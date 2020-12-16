The Holiday Gremlins

Decembers in the Phelps household were decidedly weird.

The weirdness began five years ago — the year that the Christmas tree was found one morning standing upright in the downstairs bathroom toilet. Mr. and Mrs. Phelps both denied any nighttime tree shenanigans. The children, Megan and Pip, though only 5 and 2 at the time, were briefly considered as suspects. The tree was safely returned to its stand that same day, yet the mystery and strangeness of the event remained. Indeed, the weirdness begun on that December morning five years ago had, since then, only gotten weirder.

One would think that with such incredible things occurring every year in their very home, Mr. and Mrs. Phelps would be moving heaven and earth to get to the bottom of it all. Alas, through years of bizarre, holiday-related misadventures, they remained uninterested. Being terribly boring and unimaginative people, the elder Phelps’ kept the details of their strange Decembers to themselves.

Not so, their children.

Megan and Pip Phelps, now 10 and 7, were completely dedicated to the mystery of their weird holidays. They had been actively researching and collecting data on their family’s December phenomena from the time they were old enough to hold a pencil and conspire together under blankets with flashlights. It was this research that made up what the siblings called “The December Reports.”

A glance at the title pages of the previous years’ Reports reads as follows:

Four Decembers ago — “The December of The Broken Ornaments,” in which at least one broken ornament was found every morning even after Dad (Mr. Phelps) packed away the ornaments and took down the tree.

Three Decembers ago — “The December of The Cursed Carols,” in which any or all sound-producing devices in the Phelps house would burst (at random and at maximum volume) into jubilant song.

Two Decembers ago — “The December of The Midnight Wrapper,” in which each morning something in the house would be found wrapped in glitter-covered wrapping paper. Examples include: December 5, a book. December 13, the blender. December 17, the couch. December 25, Dad (Mr. Phelps).

Last December — “The December of The Stolen Christmas,” in which, after 24 uneventful days, the Phelps children crept downstairs on Christmas morning to find the living room treeless, stockingless, and presentless. (Gifts and stockings were found in the dryer, tumbling on low some hours later. The tree was back in the downstairs bathroom again.)

For the last four years, the Phelps children had taken great pains to present the annual “December Reports” to their parents. At first, their illustrations of yellow-skinned, orange-haired, mischief-making creatures and maps of their sightings around the house were humored and considered mildly entertaining. But as the years went on and the holiday weirdness continued unchecked, the Reports were more or less completely dismissed, and not just by the elder Phelpses. The local newspaper, science journals, and their classroom teachers, while praising and complimenting their ingenuity and creativity, similarly failed to take the children seriously.

Megan and Pip Phelps had all but given up on the adult world and the hope of having their research looked at when Madam Cartright moved in.

Megan and Pip did not know who Madam Cartright was. They had never met or seen her. What they did know was that Madam Cartright had moved in on exactly December 1, three blocks down the street from the Phelps’ house. Most importantly, in her front yard, amid the dozens of cats and overgrown shrubbery, was posted this sign:

MADAM CARTRIGHT

MAGICAL PEST REMOVAL

SPECIALIZING IN: Boggarts, Pixies, Brownies, House Goblins, Tickerbockers

and HOLIDAY GREMLINS.

This December, the two children redoubled their efforts. They stalked around their house with wary eyes, notepads and pencils in hand. Their research was top notch, even by their own exacting standards. They were working for an audience of one, and they did not want to disappoint.

On December 18, one week from Christmas, the siblings had put together the beginnings of a fine “December Report.” This year’s title was, “The December of The Candy Cane Plague,” in which candy canes are inexplicably found everywhere. Example locations include (but are not limited to) eggs, milk, shampoo, shoes, pockets, drawers, cabinets, rice, bathtub, books, toothpaste, salad, hats, etc.

They packed the thick sheaf of papers into a backpack, put on their jackets, and walked out the door as their parents stared at their phones at the breakfast table, picking bits of candy cane out of their cereal and coffee. Megan and Pip were soon standing at Madam Cartright’s front door, surrounded by mewing cats and blinking Christmas lights. A holiday wreath hung on the door, framing an iron door knocker.