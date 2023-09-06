The High Holidays are nigh. These Petaluma restaurants are ready

The High Holidays are upon us, with the Jewish New Year starting with Rosh Hashanah Sept. 15-17, and rounding out with Yom Kippur Sept. 24-25. For the food of the holidays, there are several delicious local options, all of which we have tried and enjoyed.

Ethel’s Delicatessen is offering a Rosh Hashanah family dinner with online and in-store ordering available currently, and a choice of pick-up dates of Friday, Sept. 15 and/or Sunday, Sept. 24. This dinner for four includes tomato and ginger braised brisket, potato and onion kugel with herbs, Tzimmes (rainbow carrots with dried fruits in a spiced orange glaze), whipped horseradish cream, and golden raisin round braided challah bread, all for $160 or in a la carte form. Go to www.ethelsbagels.com.

Penngrove Market always comes through with special holiday dinners, and Rosh Hashanah is no exception. Reservations can be made by phone at 707-753-4974, or in the store at 10070 Main St., Penngrove, for a Friday, Sept. 15 pickup. Dinner will include braised brisket, my favorite potato latkes and matzo ball soup of all time, and a green salad with apples and a honey vinaigrette.

Although we have not seen any announcements yet, both Bagel Mill and Stellina Pronto have had Rosh Hashanah specials in the past so I would expect to see announcements from them soon. Last year, Bagel Mill had apple honey cake with salted honey crumble, while Stellina had house-baked rugelach and braided round challah loaves.

Meanwhile, if you would prefer to dine out for the holiday, Chabad Jewish Center has got you covered. Their Rosh Hashanah community dinner is Friday, Sept. 15, at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.jewishpetaluma.com for more information on all the holiday festivities, including the Rosh Hashanah community dinner, Shofar at Luchessi Park on Sunday, Sept. 17, all of the High Holiday services, and Sukkot events coming up at the end of the month.