When Micki Carroll first learned that residents of Petaluma’s Youngstown Senior Mobile Home Park were possibly facing the loss of their homes in the wake of prohibitively high proposed rent increases, she became immediately invested in helping the park’s 102 elderly inhabitants get the word out about what was happening.

“This is the home of my good friend Gloria Robinson, who I deeply admire,” explained Carroll, who first read about the proposed rent hikes when the property was purchased by new owners in 2020. Since then, the residents have been mired in layers of red tape and litigation.

“Gloria has lived there for 23 years, and is in no shape for ‒ nor does she in any way deserve ‒ such nonsense. It became personal, and I got into action.”

Initially, Carroll’s efforts were of an activist nature: assisting Robinson ‒ and several of the other residents ‒ in reaching out to elected officials, sending money to the group’s legal fund, and inviting resident leaders to speak to the Democratic Club, of which Carroll is the president.

But last month she launched a new effort, which has become known as the Faces Project. The project is designed to raise awareness of the increasingly stressful situation at these mobile home parks by simply showing the faces ‒ along with brief biographies ‒ of those whose lives are being affected by it.

For Carroll, the inspiration was another notable photography-based project.

“I thought about the annual ‘Day at Aqus’ project, where photos are taken of everyone who comes into the cafe in a day, and then those are posted around the cafe,” Carroll said. “I thought, ‘Wouldn't it be great to have photos of the residents displayed around town with a bit of their stories, so that people could see this not as a conceptual injustice, but a personal danger to our neighbors?’”

After consulting with John Crowley of Aqus Cafe, a call was put out for photographers to lend their services. Michael Fahey and Jim Johnson (the latter a regular contributor to the Argus-Courier), soon became key players on the team.

“When Little Woods mobile park was hit by an even greater increase and threat of closure, we were happy to add them to the project,” noted Carroll. Little Woods Mobile Home Villa, with 78 residents, is an all-ages, largely Spanish-speaking park located on Lakeville Highway.

The result of the team effort is now two full displays: The Faces of Youngstown and The Faces of Little Woods, currently featuring 34 individual panels.

The plan is to have those panels turned into large placards that can be displayed in public places around town as a kind of mobile installation. In addition to raising awareness, Carroll hopes that the project will help with fundraising efforts to pay for the residents’ escalating legal fees.

“The cost of the arbitration for the mobile home tenants at Little Woods and Youngstown falls squarely on the tenants, who can't afford those expenses,” said Elece Hempel of Petaluma People Services Center, which has taken on fundraising efforts on behalf of the residents. “We currently have spent just $150,000 in legal expenses, and the legal team has just started working on the Little Woods arbitration.”

Hempel says she has been reaching out to businesses throughout Petaluma, seeking accessible locations to feature some of the photos in windows and lobby areas.

“The stories in the photos show our schoolteachers, our retirees, and hundreds of members of our community who are so proud that they own their home, but will not have a piece of land to keep it on,” Hempel said.

“Many of the units are old, and while we call them mobile, they will not be able to move them. I am not being over-dramatic when I share that we need to be able to support the legal team representing these community members, or we will be raising funds to find a shelter space for them to live in ‒ because for many the option of having to pay a 333% increase in land rent will force them into homelessness.”

In a direct plea to the wider community, Hempel added, “Petaluma, let’s protect everyone in our community. Let’s protect those faces in the photos.”

On these pages, we present the full set of panels that make up the Faces of Youngstown and Faces of Little Woods project. To make a donation to help the residents of Little Woods and Youngstown mobile parks visit Petalumapeople.org/petalumamobilehomes. You can also send a check payable to Petaluma People Services Center: Mobile Home Parks, 1500 Petaluma Blvd S, Petaluma, CA 94952.