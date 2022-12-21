Subscribe

‘The perfect fix for a chilly day’

From tikka masala to deep-dish pizza, Petaluma eateries come through for your cold-weather, holiday needs.|
HOUSTON PORTER
December 20, 2022, 5:22PM
First, the bad news: two local restaurants are closing.

Kinka Sushi, recently featured on KQED’s Check Please! Bay Area, announced they will shut down their Petaluma location just prior to Christmas. Their Facebook post reads, “Dear friends, starting on December 24th, 2022, we will be relocating, please stay updated, we will let you know soon!” So Kinka will be no longer be located at 1410 S. McDowell Blvd., although according to sources, they are currently looking for a new location in Cotati, Rohnert Park or Santa Rosa.

Meanwhile, Cafe Zazzle has posted a note to their front window that reads, “It is with heavy hearts that Rick & I announce the closing of Cafe Zazzle. It has been a wild & wonderful 17 years! Thank you Petaluma for your love & support all of these years. We will greatly miss you all! Much Love, Rick & Tara Williams.” The owners told Heather Irwin in her story, “Cafe Zazzle joins list of closed Sonoma County restaurants,” that regulars just didn’t come back to dine with them like they did pre-pandemic, and so they hope to sell the restaurant.

New sandwich news

The Local (www.thelocalpetaluma.com) seems to have moved in under the radar into the cafe spot inside Active Fitness Center (1201 Redwood Way between Kohl’s and the freeway). A sandwich and juice bar, it appears from the initial Yelp reviews that somehow folks from places like El Cerrito, Redwood City, Los Altos, and even Portland, Oregon, are plugged into the local fitness center snack bar scene. Regardless, the shop appears to have opened in November sometime and is offering sandwiches, wraps and salads – and as their name implies, they are sourcing locally from the likes of Petaluma Creamery, Della Fattoria, Route One Bakery, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese, Marin-Sonoma Produce, Feed Sonoma and Marshall’s Farm, just to name a few of their purveyors.

Warming the soul

If you don’t follow the wife and husband foodie team of Roberta Mar Lew and Lance Lew on social media, you are missing out. I only see them on Facebook, and in person when we are lucky enough to dine with them, and recently saw one of Roberta’s posts with a reminder of a great local lunch special. Everest Indian (www.everestpetaluma.com), located in the River Plaza (Golden Eagle) Shopping Center, does a great lunch sampler, including “Chicken Tikka Masala, Dal Tadka (lentil soup) Naan, a green salad, Basmati Rice and Chana Masala (garbanzo beans with an onion gravy and herbs)” – which, as Roberta correctly points out, is “The perfect fix for a chilly day.”

Another reminder of a great cold weather fix was posted to the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook by Debbie Aguer, who posted a tantalizing photo of Pongo’s (www.pongospetaluma.online) Big Wonton Noodle Soup Bowl. They also offer several other soups, including their Big Veggie Soup Bowl and their Big Duck Noodle Soup Bowl.

And finally, for dessert, a great belly-warming stop-off while running holiday errands is the fresh coffee and cookie “cart” at Preferred Sonoma Caterers (www.sonomacaterers.com) at 416 E. D St., just down from Mario and John’s, where for $1 each you can grab coffee to go and cookies hot out of the oven, usually in two to three varieties. This is one of my favorite rainy-day snacks.

Call for reservations

As noted last week, you will want to call ahead to make reservations for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day lunch or dinner. I misreported last week that Brewsters, Seared and Torches were open on Christmas. They are not, but are open on Christmas Eve. So far, all we have found open on Christmas Day is Risibisi, Tolay Restaurant (from 1 p.m. on) and Cafe Bellini (from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.), all of which are great choices. Although Tolay is a bit hard to reach, call the Sheraton hotel directly (283-2888) and bypass the option for the restaurant and instead opt for guest services. They will put you in touch with the reservation desk for Tolay.

Over at Café Bellini (www.thecafebellini.com) it is hard to beat the diversity across their menu, which will include a prime rib special both on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and a Blue Crab Benedict special on Christmas Day, along with their regular menu, which has many favorites of ours, including a Moroccan Eggs, Creme Brulee French Toast, Tri-Tip Dip, and Short Rib Grilled Cheese. ... But wait, what is this I see on the menu? Cannoli French Toast! I have never had it but likely will this weekend.

