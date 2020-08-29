The last park in Petaluma

Southgate Park, on the southern edge of town, is not a large park. At 1.1-acres, it’s surrounded on three sides by neighborhood houses, the southernmost homes in the southernmost housing complex in Petaluma, with farmland stretching out picturesquely beginning where the fourth side of the park ends. This pretty-little-park-at-the-edge-of-the-world vibe is encapsulated by a bench perched at the edge of a small walking trail that extends east and west from the park, dead-ending at S. Ely Street in one direction and Lakeville Highway in the other.

That’s where the bench stands, anchored into a small slab of concrete, facing the wooden fence that runs along the backside of the complex, it’s own backside turned away from the road and the field.

It’s a striking visual, that bench, giving the apace a lonely, remote, and isolated feeling while also seeming somewhat connected, energetic, surrounded by and merging with all that automotive activity the seat is so intentionally turned away from.

The park itself is pleasantly green and tree-dotted, making it the perfect spot for neighborhood dogs and their humans to romp through. In fact, on a smoky, hot and hazy weekend, the only people using the park, as observed during two one-hour visits - once at noon, once just after dawn - were people walking with their dogs.

There is a slightly eccentric bent to the parks overall design, with the primary network of curving pathways, open lawns and inventive play structures (including a climbing wall) augmented with add-ons that feel decidedly neighborhood-driven.

On one end is a cozy, labyrinth-like installation framed by tightly bending wood strips and low drought-resistant shrubs and grasses. Multi-colored umbrella structures stand here and there over a sweet-and-simple picnic patio.

And then there’s the “edible garden.”

A faded sign, affixed to a blue metal post, is hard to read now, but stands as an explanation and encouragement for local urban farmers to use one of a dozen aluminum planters that surround the playground and picnic area, to grow tomatoes, herbs, and other food items. Evidently well used, most of the planters are abundantly producing edible items, and are clearly taken care of by the surrounding neighborhood.

For all the eye-catching details of Southgate Park, its the vast field at the margin of the place that draws one’s eye the most intensely. This is a classic neighborhood park, known mainly only to those who live nearby, and reflective of the needs and requirements of the surrounding residents. Dramatically framed by the edges of the park, the field is a rugged expanse of textured soil, with a variously elevated line of farm buildings, rolling hills and towering trees currently rising from the smoky haze in the far distance.

It’s hard to avoid the pull of that vista, and the trail that shoots off from the edge of that park offers more opportunities to glimpse the views, as the slightly winding, flat and graveled path makes it easy to walk along and take it all in at the same time.

And of course, if you happen to choose the path to the west, there’s always that great little resting spot just a few hundred yards from the park, the bench at the edge of the world - a little weird, but kind of wonderful.

And that’s a phrase that sums up Petaluma’s Southgate Park to a tee.

(This is No. 32 - and the second-to-last installation - in the Argus-Courier’s ongoing series on the parks and trails and open spaces of Petaluma. Next week, we take a look at the future of Petaluma’s parks, and some brand new parks, large and small, already in the planning stages.)