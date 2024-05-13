Defending the escapist charm of ‘The Idea of You’

Amber-Rose Reed

If you search for reviews about “The Idea of You” (streaming now on Amazon Prime), you’re bound to find headlines that include the words “impossible,” “improbable” and “escapism.” The movie, directed by Michael Showalter (“The Big Sick”), centers on 40-year-old Solène (Anne Hathaway), a divorced single mom, who by chance meets boy band singer Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine) at Coachella and is swept up in a whirlwind, globe-trotting romance while her daughter is at summer camp ‒ and who has to deal with the inevitable fall-out when this relationship is revealed to the woman-hating, troll-filled internet.

Now, I’m not here to tell you “The Idea of You” is not improbable or escapist. That’s sort of part of the appeal, right? If at their heart, rom-coms are meant to make us giggle and swoon, then “The Idea of You” succeeds admirably. Galitzine is quite dreamy, their chemistry is ridiculous, and only an idiot wouldn’t fall in love with Hathaway’s Solène. It’s such a charming film, with fun music, glittery montages, and maybe the strangest first date I’ve seen in a movie.

I honestly loved it a lot.

Those reviews I mentioned above all discuss such things as the realities that intrude, even in the midst of a romance movie, the wish-fulfillment fantasy of escaping daily life to lay on a European beach with a handsome, young pop star, or the inversion of the typical age-gap relationship. All of these things are valid to discuss, but one of the things that struck me about Solène as a main character is how her struggle is less with past heartbreak than it is about past humiliation and present vulnerability.

It’s hard to put yourself in a position to be crushed again after you realized you were the punchline in someone else’s joke. (In Solène’s case, that she alone had no idea her husband was cheating.) To react is to admit your pain. To lash out is to make yourself a problem.

And to let it happen again? What a stupid thing to do that would be.

Here, she really has to grapple with what it means to make herself vulnerable again —first to one person, then to her family and friends, and then to the whole world. Hathaway gives a really great performance, in these moments especially.

So my take away from “The Idea of You” isn’t, “Damn, I want a hot pop star to fall in love with me and take me to Barcelona” (though, I mean, I wouldn’t say no), but rather, “Wow, I wish I were brave enough to be that vulnerable.” Because isn’t that what stories are all about? Showing us improbable, impossible situations so that we can maybe take a glimmer of that into our lives?

Maybe I’m overthinking it. I do that. But if nothing else, this movie has two very pretty leading actors and I love a good montage.

Amber-Rose Reed is part of the Argus-Courier’s Screen Team. Also a writer of horror, fantasy and science fiction, here reviews appear twice a month in the Argus-Courier.