NYE too

It is almost past time to think about New Year’s Eve dinner reservations, though many restaurants haven’t yet announced their hours or menus. But here is what we have so far. Street Social’s four-course Champagne Lelarge-Pugeot paired dinner is already sold out, but Stockhome and Magdelena’s both have pretty incredible looking prix fixe menus planned. For something a bit less fancy, Brewsters will still have their Miracle Bar Christmas decorations up, and Barber Cellars and Barber Lee Spirits (with excellent cocktails) will both be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Holiday office parties

We were lucky enough to have two office parties this holiday season, visiting two Petaluma stalwarts. The first stop was dinner at Volpi’s (www.voplisristorante.com), which we had not been to in over a decade. In all honesty, the last time we visited we were underwhelmed and so other than visiting their bar from time to time, hadn’t been motivated to revisit. We like to give places a second chance, but what with there being so many great restaurants here in Petaluma, there are still a lot of first visits we must do before circling back for revisits.

This time around, we found Volpi’s food to be great and as always, the service was great. (The staff at Volpi’s is top notch, and as of this printing, are looking to add a few more folks to their team. If you want to work in an iconic location in a fun environment, with very appreciative local customers, give Volpi’s a call.) Everyone enjoyed their meals thoroughly, which included Chicken Marsala, Gnocchi, Beef Ravioli and their legendary Lamb Shank. Although it is hard to pass up on Volpi’s famous creamy polenta, they were also offering a side special of potatoes au gratin. With eight of us at the table, we mixed and matched. Oh, and the veggies were cooked perfectly, which is really saying something from this normally non-veggie eater. And although they normally charge a corkage fee, we lucked out and they let it slide, even before our server knew we were going to leave her the glass or so that was left in the bottle. (We always offer our server and any in-house sommeliers a taste of whatever wine we bring along, and if there’s any extra left at the end of the meal, gift it to our server.)

Maybe it was just an oversight, maybe it was because we were a large group, or maybe it was because our wine was from next door at Barber Cellars. Restaurants usually appreciate when you support their local wineries. Although not currently available – in part because we bought one of their last cases – keep an eye out in the future for Barber’s Barbera red wine. It is an excellent Italian varietal that goes great with food, especially Italian food, like at Volpi’s. In the meantime, Barber’s Sangiovese is currently available and is also an excellent Italian red that goes well with food.

Next up, a couple of weeks later, was a follow-up office party with more extended family members invited and was at another Petaluma icon, Old Chicago Pizza (www.oldchgo.com). With 14 of us in tow, including several children, and knowing they are usually pretty busy around the holidays, we called ahead to reserve our table, and purposely choose a rather early dining time of 6 p.m. on a Thursday. (When planning office dinners, try to stay away from the weekends as those are already busy times for restaurants.) Having enjoyed OCP continuously since we were kids, we pretty much know the menu backwards and forwards, and knowing that those deep-dish delights can take upwards of 30 minutes to make, we requested to order in advance, which co-owner Audrey Haglund and her staff were happy to do for us.

This was actually the first time we’ve ever visited Old Chicago and had the food already waiting on the table for us, but really liked it so will likely plan this way in the future. Not that we don’t love to hang out in this wonderful location, but it’s the deep-dish pizzas we are there for so not having to wait for all that cheesy wonderfulness made the experience even better. We did have one keto couple in our group, and a couple of kids who had never had deep-dish pizza before, so against every fiber of my being, we placed an order for one thin crust pizza, but followed that up with three large deep dishers – a pepperoni with garlic and mushroom, my favorite, the sausage and olive, and last but certainly not least, my second favorite, the Audrey Special, which is roasted garlic chicken breast and artichoke hearts over a pesto sauce. We also always enjoy OCP’s beer list, which is straightforward, with an IPA, Pale and Amber Ale (and Coors Light) on tap, along with a nice selection of both domestic and bottled beers. Although I usually lean more to the malty side, what with their pizzas being such powerhouses, I find their Lagunitas IPA and Mirror Pond Pale Ale are the way to go.

Needless to say, we went home with leftovers, which I won’t say are even better over the next few days for breakfast, lunch and dinner, but certainly are close. Seriously, an Old Chicago Pizza is one of the best deals in town when you consider the amount of leftovers. In fact, whenever we stay out at the coast, we always take a large OCP pie with us as that easily takes care of a few days of back-up provisions for when we would rather stay in than explore the coast looking for food.

Note that Old Chicago Pizza can accommodate as many as 30 in their back room, and for those looking to dine at home, they offer delivery both on the west and east sides of Petaluma.

E-mail Houston at houston@avantlard.com with your questions or comments.

