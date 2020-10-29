The Faceless Goblin

(EDITOR’S CHOICE: This little gem did not use any of the suggested images, but it is such a classically spot-on horror story — dreamed up by a 9-year-old! — it was not easy to shake off. So we’re including it here as a special bonus.)

It was a hot summer day when Scarlett Chau received the invitation.

“Mom, I got invited to Sadie’s beach party on Saturday! Can I please go?”

“As long as you take your brother with you.”

“But MO-O-OM!” Scarlet protested. “He wasn’t invited!”

“No buts,” her mom replied. “Do you want to go or not?”

“Fiiiine.” She turned to her brother, Charles. “I hope you’re happy.”

Charles just shrugged and gave a goofy grin.

They arrived at the party half-an-hour late. Charles ran off to make a sandcastle. Scarlett scanned the beach until she spotted Sadie.

“Sadie!” she yelled, waving her hand in the air.

“Hey!” Sadie called back and ran over. “I’ve been looking for you!”

The two girls played for hours in the water and the sand. As the sun began to set, Scarlett looked for Charles. He wasn’t there.

“What’s the matter, Scarlett?” Sadie asked.

Suddenly, something grabbed them both by the ankle. Before they could find the breath to scream, they were pulled down beneath the sand.

It was cold, dark and still.

“Sadie? Are you there?” Scarlett called out.

“I’m here.” Sadie replied. She was right next her. “Where are we?”

“Maybe an underground cavern,” Scarlett guessed.

“Well ... how did we get here?” Sadie asked. “And how do we get out?”

Before Scarlett could answer, another voice interjected.

“Help!”

“CHARLES!” Sadie and Scarlett cried in unison.

“I’m scared,” Charles sobbed. By the sound of it, he wasn’t very far away.

“Just stay right there, we’re coming to get you,” Scarlett assured him, and the girls started in his direction. Their eyes were beginning to adjust to the darkness, and they could faintly make out the dimensions of the cavern.

They found Charles lying on the ground.

“Are you hurt?” asked Scarlett, kneeling down at his side.

“No, just scared,” he sniffled.

Suddenly, they heard a sound. They hushed and listened. It sounded like shuffling feet. They all looked up and saw a strange shape a little ways off. It was moving toward them. As it drew closer, they could make out its features, and the clearer they saw, the greater their terror grew.

It was a human form, but something wasn’t right.

It had no face – in fact, the entire top of its head was missing! There was only a bottom jaw, from which jagged fangs jutted upward like slender gravestones.

They ran. The cavern seemed to go on forever. Finally, they stopped, exhausted.

“I think we lost him – or it,” said Sadie.

“Hey! I see a light!” Scarlett cried, pointing upward.

They climbed up the side of the cavern toward the light. As they drew near, Scarlett heard a familiar voice.

“Honey, it’s Mom – quick, grab my hand!”

All three kids reached up, and all three were pulled up by a strong grip.

They were saved!

Scarlett looked up at her mom.

But all she saw were the crooked jaws of the faceless goblin.

(Adelaide Florence, 9-years-old, came up with the concept of this story, and wrote the first draft, then her father, James Florence, helped her rework it and get it down to 500 words. “We had fun writing it!” says James. “Happy Halloween!”)