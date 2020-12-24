Subscribe

The Holiday Gremlins: (Part Two) The Holiday Spirit

GIO BENEDETTI
SPECIAL TO THE ARGUS-COURIER
December 24, 2020, 6:30AM
Updated 13 minutes ago

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gio Benedetti is a Petaluma artist, musician and writer, and is the founder of My Town is Magical, details of which can be found at MyTownisMagical.com and on Facebook. Benedetti has created the popular radio show “Benedettiville” for Petaluma’s KPCA radio, and in the early months of the pandemic, taught hundreds of kids and adults how to draw dragons through his popular online art sessions. When safe to do so, he is often seen out-and-about following magical clues wherever they take him. Have you discovered your own “evidence” of Holiday gremlin activity? Leave a description for Gio at 707-789-7957.

While Megan, Pip, Madam Cartright and the cats were walking back to the Phelps home to deal with the infestation of Holiday Gremlins, Mr. and Mrs. Phelps were very much as we left them earlier that morning — sitting in silence and staring at their phones from opposite ends of a candy-cane littered table.

They had not noticed when the front door slammed shut behind their exiting children.

They had not noticed when, sometime later, the house gave a small shudder that rattled the dishes in the cupboards. They likewise failed to notice the banging and growling coming from their garage. However, when the door to the garage burst open and a large, hairy, horned creature crashed into the living room with a roar, Mr. and Mrs. Phelps noticed.

They also screamed.

---

While their parents were screaming, Megan and Pip Phelps were trying to find out as much about Holiday Gremlins as they could.

“Of the ranks of the Bah-Humbugs,” Madam Cartright explained while she walked, “the Holiday Gremlins are, truly, the most benign. Mischievous, certainly, but being naughty is different than being evil. Take, for example, your average Greed Demon, Stocking Troll, or even a Present Devourer — pure evil, those.”

“Bah-Humbugs?” asked Pip.

“Bah-Humbugs — Creatures that suck up joy, kindness, generosity and patience and pump out grumpiness and frumpiness,” Madam Cartright explained. “Have you noticed anyone at home getting extra grumpy and/or frumpy these days?”

Now that Megan and Pip thought about it, the grumpiness and frumpiness in the Phelps household had certainly increased, particularly with Mr. and Mrs. Phelps, and particularly this year — more furrowed brows, less patience, sharper words. More time with their phones, and less with their children.

“Yes. Lots of both,” Megan said.

“That’s because you don’t have a cat,” Madam Cartright said knowingly.

“Do cats stop frumpiness?” asked Pip, confused.

“No. Cats stop Holiday Gremlins,” said Madam Cartright.

“Dad says cats are too much trouble,” Megan said, looking over her shoulder longingly at the crowd of cats following them down the sidewalk.

“Mom says they’re too much mess,” Pip said.

“Hmmph. What silly people. And now you have Gremlins,” said Madam Cartright.

---

Mr. and Mrs. Phelps watched, terrified, as the creature stomped its way across the living room straight to where the stockings hung. With a swipe of its massive arm, the creature tore the stockings off the wall and shoveled them into its giant, tooth-strewn mouth.

Smacking its lips, the creature turned.

Its hungry eyes scanned the Phelps parents from the tips of their trembling hairs down, down, down until its gaze rested on their warm, woolen socks.

Their stockings, if you will.

The giant creature stomped towards them.

Mr. and Mrs. Phelps noticed this and fainted.

The creature picked them up by their ankles, slung them over its massive shoulders, and strode back to the dark of the garage with Mr. and Mrs. Phelps bouncing across its wide, hairy back.

---

While their parents were being bounced into a garage on a wide hairy back, Megan, Pip and company were just walking up to the Phelps house. Madam Cartright turned to the cats.

“No biting, clawing, maiming, scratching, and certainly no eating. Chasing ONLY today. Understood?”

The cats nodded.

“Megan, Pip, if you’d be so kind, we’re ready.”

Megan opened the front door and a blur of cats streaked by her, tearing through the house, some down the hall, some to the kitchen, some upstairs.

There was a moment of silence and then their house, like some sort of strange volcano, erupted with Gremlins. Gremlins poured out of the front door. They came tearing out of windows. They leaped from small holes and doors that Megan and Pip had never seen before. Soon a river of yellow-skinned, orange haired, tiny Holiday Gremlins was streaming down the street, the cats in hot pursuit.

“Do we chase them?” asked Pip.

“No,” Madam Cartright said. “We stay here. Something’s off.” She sniffed the air. “Wet stocking and drool. This isn’t good.”

She paused on the Phelps’ threshold and rustled for a moment under her robes, producing two short wooden wands tipped with snow globes.

“I’m going to have to quickly deputize you as temporary North Pole Anti-Humbug Special Agent Elves. These are your wands. You’ll need to take a moment to charge them.”

The children stared at Madam Cartright blankly.

