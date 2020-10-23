The long run of Jim Harberson

Harlan Osborne

Soon after moving to Petaluma in 1972, health-conscious and athletic Jim Harberson immersed himself in community affairs by entering the popular Petaluma Walkathon, a 14-mile walking race between Sonoma and Petaluma, promoted by Argus-Courier columnist Bill Soberanes.

In a follow-up conversation about local politics with Soberanes, Harberson was urged to run for a city council seat. An item in Soberanes’s column supporting the newcomer got the ball rolling and for the next 25 years, Harberson, who served 11 years on the Petaluma City Council and 14 years as a Sonoma County Supervisor, never stopped walking (the precincts) or running (for office and in long-distance foot races).

“After Soberanes mentioned me in the paper, I began campaigning for the June, 1973 city council election,” said 78-year-old Harberson, who retired from public office in 1998 and from teaching mathematics at Napa Community College in 2008. “My wife and I walked the whole town, knocking on every door,” added Harberson. “It was still a walkable town. Nobody walked like I did.”

In those days, it was uncommon for a newcomer to be elected to the council. When he joined Mayor Helen Putnam, Jack Cavanagh, Bob Brunner, Fred Mattei and Bill Perry in 1973, Harberson’s fellow council members were all long-time residents.

“Once you get in office, it’s a lot easier to stay in. We had a low turnover rate,” said Harberson. “Sometimes, local issues got people really riled up. One of the contentious subjects back then was the development of the Frates Ranch.”

Although he’d always been interested in politics, running for office was never in the plans for the Hendersonville, North Carolina native, whose father worked in the coal industry and mother, a homemaker who loved to dance, taught ballroom dancing.

Enrolled at Georgia Institute of Technology, Harberson studied mechanical engineering and ran sprints on the Yellow Jackets’ track team. Although college fees were less expensive in the early 1960s, his small salary from co-op work and as a dormitory advisor was essential in defraying the cost. After his father died just before Harberson’s senior year, he was granted a scholarship covering book expenses.

The mid-1960s were tumultuous times. Just two months after graduating college, in June 1966, Harberson was drafted into the Army. By November he was a commissioned officer and sent to Vietnam.

“There were some scary times over there. I was fortunate,” he said. “I was the greenest second lieutenant you’ll ever meet.”

Back in the states and stationed in Missouri, Harberson was attending an officer’s club dance along with coeds from University of Missouri, when he spotted “the cutest girl I’ve ever seen in my life.” Ten months later he married her: Patty, his wife of nearly 52 years.

Harberson sold air conditioners in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for Trane Technologies, until the couple moved to San Rafael where he had an engineering sales job. “Fort Lauderdale was a great place to sell air conditioning,” he said. With housing less expensive in Sonoma County, they moved to Petaluma, population 25,000, in 1972.

He was on the City Council when he switched careers and began teaching math in Napa. Patty, who has a degree in English, obtained a mathematics degree from Sonoma State University and also taught math at the same school.

Following the death of Helen Putnam, in July, 1984, nearly four years after she was elected to the Board of Supervisors, Harberson applied for the open position. After meeting with an advisory committee that recommended him to Governor George Deukmejian, he was appointed two months later to fill out the remainder of Putnam’s term.

“The biggest difference in being a supervisor was that I had an aide and clerical staff. It made my job much easier,” he said. “On the city council, the city manager ran the city. No doubt about it, he ran it with an iron fist. Supervisors had more power individually and we made policy at board meetings.” He successfully ran for reelection three times.

“Being a supervisor was the best job I ever had. I really enjoyed it,” said Harberson, recovering at home from open heart surgery. “It was very hectic. I had to learn to slow down. I didn’t sleep much and I certainly didn’t goof off.”

Representing the 2nd Supervisorial District, he served as president of the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District board of directors, chairman of the Bay Area Air Pollution Control District and member of the Association of Bay Area Governments.

When he wasn’t running for office, he was often spotted running trails and in sporting events.

“After college, I didn’t run much,” he said. “I entered the Dipsea race and finished it. That was a tough race. Then I ran a marathon in San Francisco and wrote a story about it for the Argus-Courier, which led to writing a column, “Runner’s World,” about whatever struck me about running. I really loved to run. “I competed in road races, triathlons and other races, mostly on weekends. In 1995, I switched to bicycle tours and went riding in Austria, Germany, Slovenia and Italy.”

In 1998, Harberson returned to teaching at Napa Valley College before retiring. Under normal conditions he and his wife would be in Atlanta this time of year attending Georgia Tech football games. But nothing is normal these days, not even football games.

