“Souvenirs: A Reflection of Memory,” the new show at the Petaluma Arts Center, explores the way people document and describe their outer world in order to understand their inner selves.

“When we take photos of our surroundings, paint, or write about them in stories, songs, or poetry,” states a description on the Petaluma Arts Center website, “time slows down to embrace that moment and memories emerge.”

The word souvenir is derived from the French word souviens, meaning to remember. The keepsakes and knickknacks we pick up throughout our lives serve our desire to keep significant memories alive.

In other words, the things we collect throughout our lives not only document our experiences, they help us remember them later. That goes for photographs, posters and flyers, small mementos, and even the paintings we make or the pictures we draw to capture those significant moments.

“Souvenirs: A Reflection of Memory,” curated by Llisa Demetrios, runs through Feb. 24, and includes a selection of works from nine Petaluma artists, representing an array of locations visited and remembered. The artists are Michael Acker, Karen Bolan, Paige Green, Carol Larson, Kathryn St. Clair, Jim Thomas, Henry White, Michael Woolsey and Suzanne Young.