“Any Bah-Humbug is vulnerable to honest-to-goodness feelings of joy, love, generosity — what is commonly called The Holiday Spirit,” she explained. “That’s your weapon. Find those feelings — focus on them, a memory, a hope, a joke — anything. That will charge your wand. Once it’s charged, just point, aim, and say something to fire it. Doesn’t matter what — so long as it makes you feel good. Got it?”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gio Benedetti is a Petaluma artist, musician and writer, and is the founder of My Town is Magical, details of which can be found at MyTownisMagical.com and on Facebook. Benedetti has created the popular radio show “Benedettiville” for Petaluma’s KPCA radio, and in the early months of the pandemic, taught hundreds of kids and adults how to draw dragons through his popular online art sessions. When safe to do so, he is often seen out-and-about following magical clues wherever they take him. Have you discovered your own “evidence” of Holiday gremlin activity? Leave a description for Gio at 707-789-7957.

“Got it!” said Pip.

He closed his eyes and remembered. It was only a few days ago — last weekend. Mr. and Mrs. Phelps had been uncharacteristically kind and jolly. They had all watched a holiday movie together in a giant puddle of bodies and blankets on the couch. Pip was nestled in the middle of a cozy heap of love.

The wand in his hand tingled and glowed.

“Got it” said Megan.

Related: Get your own Petaluma ‘Gremlin Invasion’
Related: Is your town 'magical?' Gio Benedetti will help you find out

She scrunched up her forehead and focused. It was three years ago — the December of the Cursed Carols. The family had been rudely awakened in the middle of the night by Jingle Bell Rock blaring through every speaker in the house. This time, however, instead of sleepy groans and groggy cursing from their parents’ room, their mom began to sing along at the top of her lungs. Then their dad joined in. Soon the kids were piled in bed next to their parents, all belting out Jingle Bell Rock.

The wand in Megan’s hand tingled and glowed.

Excellent!” said Madam Cartright. “Let’s go.”

They walked into the house.

They noticed shattered door pieces mingling with the broken candy cane bits on the living room floor.

They noticed their stockings and parents were gone.

They noticed the dark, gaping doorway leading to the garage, its door frame smashed above and on each side in the shape of a huge, horned head and massive shoulders.

Madam Cartright surveyed the scene and sucked in a long breath through her teeth.

“Stocking Troll,” she murmured. “A big one. So that’s what’s frumping up the place.”

She turned to the children.

“Deputies, get those wands ready.”

They followed Madam Cartright to the garage. She whispered a word and the staff she carried glowed brilliantly, flashing light into the darkness.

There were boxes, tools, camp gear, garden implements, books, junk, candy canes, and, over by the washer and dryer, a Stocking Troll. Lying in front of the Troll, still passed out, were their mother and father.

Barefoot.

The Troll looked up, one of their dad’s wool socks hanging from its mouth.

It swallowed the sock, stood up and let out a bellow of rage.

“Deputies,” called Madam Cartright, her staff flashing, her robes billowing in a wind that suddenly was whipping through the room, “Ready!”

The siblings readied their wands.

“Aim!”

The siblings aimed their wands.

The troll charged.

“Fire!”

“SMASH!” yelled Pip.

“BANANA!” yelled Megan.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS!” yelled Madam Cartright.

Three bolts of The Holiday Spirit, blazing red and green, rocketed toward the Troll.

There was a dazzling blast, an explosion of multi-colored sparks, a plume of thick white smoke, and a strong smell of pine needles and mulling spices.

When the smoke cleared, The troll was gone.

So was Madam Cartright.

Mr. and Mrs. Phelps began to move.

“Strange …” said Mr. Phelps, sitting up and rubbing his head. “I don’t seem to be wearing socks.”

“Me too. My feet are cold.” said Mrs. Phelps.

“We’re in the garage,” Mr. Phelps said, looking around.

“We are,” agreed Mrs. Phelps. “How did we get here?”

The two groggy adults looked up and saw their children. Their faces spread into warm smiles, their eyes shone. Their father leapt to his feet and, in a few bounds, had gathered them up in a tremendous hug.

“Um, what’s this for?” asked Pip, a suspicious eyebrow raised.

“It’s almost Christmas! And I have two extraordinarily wonderful children!” their father beamed.

Their mom joined the hug-huddle.

“I love you all so much, I just can’t even …” and then her words were lost as she began happy-crying into Megan’s hair.

“We need some Nog! Who wants Nog!” Mr. Phelps asked, his voice choked with emotion.

“Nothing warms up cold, bare feet like warm Nog!” Mrs Phelps said, sniffling and wiping away her tears. “I’m going to bake some cookies. Crank up some Christmas carols, kids. Let’s get this party started!”

Mr. and Mrs. Phelps, arms around each other, stormed back into the house in a cloud of Fa-La-La-La-Las. They paid absolutely no mind to the shattered door ... or the missing stockings.

Megan turned to Pip, a wide grin on her face.

“I have a confession to make,” she said. “I didn’t aim for the Troll …”

Pip smiled and took his sister’s hand, stepping over candy cane bits and wood shrapnel back into the house.

“Neither did I,” he said.

The End.

[Or is it? Be sure to check back next week for a special post-Christmas epilogue to “The Holiday Gremlins]

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine