Subscribe

The future parks of Petaluma

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 3, 2020, 10:10AM
Updated 14 hours ago

Who knew Petaluma had so many parks?

In this ongoing series, which concludes this week after 33 consecutive weeks, we’ve visited more than 60 parks, open spaces, neighborhood gardens and rambling walking trails. We’ve taken a peek at some of the more recent additions to Petaluma’s Parks and Recreation system (the tiny Sunrise Pocket Park at Hampton Inn being the newest) and explored some of our town’s very first “pleasure spots,” including Penry Park (dubbed “Cannon Park” by some), Walnut Park and Oak Hill Park. We’ve walked with cows at the recently opened Tolay Lake Regional Park and, in the early days of the pandemic, spent one last day with hikers and bikers at Helen Putnam Park - before it was temporarily shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Along the way we discovered a few little known treasures, from Raymond Heights “park” (actually, more of a median strip, but maintained by neighbors and loved as much as any park in town) to the gorgeous and majestic “Museum Oak,” a protected “heritage tree,” that shade and beauty of which serves as a kind of mini park behind the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum.

Sooner or later, though, we had to run out of parks. So with this final piece, we thought we’d look ahead to the future parks of Petaluma, some still in the earliest stages of planning, and others closer to an opening day ribbon cutting than some local folks probably realized.

“It’s unique to have something so wild and undeveloped in the middle of an urban area,“ says Seair Lorentz of The Petaluma River Park Foundation, which has been working to turn the full McNear Peninsula - already home to Steamer Landing Park and the David Yearseley Heritage Center on on portion of the peninsula - into what Seair calls a vibrant central park in the heart of downtown Petaluma.

“The area has already been established as this cultural and natural resource, from the good work being done by Friends of the Petaluma River and the David Yearsley River Heritage Center,” she allows.

Just imagine what could happen if the entire area were permanently protected from development. To that end, the Petaluma River Park Foundation is currently in contract to close escrow on the property by the end of November of this year, though they are still actively working to raise over $300,000 to seal the deal.

“We’ve raised two-thirds of the purchase price at this point,” says Seair, “which is set at just a hair over one million dollars. There was some negotiation with the sellers, who gave us a bit of a price break there.”

The Foundation, an all-volunteer organization, is having active conversations with potential donors, and will be launching a public fundraising campaign within the next few weeks.

“At this point,” says Seair, “we are feeling really confident that we will have a new public park in Petaluma as of November 30.”

The 20-acre park will be managed and maintained by the Petaluma River Park Foundation.

“We really want to retain that wild feeling it currently has,” she says of the space, currently an undeveloped expanse of open fields and wetland selvedge not open to the public. "We will definitely keep that access to open space and nature, but we also hope it will be heavily used by the community for all sorts of different reasons, community events, leisure time activities, as well as being a venue for art and education programming.”

As stated on the organization’s website (PetalumaRiverPark.org) Petaluma River Park will be a wild, natural spot recreation, art, cultural and education programs.

“Whether you are looking forward to a peaceful morning walk along a glassy river, or your kids’ after-school program, or space for a multi-generational barbecue, we anticipate being able to provide space for all of those different modes,” says Seair. “During the public engagement process we will be undertaking, we’ll be defining the vision of what, exactly, the park will look like.”

From one type of field to another, Drew Halter, Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Petaluma, the future of Petaluma will definitely include baseball. Speaking of the future expansion of the Petaluma Community Sports Fields area on E. Washington, almost all the way to Adobe Road, Halter suggests that once people can safely gather together again, the new facility - inlcuding a shiny new baseball diamond and bleacher area - will be the perfect spot to reclaim a sense of normal.

“I see it as a rebuilding, a rebirth, a phoenix-rising kind of thing,” he says, “where we’ll all be out there on our new baseball field, having a hot dog and watching a game together in Petaluma. To that end, this next phase is quite extraordinary for what it means to Petaluma and and the timing as we enter this next phase of Covid, as we begin to grapple with what recovery will look like.”

