The future of Petaluma’s history
On Sunday, March 12, Solange Russek – the collections manager at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum – was presented with the annual Collections and Archives Award by the Sonoma County Historical Records Commission. The ceremony took place at Santa Rosa’s Flamingo Hotel, during the Sonoma County Historical Society’s annual meeting and awards luncheon. Petaluma’s Linda Buffo, on behalf of the Petaluma Woman’s Club, nominated Russek for the award, which is bestowed for work on specific collections as well as for general efforts to preserve archival material for the continued promotion of history and cultural preservation.
Since August of 2013, when she took a lead role in the museum’s accessioning system – the process by which the museum receives new materials to be added to its existing collections – Russek has worked tirelessly to help preserve Petaluma’s history. That year, she completed a museum collections management class at Sonoma State University, and later hosted a two-part “Protecting Cultural Collections Workshop” at the museum, bringing representatives from numerous Bay Area museums and libraries to Petaluma.
Russek has also been a key figure in securing a number of grants from the California Revealed Program, a California State Library initiative in which audio and visual recordings, plus valuable historical documents, are digitized and made available to the public on a searchable internet archive.
Argus-Courier writer and Community Editor David Templeton recently sat down with Russek at the museum for a conversation about the award, the specifics of her work with Petaluma’s historical artifacts, and how such efforts contribute to Petaluma’s rich cultural identity and its residents’ ongoing understanding of the city’s history.
ARGUS-COURIER: Let’s start off with a question I’m sure you get often. What exactly does a collections manager do?
SOLANGE RUSSEK: Well, it’s almost easier to say what I don’t do. Obviously, I manage the collections here. It’s a position that Drew Halter, the director of Petaluma Parks and Recreation, initially envisioned. Liz Cohee – who coordinates things at the museum and manages the master calendar – she deals with all the ins-and-outs of things, but there was no one to specifically look after the collection.
Back in the good old days, like in the ‘90s, you had teams of volunteers. You had Teresa Froschl working with textiles. You had Lucy Kortum and John Benanti, and a team of folks who manage the research library, and you had volunteers that worked with the artifacts as they came in, and then another set of volunteers to work with the photographs that were coming in. Well, in time, everybody faded out, retired, moved on or passed away. And COVID made the decision for a lot of people about whether they were going to continue or not.
So eventually, nobody was managing anything. I had started volunteering here in 2011, and then Teresa needed help with the big wedding dress exhibit in 2012. So I helped out there. Gradually, I took over collections responsibilities from Teresa Froshl, and then Lucy and John, and next thing I know I have two feet in one place, one hand here and the other hand over there. Now I’m dealing with four different departments – artifacts, photographs, research library materials and textiles.
ARGUS-COURIER: What does receiving the Collections and Archives Award mean to you, personally and professionally?
RUSSEK: I’m still processing that. I’ve been in public service since I was 18, all of my life. So this is another milestone in that life, showing one element of the many lives I’ve had.
I was in the California Conservation Corps in 1982 digging out West Marin, actually digging through a three-bedroom house in Walker Creek Ranch when it was still being run by Synanon. So I saw that little part of that world. This was before they got busted, but then in 1986 I was working for the Marin Conservation Corps, and the Marin Office of Education had taken over that property and guess what? We were cleaning out all of Walker Creek Ranch. I saw some really crazy stuff. I strange, strange part of our history. But that’s a different interview.
But after all of that, I got into the National Park Service and did that for a long time, working at the Marin Headlands Visitors Center. So I’ve been doing this kind of thing, public service and history and interpretation, and I’ve enjoyed it. So it’s nice to be recognized for that.
ARGUS-COURIER: How many hours a week do you work here at the museum?
RUSSEK: I work 18 hours a week. There’s never a dull moment. My days go quick.
