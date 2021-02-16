The hidden art show

Where : For now, the exhibit is available as an online slideshow at PetalumaArtsCenter.org . The center hopes to open to the public once health conditions allow, at the center itself, 230 Lakeville St.

Just because local art lovers can’t enter the Petaluma Arts Center to take in its massive Members’ Exhibit doesn’t mean the anticipated annual art show isn’t happening. There are, in fact, over 50 pieces of art currently on display.

“It looks awesome!” says Lindsey Goodwin, Director of Community Engagement for the Petaluma Arts Center. “It’s all there in the main gallery, because we really wanted to have the show, and we are hopeful that with everything changing so rapidly, pandemic-wise, we will be open the gallery to the public, one way or another, before the exhibition closes in mid-March.”

Until then, the show is view-able as an online slideshow on the arts center’s website, where an array of different pieces have been photographed and displayed. The works, contributed by dues-paying members of the center, are all for sale, too, and Goodwin says four pieces have already been purchased by collectors who perused the paintings and sculptures on line.

“That’s amazing to me,” she says, “that we’ve already sold that many pieces, without anybody actually seeing them in person before making the purchase. But we’ve been working hard, with high-quality professional photography to capture the pieces really well, and then creating a design online that displays the works as a slideshow presentation. We’ve heard from a few people who have cast the website from their phone or laptop onto their television, so they can view the pieces in a larger format. People have been very creative.”

The exhibit, which officially opened in late December, was spearheaded and curated by Petaluma artist Mary Fassbinder. She became the first person to see the works, which cover a vast number of different mediums and styles, including sculpture, photography, oils, watercolors and acrylics.

“I really do hope people can get in to see it soon,” says Goodwin. “It just looks really cool. In the middle of the gallery is this big piece titled ‘Forthcoming,’ a big willow-and-plywood dome that has been on display in front of the gallery. It’s by Joseph Dooley-Lynch and Chris Lynch of MAD Architecture. The rest of the show is hanging all around it in the gallery, so it just looks really awesome.”

Goodwin says the show, and especially its online representation, is a demonstration of the creativity and innovation people are capable of. And technologies like Zoom and teams and others are rapidly becoming familiar tools with which artists can continue to create and showcase their talents, from fine art to theater to music.

“I had to do some work at the gallery recently, and I brought my fourth-grade son with with for part of the day,” Goodwin recalls. “And he sat inside that ‘Forthcoming’ dome and did his Zoom classes live from there.” At one point, she continues, he asked her, “Can I give everybody a tour?” and he ended up walking through the gallery with his device, giving the other fourth-graders a remote experience of the show. “I thought that was really neat,” says Goodwin. “And it’s something that wouldn’t have been possible — it certainly wouldn’t have been as easy to do — just a year ago. I’m trying to see those kinds of things as a silver lining to all of this.”