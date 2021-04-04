The Fourth awakens

Help us, Petaluma. You’re our only hope.

We’re coming up on May 4 (aka May the Fourth), known across the galaxy as “Star Wars Day,” and to celebrate, we thought we’d ask all local fans to share their favorite “Star Wars” memories with us.

And a picture to go with it would be sweet.

Think you don’t have anything worth sharing? Well, we find your lack of faith disturbing.

Remember that time you waited all night with friends on the sidewalk to be the first to see the new “Star Wars” film, ordering pizzas to be delivered to you at midnight, with the instructions, “We’re the ones dressed like Jedi,” which confused the delivery person so much they delivered the pizza to another group of people, also dressed like Jedi, who thought it was an “anonymous gift?” Then, after the confusion was figured out, the apologetic and embarrassed pseudo-Jedi who got your pizza brought you omelets, coffee and donuts for breakfast as a thank you the next morning, and then actually sat behind you during the movie, and you all screamed and applauded together when the movie finally started and the words “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away” appeared on screen?

Wait.

That wasn’t you. Sorry. That was our Community Editor.

But you know what we mean.

Just tell us something wonderful, weird and totally “Star Wars”-related that you personally experienced, and do send photographic documentation if you have it. Then, on April 29 (our last issue before May 4), we’ll run as many of your stories as we can.

Please try (“Try not! Do, or do not!”) to keep your submissions to between 50 and 200 words and send them to david.templeton@arguscourier.com before 5 p.m. on April 23.