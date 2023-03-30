ARGUS-COURIER: How big is the museum’s collection? Is everything stored on the premises, or are some materials stored elsewhere?

RUSSEK: It’s pretty extensive, this collection. We have a few off-site storage units, including a climate-controlled unit specifically for textiles. Research materials that aren’t needed right now and are taking up space are also kept off-site, and some of our larger objects, like school desks and bigger stuff, are kept in a space provided to us by the Praetzels, artifacts that don’t need climate control but do need a safe space to be. So we’re spread out in several different directions.

ARGUS-COURIER: What kind of management does a museum collection require?

RUSSEK: The moment something new comes in – some new historical materials or documents or photographs – and as soon as we get an understanding of its Petaluma history and the Petaluma connection to it, then it’s cataloged, accessioned, information about all of that Petaluma history is added to it, and then we look at it to say, ‘How can we utilize this? Do we include it in an exhibition that’s coming up? Do we put it on display?’ So it sits there a while until we figure out how and when we’re going to utilize it. So the managing of those materials is the care, the storage and the use of it.

ARGUS-COURIER: Do you get new materials often?

RUSSEK: Sometimes, there is one week when there are waves of new stuff coming in, and then we’ll go months with nothing. And then, all of a sudden, everybody decides to donate in the same week. It’s just one of those things.

One large collection I’m working on now – an incredible gift because a lot of the work’s already been done for me – is from Barbara Webster, a fourth-generation Petaluman. Her great, great grandfather was J.B. Lewis, one of the pioneers who came here from back east, and he had a farm out on Lakeville, and eventually had a curio museum on Washington Street that showed off all the Native American stuff he had found, or people gave him. We’re talking the early 1900s. He was known for that.

Well, that family saved everything. We’re talking J.B.’s letters of his family going back to the 1820s, letters to his wife in Connecticut who he left behind to come our to California and make his fortune, because there’s gold in them thar hills, right?

But as he gets to San Francisco, he and the men that he came out with, who thought they were going to work in the gold fields, decided it wasn’t such a good idea after all, because they’d been hearing the stories of failure, failure and more failure. He opens up a drayage company instead, hauling stuff from off the ships that are landing in San Francisco. He’s making better money doing that, delivering goods across the city, delivering gunpowder up Telegraph Hill, than he ever would have made from the gold fields.

His family saved every receipt, a bill of sale from the horse he bought, the diary he kept while coming through Panama, all of it. So what we have is the journey of a pioneer coming to Petaluma, and everything that followed him. Well, Barbara put everything on a flash drive for me. I kid you not – it’s 9,000 files. She transcribed all the letters, she scanned all the letters, she scanned all the photographs, she identified people in those photos. She did all the work for me.

So now I can just take this flash drive and upload all of that material into this newly-funded website that we’re going to launch hopefully later this fall. It’s a research-specific website, separate from the Petaluma Museum Association website. This will be our new meat-and-potatoes. The J.B. Lewis collection will be there. The stuff we have on the McNears. All the family histories from the Lashers to Lyman Byce, all of that material that we have just sitting around, not doing anything, we’re going to manage it and get it onto this website now.

ARGUS-COURIER: You said this is a newly-funded website. How is this project being funded?

RUSSEK: This was funded by a grant from David Rabbitt’s office, and now we’re putting in for more grants so we can hire someone to help me upload all of this stuff. So when that happens, as I’m cataloging stuff, I can hand it to them and they can start uploading it, and we can start creating individual pages about specific people and topics.

ARGUS-COURIER: Is this the way of the future, then?

RUSSEK: It has to be. We’ve got to go in that direction. You can only have so much time and so much space to show an exhibit, or to display the collections you have. But on this kind of website, infinity is the limit.

ARGUS-COURIER: Is this better for the physical items, to be able to be viewed digitally rather than be picked up and studied by human hands?