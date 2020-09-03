The future parks of Petaluma

Who knew Petaluma had so many parks?

In this ongoing series, which concludes this week after 33 consecutive weeks, we’ve visited more than 60 parks, open spaces, neighborhood gardens and rambling walking trails. We’ve taken a peek at some of the more recent additions to Petaluma’s Parks and Recreation system (the tiny Sunrise Pocket Park at Hampton Inn being the newest) and explored some of our town’s very first “pleasure spots,” including Penry Park (dubbed “Cannon Park” by some), Walnut Park and Oak Hill Park. We’ve walked with cows at the recently opened Tolay Lake Regional Park and, in the early days of the pandemic, spent one last day with hikers and bikers at Helen Putnam Park - before it was temporarily shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Along the way we discovered a few little known treasures, from Raymond Heights “park” (actually, more of a median strip, but maintained by neighbors and loved as much as any park in town) to the gorgeous and majestic “Museum Oak,” a protected “heritage tree,” that shade and beauty of which serves as a kind of mini park behind the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum.

Sooner or later, though, we had to run out of parks. So with this final piece, we thought we’d look ahead to the future parks of Petaluma, some still in the earliest stages of planning, and others closer to an opening day ribbon cutting than some local folks probably realized.

“It’s unique to have something so wild and undeveloped in the middle of an urban area,“ says Seair Lorentz of The Petaluma River Park Foundation, which has been working to turn the full McNear Peninsula - already home to Steamer Landing Park and the David Yearseley Heritage Center on on portion of the peninsula - into what Seair calls a vibrant central park in the heart of downtown Petaluma.

“The area has already been established as this cultural and natural resource, from the good work being done by Friends of the Petaluma River and the David Yearsley River Heritage Center,” she allows.

Just imagine what could happen if the entire area were permanently protected from development. To that end, the Petaluma River Park Foundation is currently in contract to close escrow on the property by the end of November of this year, though they are still actively working to raise over $300,000 to seal the deal.

“We’ve raised two-thirds of the purchase price at this point,” says Seair, “which is set at just a hair over one million dollars. There was some negotiation with the sellers, who gave us a bit of a price break there.”

The Foundation, an all-volunteer organization, is having active conversations with potential donors, and will be launching a public fundraising campaign within the next few weeks.

“At this point,” says Seair, “we are feeling really confident that we will have a new public park in Petaluma as of November 30.”

The 20-acre park will be managed and maintained by the Petaluma River Park Foundation.

“We really want to retain that wild feeling it currently has,” she says of the space, currently an undeveloped expanse of open fields and wetland selvedge not open to the public. "We will definitely keep that access to open space and nature, but we also hope it will be heavily used by the community for all sorts of different reasons, community events, leisure time activities, as well as being a venue for art and education programming.”

As stated on the organization’s website (PetalumaRiverPark.org) Petaluma River Park will be a wild, natural spot recreation, art, cultural and education programs.

“Whether you are looking forward to a peaceful morning walk along a glassy river, or your kids’ after-school program, or space for a multi-generational barbecue, we anticipate being able to provide space for all of those different modes,” says Seair. “During the public engagement process we will be undertaking, we’ll be defining the vision of what, exactly, the park will look like.”

From one type of field to another, Drew Halter, Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Petaluma, the future of Petaluma will definitely include baseball. Speaking of the future expansion of the Petaluma Community Sports Fields area on E. Washington, almost all the way to Adobe Road, Halter suggests that once people can safely gather together again, the new facility - inlcuding a shiny new baseball diamond and bleacher area - will be the perfect spot to reclaim a sense of normal.

“I see it as a rebuilding, a rebirth, a phoenix-rising kind of thing,” he says, “where we’ll all be out there on our new baseball field, having a hot dog and watching a game together in Petaluma. To that end, this next phase is quite extraordinary for what it means to Petaluma and and the timing as we enter this next phase of Covid, as we begin to grapple with what recovery will look like.”