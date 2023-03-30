The future of Petaluma’s history

History museum’s Solange Russek, who’s just received an award for her dedication to preserving history, discusses what a collections manager does, and why preserving history is so important.|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 30, 2023, 11:00AM

On Sunday, March 12, Solange Russek – the collections manager at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum – was presented with the annual Collections and Archives Award by the Sonoma County Historical Records Commission. The ceremony took place at Santa Rosa’s Flamingo Hotel, during the Sonoma County Historical Society’s annual meeting and awards luncheon. Petaluma’s Linda Buffo, on behalf of the Petaluma Woman’s Club, nominated Russek for the award, which is bestowed for work on specific collections as well as for general efforts to preserve archival material for the continued promotion of history and cultural preservation.

Since August of 2013, when she took a lead role in the museum’s accessioning system – the process by which the museum receives new materials to be added to its existing collections – Russek has worked tirelessly to help preserve Petaluma’s history. That year, she completed a museum collections management class at Sonoma State University, and later hosted a two-part “Protecting Cultural Collections Workshop” at the museum, bringing representatives from numerous Bay Area museums and libraries to Petaluma.

Russek has also been a key figure in securing a number of grants from the California Revealed Program, a California State Library initiative in which audio and visual recordings, plus valuable historical documents, are digitized and made available to the public on a searchable internet archive.

Argus-Courier writer and Community Editor David Templeton recently sat down with Russek at the museum for a conversation about the award, the specifics of her work with Petaluma’s historical artifacts, and how such efforts contribute to Petaluma’s rich cultural identity and its residents’ ongoing understanding of the city’s history.

ARGUS-COURIER: Let’s start off with a question I’m sure you get often. What exactly does a collections manager do?

SOLANGE RUSSEK: Well, it’s almost easier to say what I don’t do. Obviously, I manage the collections here. It’s a position that Drew Halter, the director of Petaluma Parks and Recreation, initially envisioned. Liz Cohee – who coordinates things at the museum and manages the master calendar – she deals with all the ins-and-outs of things, but there was no one to specifically look after the collection.

Back in the good old days, like in the ‘90s, you had teams of volunteers. You had Teresa Froschl working with textiles. You had Lucy Kortum and John Benanti, and a team of folks who manage the research library, and you had volunteers that worked with the artifacts as they came in, and then another set of volunteers to work with the photographs that were coming in. Well, in time, everybody faded out, retired, moved on or passed away. And COVID made the decision for a lot of people about whether they were going to continue or not.

So eventually, nobody was managing anything. I had started volunteering here in 2011, and then Teresa needed help with the big wedding dress exhibit in 2012. So I helped out there. Gradually, I took over collections responsibilities from Teresa Froshl, and then Lucy and John, and next thing I know I have two feet in one place, one hand here and the other hand over there. Now I’m dealing with four different departments – artifacts, photographs, research library materials and textiles.

ARGUS-COURIER: What does receiving the Collections and Archives Award mean to you, personally and professionally?

RUSSEK: I’m still processing that. I’ve been in public service since I was 18, all of my life. So this is another milestone in that life, showing one element of the many lives I’ve had.

I was in the California Conservation Corps in 1982 digging out West Marin, actually digging through a three-bedroom house in Walker Creek Ranch when it was still being run by Synanon. So I saw that little part of that world. This was before they got busted, but then in 1986 I was working for the Marin Conservation Corps, and the Marin Office of Education had taken over that property and guess what? We were cleaning out all of Walker Creek Ranch. I saw some really crazy stuff. I strange, strange part of our history. But that’s a different interview.

But after all of that, I got into the National Park Service and did that for a long time, working at the Marin Headlands Visitors Center. So I’ve been doing this kind of thing, public service and history and interpretation, and I’ve enjoyed it. So it’s nice to be recognized for that.

ARGUS-COURIER: How many hours a week do you work here at the museum?

RUSSEK: I work 18 hours a week. There’s never a dull moment. My days go quick.

ARGUS-COURIER: How big is the museum’s collection? Is everything stored on the premises, or are some materials stored elsewhere?

RUSSEK: It’s pretty extensive, this collection. We have a few off-site storage units, including a climate-controlled unit specifically for textiles. Research materials that aren’t needed right now and are taking up space are also kept off-site, and some of our larger objects, like school desks and bigger stuff, are kept in a space provided to us by the Praetzels, artifacts that don’t need climate control but do need a safe space to be. So we’re spread out in several different directions.

ARGUS-COURIER: What kind of management does a museum collection require?

RUSSEK: The moment something new comes in – some new historical materials or documents or photographs – and as soon as we get an understanding of its Petaluma history and the Petaluma connection to it, then it’s cataloged, accessioned, information about all of that Petaluma history is added to it, and then we look at it to say, ‘How can we utilize this? Do we include it in an exhibition that’s coming up? Do we put it on display?’ So it sits there a while until we figure out how and when we’re going to utilize it. So the managing of those materials is the care, the storage and the use of it.

