sleep. In that amount of time, we got two calls from the front desk advising us that our baby was screaming.

“Don’t you think I know? Don’t you think I’m trying?”

What did they think I was doing? It’s not like I placed my baby under this tarp and then went to the bar to drown my sorrows in margaritas.

Having learned my lessons, the next night I took Jovie out of the equation. I helped get Amelie ready and then put Jovie in her pajamas. Once all that was done, I headed out the door with Jovie and a few books.

We would slowly stroll to a bar near the front desk, and we would have hot toddies so she could go the f--k to sleep.

Okay, no. Just kidding. That's not this story.

We ended up on a balcony near the bar, and when a waitress saw us walking by, she made it a point to stop and ask us if we wanted anything to drink.

I got a hot chamomile tea, and Jovie asked for sparkling water. Then I read to Jovie with my phone in front of me, collecting recon on how it was going on the frontlines, meaning Justine was giving me updates on Amélie. It wasn't going as good as I had hoped. The waitress would check on us, and sometimes bring Jovie stale popcorn from the machine inside.

Eventually, the final text would come. “She went down.”

Jovie and I would pick up our things, put the tip down, and start our walk back to our rooms. We were both quiet, enjoying the silence of the Yucatan jungle.

Once in the room, I'd lay her in bed. She would ask me to lay with her, which I did, and when she was out, I would go to sleep in my bed.

We did it

But that's only half of it.

Amélie, after going to bed closer to 10 p.m. and sometimes 11, would wake up at 5 a.m. I would rush to put her in the stroller and walk her out of the room so she wouldn’t wake up Jovie. We would find a hammock near the beach, and we would rock and wait for the sunrise.

As I slowly watched the colors of the sky change, the frustrations of terrible sleep melted away. There is always a part of me that enjoys the stress and chaos of traveling with kids, because it opens the door to creating intimate rituals like reading and drinking tea at night with my oldest, or watching the sun rise with my youngest.

And that rarely happens in the perfectly orchestrated night routines we have at home.

Carlos Garbiras’ “We Have a Real Problem!” runs the second Friday of every month in the Petaluma Argus-Courier.