The good fight

Corey McCormack has wanted to be a paramedic since right around the time he was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in high school.

“I became interested in the medicine side of things when I started having to give myself injections and pay attention to my health,” he says. “It piqued my interest in medicine, and I;d always thought it would be cool to be a paramedic, then along the way I found out you can be a paramedic in the Fire Department, and for me, it was a done deal.”

Born and raised in Vacaville, where he still currently lives, McCormack joined the Petaluma Fire Department in June of this year. That put him in Sonoma County just in time for the historic fire season that, hopefully, is now coming to an end.

“All the major incidents across California, we go to,” he says of the Petaluma Fire Department, adding that Petaluma has sent engines and crew to Napa, Santa Rosa, though he was not among those crews. “Basically, if you don’t go out on those engines to the wild incident, then you help out at the station,” he explains. “Me personally, I’ve put in five, six days in a row at the station while some of the other guys get deployed out for two weeks helping out fighting the larger fires. That’s the job.”

McCormack points out the importance of having a well-trained and ready-to-go crew back at home whenever crews are deployed out of the area. Petaluma works with a staff of just under 60, and when a crew of three engines is deployed outside the area, that’s about one-third of the department, requiring the remaining staff to work extra time to cover the city at home.

“You always still have to staff your city,” McCormack points out. “You still have to provide the proper care and staffing as needed. Holding down the station is considered just as important a job as going out to fight the big wildfires.”

McCormack received his initial training at the Fire Academy at Solano Community College, then went to paramedic school in Roseville, where he got his paramedic license, and began working in Solano County as a medic, before making the transition to his current firefighter/paramedic position in Petaluma.

McCormack was 18 when he was diagnosed, and allows that the news a lot to absorb at first.

“Here I am, an 18-year-old kid, thinking, ‘Wow! This is my life now?’” he recalls. “I didn’t know much about Diabetes. I knew it was going to make my life more challenging, but I didn’t know much more than that. So I learned fast. It was difficult, at first, learning to give myself shots multiple times a day. My family helped a lot.”

McCormack recounts that some days it was too difficult to get over the “mental barrier” of giving himself that shot, and his parents would step in.

“But you get over things like that,” he says. “You learn the self-discipline necessary to give yourself medicine every day, knowing that if you didn’t, you’d get very sick.”

McCormack now uses a Dexcom G6 CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitor), which assists in monitoring his levels at all times, whether sleeping, working, or helping in emergency situations. Such technologies are beginning to replace the finger-pricks people once uses to test their glucose levels and manage their diabetes.

The monitor sends updates to his smartwatch and phone every five minutes, and alerts him if his glucose levels become too low or too high.

“It tracks my sugar and makes my job very easy,” he notes. “I also have an insulin pump, so if I need to, I can just adjust my insulin dosing to what my blood sugar is. Currently, my pump connects to my CGM, so it does all the dosages for me automatically. I very rarely have to actually do it manually. That frees me up for time and gives me one less thing to worry about.”

That’s especially useful on the job.

“When I first started in this line of work, it was always challenging, having to prepared all the time, keeping extra supplies with me at all times, as needed,” he allows. “But as technology has advanced, it’s become a little more of an afterthought than it was. I am able to go out to these large incidents, I’m able to work for consecutive days at a time, and run all of these emergencies, and not really have to worry about my blood sugar because I know my equipment is taking care of it.”

When McCormack was first working toward getting his EMT license, he learned he would need an ambulance drivers certificate, but at the time, in California, being an insulin dependent diabetic constituted an automatic disqualification.

“That was disheartening, at first,” he says. “Thinking, ‘Well, that’s it. I can’t do the one thing I want to do in life.’ But after a lot of research, I found there was a federal exemption process you can go through. What that entails is me having to send in my blood sugar numbers constantly for three-to-six months. I had to keep logs of my blood sugars, basically five to ten times a day, basically proving to them that my levels were normal. The Dexcom made that really easy, because it checks my sugar every five minutes.”

The machine he wears automatically created the detailed log he was required to submit.

“I don’t know if I’d have the job I do today without this technology,” he says, adding that his work gives him the opportunity to share his story with others, often young people, who are struggling with their own initial Diabetes diagnoses. “When I was working in Solano, I ran into quite a few kids, 17 and 18-year-olds, who were basically in my same shoes,” he says. “And I always tried to give them encouragement, giving my contact info and inviting them to reach out if they ever needed some support. That positive impact, where i could say, ‘There are ways to make it through this and still follow your dreams, and here’s how I did it,’ that always helped them deal with what can be a difficult time. The thing is, Diabetes doesn’t have to stop you from doing the things you want in life. You just have to do a little extra work to get there.”