The Holiday Gremlins (part 3): The Epilogue

The author of this, the final piece in a three-part holiday fiction tale by Gio Benedetti, is a Petaluma artist, musician and writer, and the founder of My Town is Magical. Benedetti has created the popular radio show "Benedettiville" for Petaluma's KPCA radio, and in the early months of the pandemic, taught hundreds of kids and adults how to draw dragons through his popular online art sessions.

[In our previous segment, Megan and Pip Phelps, having sought out the help of elfish monster finder Mrs. Cartright, formerly of the North Pole, with their home’s Holiday Gremlins infestation, they arrived back at their house, watched as Mrs. Cartright’s Gremlin-chasing cats quickly rid the house of pesky pranksters. They quickly learned they had an even bigger problem. A very large Stocking Troll, identified by Mrs. Cartright as the main source of “grumpiness and frumpiness” the children’s parents had been exhibiting for some time, had captured the Phelps kids’ mom and dad and stowed them in the garage along with the socks it planned to devour. Having been quickly deputized as North Pole Anti-Humbug Special Agent Elves, Megan and Pip stood alongside the plucky elf as they used large amounts of The Holiday Spirit to chase off the creatures and restore the adult Phelpses to some semblance of merry and jolly and loving and kind (in other words, no longer grumpy or frumpy].

While the full effect of the blast of The Holiday Spirit wore off over the next several days, the fundamental grumpiness and frumpiness in Mr. and Mrs. Phelps was forever changed after “the Garage Incident” (as it was referred to in that year’s December Report), and they remained, overall, much more joyous, kind and generous.

On Christmas morning that year, Megan and Pip each found an official Anti-Humbug Special Deputy Agent green robe in their new elf-made (it said so on the tag) stockings.

There was also a largish box wrapped in perfect green paper under the tree.

The card said, “To Megan and Pip, from M.C. Just in Case! Merry Christmas.”

Inside was a small calico kitten.

It purred, explored, and batted at ribbons and wrapping paper balls all day. They named it Gremlin Hunter.

The kids kept up the tradition of the December Report, and Presentation Day became a much anticipated annual tradition for the entire Phelps family. While there were no more Gremlins to cause mischief, the reports were no less colorful or interesting.

There was the December of Dad Tries To Build Something, The December of The Cookies of Doom, The December of The Down-The-Stairs-Toboggan-Championship-Of-The-World and many more.

While Megan and Pip never saw another yellow-skinned, orange-haired, mischievous intruder in their own house, the two siblings, along with Gremlin Hunter, were always busy during the holidays at the homes of neighbors, friends, and friends of friends. Most of their business was word of mouth, but they had a sign in their front yard that read as follows:

MEGAN AND PIP

STRANGENESS INVESTIGATORS AND WEIRDNESS EXPERTS

HOLIDAY RESCUERS

SPECIALIZING IN: DE-FRUMPING & DE-GRUMPING GROWN UPS

ALSO

HOLIDAY GREMLIN REMOVAL

Inquire within.

It was a common scene in the neighborhood of Woodhouse Drive during the month of December to see two children dressed in brilliant, flowing green robes, clutching small wands, striding down sidewalks followed closely by a strutting calico cat.

As the years went by and the cases came in and were summarily solved, the general frumpiness and grumpiness of the Phelps neighborhood reached an all time low, and Holiday Spirit was at record levels. This is not a generalized comment meant to describe a general trend of behavior. This is a summarization of the statistics and meticulously calculated raw data that arrived, sealed with wax, written on official North Pole Letterhead, each Christmas in the children’s stockings.

The signature was always the same:

“Feed your cat, keep up the great work, and never get frumpy.

Merry Christmas,

Madam Cartright.“

The End.

(Again)