Phase #1 of the Petaluma Community Sports Fields - which have been nicknamed “East Washington Fields” by many Petalumans - is already standing and open to the public. It primarily features pristine and smartly-maintained soccer fields, with some walkways and a large parking lot. Phase #2 will include a full, 90-foot baseball diamond with permanent spectator seating. Of the all-weather, synthetic turf ball field, Halter says, “It will not just be a local treasure when it is built, but a regional gem. In my experience, most Petalumans still feel this a baseball town, despite having limited options for youth players who’ve aged out of little league.”

Design work on the facility has reached 90%, he estimates, and though funding for the project has certainly seen some setbacks this year, he says the city is “more committed than ever” to see the project through.

The project, as planned, was always intended to be paid for with funds accrued from local park impact fees, not from Measure M money approved by voters as the “Parks for All” initiative in 2018. Those funds, raised from an approved 1/8-cent sales tax to last ten years, will be split among Sonoma County’s numerous parks, and Halter feels that money - however the city decides to allocate it - could become extremely significant in helping Petaluma recover from the pandemic through a revitalized and improved park system.

That said, the start of Phase #2 is still under negotiation.

“When Covid hit, the engineers and everybody froze in place for a while,” explains Halter. “Now we have to recalculate what the construction costs will now be vs. what the available funds are. And that gap has grown from about a million dollars to over two-million dollars. SO now, you’re looking at probably costs of 7 to 7.5 million dollars or so, and a budget that’s somewhere around 4.5 to 5 million. So how do you close that gap? We had meetings last week with some stakeholders, and we think we can do it by removing some of the bells and whistles. But we are all committed to staying on the trajectory, which is to get the baseball field built and get the kids playing. Then later, when we can afford it, we can add auxiliary items like parking lot lighting, a concession stand, paving of walkways and all that.”

This is not the only baseball field being planned in Petaluma, of course. As part of the still-under-construction Riverfront Development, near Hopper Street and Caulfield, there will be a new playground and ball field, in addition to a central green open space and another portion of the riverfront trail. This is addition to a new Courtyard Marriott hotel and 134 single-family homes.

Elsewhere in town, Petaluma’s recreational future includes a large number of other highly anticipated additions, expansions and improvements, at an array of existing parks - and one other new park that will become neighbors to one of Petaluma’s most popular recreation destinations.

At Helen Putnam Regional Park, a new non-looping trail leading up onto a large wooded ridge from Windsor Drive, has recently been made accessible to the public, and to help, parking in the area is about to get easier.

“Park users can anticipate a parking lot at the bottom of the trail by the end of the year,” says Carol Eber, Chair of the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation’s Board of Directors. “Hopefully, that will relieve parking in residential areas.”

Work is still proceeding on the proposed Kelly Creek Park, adjoining Helen Putnam Park on a 44-acre plot that is expected to feature its own parking lot, a new multi-use path that will run alongside Kelly Creek, an interpretive center and amphitheater based at the property’s three red barns, plus a livestock demonstration area and a playground.

And at Tolay Lake Regional Park, the sprawling new park located off Lakeville Highway, Eber says plans are in the works for a new “gathering area,” to be located just above the existing group picnic area. The design process is a collaboration between the SCRP and Graton Rancheria.

“The Parks Foundation will be fundraising for that project,” Eber notes. “The Foundation committed to raising $80,000 to combine with other funding sources. It will serve as an educational site.”

What is clear from all of this is that Petaluma’s view of itself as a park-loving town is not going to change anytime soon.

“Parks are important,” says Halter. “As we look toward a recovery effort from a global pandemic, which has only underscored the importance of maintaining outdoor recreational opportunities, I strongly believe ... re-investing in our parks will be part of the cure.”

(This is No. 33, and the final segment in our long-running series on the parks, trails and open spaces of Petaluma. You can reach David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine