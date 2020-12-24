The Holiday Gremlins: (Part Two) The Holiday Spirit

Gio Benedetti is a Petaluma artist, musician and writer, and is the founder of My Town is Magical, details of which can be found at MyTownisMagical.com and on Facebook. Benedetti has created the popular radio show “Benedettiville” for Petaluma’s KPCA radio, and in the early months of the pandemic, taught hundreds of kids and adults how to draw dragons through his popular online art sessions. When safe to do so, he is often seen out-and-about following magical clues wherever they take him. Have you discovered your own “evidence” of Holiday gremlin activity? Leave a description for Gio at 707-789-7957.

While Megan, Pip, Madam Cartright and the cats were walking back to the Phelps home to deal with the infestation of Holiday Gremlins, Mr. and Mrs. Phelps were very much as we left them earlier that morning — sitting in silence and staring at their phones from opposite ends of a candy-cane littered table.

They had not noticed when the front door slammed shut behind their exiting children.

They had not noticed when, sometime later, the house gave a small shudder that rattled the dishes in the cupboards. They likewise failed to notice the banging and growling coming from their garage. However, when the door to the garage burst open and a large, hairy, horned creature crashed into the living room with a roar, Mr. and Mrs. Phelps noticed.

They also screamed.

---

While their parents were screaming, Megan and Pip Phelps were trying to find out as much about Holiday Gremlins as they could.

“Of the ranks of the Bah-Humbugs,” Madam Cartright explained while she walked, “the Holiday Gremlins are, truly, the most benign. Mischievous, certainly, but being naughty is different than being evil. Take, for example, your average Greed Demon, Stocking Troll, or even a Present Devourer — pure evil, those.”

“Bah-Humbugs?” asked Pip.

“Bah-Humbugs — Creatures that suck up joy, kindness, generosity and patience and pump out grumpiness and frumpiness,” Madam Cartright explained. “Have you noticed anyone at home getting extra grumpy and/or frumpy these days?”

Now that Megan and Pip thought about it, the grumpiness and frumpiness in the Phelps household had certainly increased, particularly with Mr. and Mrs. Phelps, and particularly this year — more furrowed brows, less patience, sharper words. More time with their phones, and less with their children.

“Yes. Lots of both,” Megan said.

“That’s because you don’t have a cat,” Madam Cartright said knowingly.

“Do cats stop frumpiness?” asked Pip, confused.

“No. Cats stop Holiday Gremlins,” said Madam Cartright.

“Dad says cats are too much trouble,” Megan said, looking over her shoulder longingly at the crowd of cats following them down the sidewalk.

“Mom says they’re too much mess,” Pip said.

“Hmmph. What silly people. And now you have Gremlins,” said Madam Cartright.

---

Mr. and Mrs. Phelps watched, terrified, as the creature stomped its way across the living room straight to where the stockings hung. With a swipe of its massive arm, the creature tore the stockings off the wall and shoveled them into its giant, tooth-strewn mouth.

Smacking its lips, the creature turned.

Its hungry eyes scanned the Phelps parents from the tips of their trembling hairs down, down, down until its gaze rested on their warm, woolen socks.

Their stockings, if you will.

The giant creature stomped towards them.

Mr. and Mrs. Phelps noticed this and fainted.

The creature picked them up by their ankles, slung them over its massive shoulders, and strode back to the dark of the garage with Mr. and Mrs. Phelps bouncing across its wide, hairy back.

---

While their parents were being bounced into a garage on a wide hairy back, Megan, Pip and company were just walking up to the Phelps house. Madam Cartright turned to the cats.

“No biting, clawing, maiming, scratching, and certainly no eating. Chasing ONLY today. Understood?”

The cats nodded.

“Megan, Pip, if you’d be so kind, we’re ready.”

Megan opened the front door and a blur of cats streaked by her, tearing through the house, some down the hall, some to the kitchen, some upstairs.

There was a moment of silence and then their house, like some sort of strange volcano, erupted with Gremlins. Gremlins poured out of the front door. They came tearing out of windows. They leaped from small holes and doors that Megan and Pip had never seen before. Soon a river of yellow-skinned, orange haired, tiny Holiday Gremlins was streaming down the street, the cats in hot pursuit.

“Do we chase them?” asked Pip.

“No,” Madam Cartright said. “We stay here. Something’s off.” She sniffed the air. “Wet stocking and drool. This isn’t good.”

She paused on the Phelps’ threshold and rustled for a moment under her robes, producing two short wooden wands tipped with snow globes.

“I’m going to have to quickly deputize you as temporary North Pole Anti-Humbug Special Agent Elves. These are your wands. You’ll need to take a moment to charge them.”

The children stared at Madam Cartright blankly.

“Any Bah-Humbug is vulnerable to honest-to-goodness feelings of joy, love, generosity — what is commonly called The Holiday Spirit,” she explained. “That’s your weapon. Find those feelings — focus on them, a memory, a hope, a joke — anything. That will charge your wand. Once it’s charged, just point, aim, and say something to fire it. Doesn’t matter what — so long as it makes you feel good. Got it?”