In a brilliant move on their part, The Local (www.thelocalpetaluma.com) – a new sandwiches-and-more place that is a bit off the beaten path – has signed on with Petaluma Food Taxi (www.petalumafoodtaxi.com), allowing anyone in town to order their wonderfully fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and smoothies.

Located at 1201 Redwood Way inside Active Wellness Center in the Kohl’s shopping center, The Local can be hard to get to for people with a limited time for lunch breaks (or who just don’t want to drive to the north end of town for lunch). Now, however, Petaluma Food Taxi will bring this “farm to sandwich” shop’s offerings straight to your door.

We briefly covered their opening a few months ago, but recently got to try their whole menu during a work lunch, and were so impressed that we interviewed the co-owners this past weekend for an upcoming feature article. As a sneak preview I’ll say this: The Local is no ordinary sandwich shop. They source their ingredients directly from local farmers markets, and actually start by thinking vegetarian before ever adding any protein to their dishes. (I am still having a hard time coming to terms with this, but I believe my favorite sandwich of theirs was the Helen Putnam, which is vegetarian – and absolutely delicious.)

Did I say lunch? The Local also serves dinner, and every week they have a seasonally fresh dinner bowl of some sort. Although it’s been weeks since we had ours (so this week’s bowl is now different), the one we enjoyed was filled with vibrant flavors and the pasta was cooked perfectly.

The Local’s bread comes from Della Fattoria, which tells you something about the care they put into their offerings. And the attention to detail has caught on: Even though most of us had never heard of this shop until a few weeks ago, they are already popular enough to have been nominated into the final round of the Petaluma People’s Choice Awards in five categories.

In other sandwich news

“So, apparently I was the first one to order the new Crispy Fish Friday Torpedo sandwich from Superburger today,” wrote Linda Philip Scheele on the Petaluma Foodies Facebook page recently, adding that “it was absolutely delicious” and “a lot of sandwich” for $12.95.

And what a tasty sandwich it appears to be. Superburger’s website describes it as “Crispy fried cod served on an Amoroso Bakery roll from Philadelphia and dressed with homemade caper lemon dill sauce, red onions, juicy pickle chips and shredded lettuce.”

While there, don’t miss out on one of their great milkshakes – they offer over two dozen varieties – such as this month’s special, the Strawberry Malt Shortcake milkshake. You can order at the counter, on their website (www.originalsuperburger.com), or, again, through Petaluma Food Taxi.