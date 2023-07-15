The Institute of Infinite Curiosity

Iconic 20th-century designers Ray and Charles Eames never lived in Sonoma County.

The couple, married for almost four decades, are most associated with Los Angeles. That’s where they built their famous Case Study home and ran the Eames Office, which applied their unique way of looking at the world to everything from furniture to museum exhibits to educational films.

Their classic documentary, “Powers of Ten,” created in the 1970s for IBM, is still shown in many high-school science classes, and the supremely comfortable Eames lounge chair and ottoman anchor living spaces all over the world.

For many design fans, this is well-trod history. But the part of the story less widely known is the Eames family’s connection to Sonoma County.

In the early 1990s, Charles’s daughter, Lucia, bought 27 acres in west Petaluma’s rural San Antonio Valley. Over a lifetime of visiting Charles and Ray at their place of work, Lucia absorbed their creative principles and became an accomplished sculptor and designer.

After purchasing the ranch, Lucia Eames hired a family friend, Sea Ranch architect William Turnbull, to design a home. The board-and-batten cluster of farm buildings Turnbull created is classic Sonoma County, with an internal courtyard protected from the wind and views that frame the rolling hills of the San Antonio Valley.

Lucia Eames, who died in 2014, left the care of the ranch to her daughter — Ray and Charles’ granddaughter — Llisa Demetrios, who raised her two children there.

Now Demetrios, a bronze sculptor and museum curator who chairs the board of the Petaluma Arts Center, is re-envisioning her grandparents’ legacy, with a new Sonoma-based nonprofit.

The Eames Institute of Infinite Curiosity, launched last year, aims to highlight Charles and Ray Eames’ playful approach to design and connect fans with their work.

The institute’s robust online exhibits (eamesinstitute.org) illuminate the stories behind finds from the Eames archive. The institute also publishes Kazam! Magazine, a digital-only journal with essays and interviews from a diverse group of design thinkers.

“When Ray passed away in 1988, we knew that most of the two-dimensional archives from the Eames Office were going to the Library of Congress,” Demetrios said. “But, as my mom liked to say, she walked back in after they’d picked up everything, and it looked like nothing had been taken. So we moved the rest to San Francisco.

“Then, after the earthquake in 1989, my mother built this place. But what we have here today is still only about 5% of the collection. We’re still inventorying their work, 40 years later.”

Future of the Eames Ranch

The Petaluma property is undergoing renovations to allow for better public access and position the ranch as a think tank for sustainable farming practices.

“This is a case study in a whole new way,” Demetrios said. “It’s the case study of applying my grandparents’ design thinking to the outdoor landscape. We want to create these moments of understanding, these moments of connection. And then from here, we want it to take an even broader view.”

A three-year remodel will make buildings more accessible and launch a laboratory of sustainable farming, applying Ray and Charles Eames’ design principles to the outdoor landscape.

When it’s complete, the family hopes to offer short retreats for makers and craftspeople and to open the ranch’s design archives to small groups for educational visits.

“There’s such a rich history of design in Sonoma and west Marin, and I love thinking about how this place can usher in the next generation of makers and people who use the land,” said Sydnor Elkins, the architect overseeing the renovation.

New solar and geothermal arrays will power the home, barns and a new greenhouse. The farm’s cattle are already part of research into rotational pasture management using virtual geo-fences. And over a mile of creek running through the property is being restored as habitat for steelhead trout.

Connection to the land

“What’s very special about this place is that this is agricultural land. And I don’t know if as many people know this about my grandparents’ work, but they always thought sustainably,” Demetrios said.

“They saved everything and discontinued materials like plastic and fiberglass when they learned they were bad for the environment. And I had a mom who wanted composting toilets, to gather water from the rooftops, solar panels. Today, we can do all that and more.”

It’s not surprising Ray and Charles’ designs are still popular as furnishings today. For the couple, longevity and quality were operating principles.

“My grandparents were known for making scale models — they wanted to work directly with the materials as early as possible. You couldn’t just sketch on a piece of paper; you had to be able to look at it and be hands-on,” Demetrios said. “And they were always mending systems as opposed to replacing them. When they were asked to design airport seating, for example, they didn’t just talk to the person who was buying it, but also the person who would be maintaining it. And then in talking with the maintenance teams, they identified problems and made adjustments.

“What’s fun is watching the delight and surprise of someone realizing that Ray and Charles not only designed the ottoman that they’re familiar with, but that they also made short films or graphics or museum exhibits that they saw,” Demetrios added. “I consider it an immersive experience when you come here. It’s always been exciting to me. I love watching people have an ‘aha’ moment — to look at how Ray and Charles solved problems and faced challenges, but also applying those ideas to today. This whole enterprise is about looking forward, not back.”