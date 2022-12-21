‘The perfect fix for a chilly day’
First, the bad news: two local restaurants are closing.
Kinka Sushi, recently featured on KQED’s Check Please! Bay Area, announced they will shut down their Petaluma location just prior to Christmas. Their Facebook post reads, “Dear friends, starting on December 24th, 2022, we will be relocating, please stay updated, we will let you know soon!” So Kinka will be no longer be located at 1410 S. McDowell Blvd., although according to sources, they are currently looking for a new location in Cotati, Rohnert Park or Santa Rosa.
Meanwhile, Cafe Zazzle has posted a note to their front window that reads, “It is with heavy hearts that Rick & I announce the closing of Cafe Zazzle. It has been a wild & wonderful 17 years! Thank you Petaluma for your love & support all of these years. We will greatly miss you all! Much Love, Rick & Tara Williams.” The owners told Heather Irwin in her story, “Cafe Zazzle joins list of closed Sonoma County restaurants,” that regulars just didn’t come back to dine with them like they did pre-pandemic, and so they hope to sell the restaurant.
New sandwich news
The Local (www.thelocalpetaluma.com) seems to have moved in under the radar into the cafe spot inside Active Fitness Center (1201 Redwood Way between Kohl’s and the freeway). A sandwich and juice bar, it appears from the initial Yelp reviews that somehow folks from places like El Cerrito, Redwood City, Los Altos, and even Portland, Oregon, are plugged into the local fitness center snack bar scene. Regardless, the shop appears to have opened in November sometime and is offering sandwiches, wraps and salads – and as their name implies, they are sourcing locally from the likes of Petaluma Creamery, Della Fattoria, Route One Bakery, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese, Marin-Sonoma Produce, Feed Sonoma and Marshall’s Farm, just to name a few of their purveyors.
Warming the soul
If you don’t follow the wife and husband foodie team of Roberta Mar Lew and Lance Lew on social media, you are missing out. I only see them on Facebook, and in person when we are lucky enough to dine with them, and recently saw one of Roberta’s posts with a reminder of a great local lunch special. Everest Indian (www.everestpetaluma.com), located in the River Plaza (Golden Eagle) Shopping Center, does a great lunch sampler, including “Chicken Tikka Masala, Dal Tadka (lentil soup) Naan, a green salad, Basmati Rice and Chana Masala (garbanzo beans with an onion gravy and herbs)” – which, as Roberta correctly points out, is “The perfect fix for a chilly day.”
Another reminder of a great cold weather fix was posted to the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook by Debbie Aguer, who posted a tantalizing photo of Pongo’s (www.pongospetaluma.online) Big Wonton Noodle Soup Bowl. They also offer several other soups, including their Big Veggie Soup Bowl and their Big Duck Noodle Soup Bowl.
And finally, for dessert, a great belly-warming stop-off while running holiday errands is the fresh coffee and cookie “cart” at Preferred Sonoma Caterers (www.sonomacaterers.com) at 416 E. D St., just down from Mario and John’s, where for $1 each you can grab coffee to go and cookies hot out of the oven, usually in two to three varieties. This is one of my favorite rainy-day snacks.
Call for reservations
As noted last week, you will want to call ahead to make reservations for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day lunch or dinner. I misreported last week that Brewsters, Seared and Torches were open on Christmas. They are not, but are open on Christmas Eve. So far, all we have found open on Christmas Day is Risibisi, Tolay Restaurant (from 1 p.m. on) and Cafe Bellini (from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.), all of which are great choices. Although Tolay is a bit hard to reach, call the Sheraton hotel directly (283-2888) and bypass the option for the restaurant and instead opt for guest services. They will put you in touch with the reservation desk for Tolay.
Over at Café Bellini (www.thecafebellini.com) it is hard to beat the diversity across their menu, which will include a prime rib special both on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and a Blue Crab Benedict special on Christmas Day, along with their regular menu, which has many favorites of ours, including a Moroccan Eggs, Creme Brulee French Toast, Tri-Tip Dip, and Short Rib Grilled Cheese. ... But wait, what is this I see on the menu? Cannoli French Toast! I have never had it but likely will this weekend.
NYE too
It is almost past time to think about New Year’s Eve dinner reservations, though many restaurants haven’t yet announced their hours or menus. But here is what we have so far. Street Social’s four-course Champagne Lelarge-Pugeot paired dinner is already sold out, but Stockhome and Magdelena’s both have pretty incredible looking prix fixe menus planned. For something a bit less fancy, Brewsters will still have their Miracle Bar Christmas decorations up, and Barber Cellars and Barber Lee Spirits (with excellent cocktails) will both be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