ARGUS-COURIER: Do you get new materials often?

RUSSEK: Sometimes, there is one week when there are waves of new stuff coming in, and then we’ll go months with nothing. And then, all of a sudden, everybody decides to donate in the same week. It’s just one of those things.

One large collection I’m working on now – an incredible gift because a lot of the work’s already been done for me – is from Barbara Webster, a fourth-generation Petaluman. Her great, great grandfather was J.B. Lewis, one of the pioneers who came here from back east, and he had a farm out on Lakeville, and eventually had a curio museum on Washington Street that showed off all the Native American stuff he had found, or people gave him. We’re talking the early 1900s. He was known for that.

Well, that family saved everything. We’re talking J.B.’s letters of his family going back to the 1820s, letters to his wife in Connecticut who he left behind to come our to California and make his fortune, because there’s gold in them thar hills, right?

But as he gets to San Francisco, he and the men that he came out with, who thought they were going to work in the gold fields, decided it wasn’t such a good idea after all, because they’d been hearing the stories of failure, failure and more failure. He opens up a drayage company instead, hauling stuff from off the ships that are landing in San Francisco. He’s making better money doing that, delivering goods across the city, delivering gunpowder up Telegraph Hill, than he ever would have made from the gold fields.

His family saved every receipt, a bill of sale from the horse he bought, the diary he kept while coming through Panama, all of it. So what we have is the journey of a pioneer coming to Petaluma, and everything that followed him. Well, Barbara put everything on a flash drive for me. I kid you not – it’s 9,000 files. She transcribed all the letters, she scanned all the letters, she scanned all the photographs, she identified people in those photos. She did all the work for me.

So now I can just take this flash drive and upload all of that material into this newly-funded website that we’re going to launch hopefully later this fall. It’s a research-specific website, separate from the Petaluma Museum Association website. This will be our new meat-and-potatoes. The J.B. Lewis collection will be there. The stuff we have on the McNears. All the family histories from the Lashers to Lyman Byce, all of that material that we have just sitting around, not doing anything, we’re going to manage it and get it onto this website now.

ARGUS-COURIER: You said this is a newly-funded website. How is this project being funded?

RUSSEK: This was funded by a grant from David Rabbitt’s office, and now we’re putting in for more grants so we can hire someone to help me upload all of this stuff. So when that happens, as I’m cataloging stuff, I can hand it to them and they can start uploading it, and we can start creating individual pages about specific people and topics.

ARGUS-COURIER: Is this the way of the future, then?

RUSSEK: It has to be. We’ve got to go in that direction. You can only have so much time and so much space to show an exhibit, or to display the collections you have. But on this kind of website, infinity is the limit.

ARGUS-COURIER: Is this better for the physical items, to be able to be viewed digitally rather than be picked up and studied by human hands?

RUSSEK: Absolutely. These photographs are over 100 years old. We just don’t want them to be handled. You’re just wearing them out. When I handle this stuff, I use gloves a lot of the time. But this we scan them at the highest level, so you can just zoom in on a picture and see all kinds of things. You can call up a picture of a house taken from way across the street and blow it up so you can the address on the front door. That way you can keep your historic documents safe in a climate-controlled place, and preserve them forever.

ARGUS-COURIER: And those actual physical items, like those from the J.B. Lewis collection, those will also become the property of the museum?

RUSSEK: Yes, and we already have some of it. Barbara’s daughters aren’t interested in keeping all of this material forever. They have the digital version, but they don;t want the originals anymore, so that’s just good for us. That’s who we are. We’re Petaluma’s Smithsonian. That’s how I see it.

ARGUS-COURIER: As someone who gets to work with historical items, who gets to touch history, with and without gloves, why would you say this kind of historical preservation important?

RUSSEK: It’s so important, because if it’s been documented, you know it happened. I saw this program on TV about 15 years ago called “Before It Was History, It Was News.” This gentleman put together a book of newspaper articles from the 1700s, talking about the liberty bell cracking and reports from the First Continental Congress, everything that was going on day by day. It wasn’t history yet. It was still just news.

There is no much that we forget. Preserving it let’s us remember. History can be good, it can be bad, it can be ugly, but we have to sort it out, and the more history we keep and collect, the better a picture we are presenting of what really happened.

In today’s world, history is being rewritten, whether we like it or not. I was just looking at some letters from the Civil War, letters that were donated to the museum recently, and they talk about what was happening, one talking about the celebration when the war ended, with the bunting and the flags and the parades, and then, boom, a couple week’s later, Lincoln is dead, the bunting is all down, and there is just devastation and mourning.

I can pick that letter up and read that. That’s not history that can be rewritten. It’s a letter. It’s dated, and it’s signed and that’s as much proof as I need to say that that happened. And as long as that letter stays preserved, that history, that truth, will remain.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.