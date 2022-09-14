‘The Music Man’ strikes up the band

When : Weekends through October 2. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.. There is one Thursday show at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.

The opening night of Spreckels Theater Company’s “The Music Man,” the classic musical by Meredith Willson, came at the end of Sonoma County’s hottest week on record. I’m not saying that the thought of sitting in a large, air-conditioned theater was the main attraction – but I will confess that it did cross my mind that if for no other reason than that, I’d enjoy the evening.

Within minutes of the band striking up, I’d forgotten all about the outside heat and everything else. The Music Man was in town! And right from the opening number – a wonderfully staged rendition of “Rock Island” – I was very pleased indeed to make his acquaintance.

Benjamin Ball is the engaging con man Harold Hill, who arrives in small-town River City, Iowa with a scheme to sell musical instruments to the townsfolk by promising to form a boys’ marching band and keep their sons away from the evils of the local pool hall. Julianne Bretan plays sweet-voiced Marian, the lonely librarian who sees through him but ends up falling for him anyway. Mike Schaeffer is the town mayor who isn’t nearly as clever as he’d like people to think, and Bonnie Jean Shelton is the amusingly uptight mayor’s wife. Jill Wagoner brings a pitch-perfect Irish accent to warm-hearted Mrs Paroo (Marian’s mother). Although Ball’s voice could have used a little more amplification, in general all the principals in this production have strong singing voices and the acting and dancing talents to match.

The whole Spreckels Theater ensemble is charming. The Ladies are perfectly matched as town gossips who excel at the amusing “Pick-a-Little, Talk-a-Little” refrain, while the Quartet brings some delightful close harmony singing – both highlights of this production. The younger performers are also impressive, including Dakota Dwyer as the small boy Winthrop who’s reluctant at first to open his mouth, but wows the audience when he finally finds his voice; Nico Alva, who plays a rebellious but likeable Tommy; Savannah Steffen who as Zaneeta gladly falls in step with him; and Eleanor Russinko as an appealing Amaryllis, the young piano player.

Spreckel’s staging of this popular old-time musical with its parade of hits (“Ya Got Trouble,” “Goodnight, My Someone,” “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Shipoopi”) makes the most of the Codding Theatre’s huge stage and auditorium. Thanks in no small part to some wonderful choreography by Bridget Codoni, the cast of 28 performers covers the ground with energy and enthusiasm, creating just the kind of spectacle the show demands.

River City is delightfully created by the trio of Elizabeth Bazzano (set and projection design, props), Nick Lovato (projection design and sound technician) and Eddy Hansen (set and lighting design) and beautifully complimented with costumes conceived by Pamela Johnson, whose eye for an authentic palette finds just the right balance between colorful and true to the social milieu, place and time. A special shout-out to members of the orchestra, just visible in the pit situated at the back of the stage, whose uniformly skillful performances formed the backbone of the production.

Congratulations to director Michael Ross and music director Janis Dunson Wilson for successfully pulling together the many demanding elements of a big-cast, high-spectacle musical to create a smoothly produced, thoroughly entertaining (and incidentally very well air-conditioned) evening.