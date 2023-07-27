The Local, sandwich shop extraordinaire located in the Active Wellness Center at 1201 Redwood Way, just announced its new sandwich menu, which is right in line with the changes we are seeing at local farmers markets – and which is, in turn, exactly how The Local comes up with its seasonal sandwiches in the first place.

All are vegetarian, which would normally make this carnivore run the other way. But with each new sandwich we try, the Local proves its worth with incredible flavors, even without meat. However, if you must, they do offer the option of adding lemon rosemary chicken, turkey or honey ham.

One of the new regular menu items is the Banh Mi, which puts house-made kimchi, avocado, Persian cucumber, pickled carrot, pickled onion, fresh jalapeno, ginger, cilantro and chili lime aioli between a toasted torta roll – an excellent vegetarian take on the classic Banh Mi.

We ordered half a dozen sandwiches, including the Kabuki special, an homage to Petaluma’s Kabuki sushi restaurant. The Local’s Kabuki sandwich is Della Fattoria sourdough, Persian cucumber, local mustard greens, avocado, pickled ginger, carrot, red onion, furikake and lemon aioli – and it is now my favorite sandwich there, just barely edging out my all-time favorite Helen Putnam.

And yes, this died-in-the-wool meat eater’s favorite sandwich at the Local, and possibly of all time, has no meat, nor would I add any because it is amazing just as it is.

Since the Local is on the opposite end of town from our office, we opted for Petaluma Food Taxi, and even though we lost our noon arrival slot through my own internet snafu, a quick call to the Food Taxi and they had our order on the “ASAP” list and, sure enough, we had it by noon.

Because we were having this order delivered anyway, we figured why not add on another couple of sandwiches from another shop we have missed out on lately. So we ordered the regular and the firehouse chicken sandwiches from Belfare, along with their incredible market veggie pickle plate and amazing fingerling potatoes with nori, sesame seed, and sesame mayo dipping sauce. Very different than the Local, but everything was a hit, as always.