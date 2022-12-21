‘The perfect fix for a chilly day’

Holiday office parties

We were lucky enough to have two office parties this holiday season, visiting two Petaluma stalwarts. The first stop was dinner at Volpi’s (www.voplisristorante.com), which we had not been to in over a decade. In all honesty, the last time we visited we were underwhelmed and so other than visiting their bar from time to time, hadn’t been motivated to revisit. We like to give places a second chance, but what with there being so many great restaurants here in Petaluma, there are still a lot of first visits we must do before circling back for revisits.

This time around, we found Volpi’s food to be great and as always, the service was great. (The staff at Volpi’s is top notch, and as of this printing, are looking to add a few more folks to their team. If you want to work in an iconic location in a fun environment, with very appreciative local customers, give Volpi’s a call.) Everyone enjoyed their meals thoroughly, which included Chicken Marsala, Gnocchi, Beef Ravioli and their legendary Lamb Shank. Although it is hard to pass up on Volpi’s famous creamy polenta, they were also offering a side special of potatoes au gratin. With eight of us at the table, we mixed and matched. Oh, and the veggies were cooked perfectly, which is really saying something from this normally non-veggie eater. And although they normally charge a corkage fee, we lucked out and they let it slide, even before our server knew we were going to leave her the glass or so that was left in the bottle. (We always offer our server and any in-house sommeliers a taste of whatever wine we bring along, and if there’s any extra left at the end of the meal, gift it to our server.)

Maybe it was just an oversight, maybe it was because we were a large group, or maybe it was because our wine was from next door at Barber Cellars. Restaurants usually appreciate when you support their local wineries. Although not currently available – in part because we bought one of their last cases – keep an eye out in the future for Barber’s Barbera red wine. It is an excellent Italian varietal that goes great with food, especially Italian food, like at Volpi’s. In the meantime, Barber’s Sangiovese is currently available and is also an excellent Italian red that goes well with food.

Next up, a couple of weeks later, was a follow-up office party with more extended family members invited and was at another Petaluma icon, Old Chicago Pizza (www.oldchgo.com). With 14 of us in tow, including several children, and knowing they are usually pretty busy around the holidays, we called ahead to reserve our table, and purposely choose a rather early dining time of 6 p.m. on a Thursday. (When planning office dinners, try to stay away from the weekends as those are already busy times for restaurants.) Having enjoyed OCP continuously since we were kids, we pretty much know the menu backwards and forwards, and knowing that those deep-dish delights can take upwards of 30 minutes to make, we requested to order in advance, which co-owner Audrey Haglund and her staff were happy to do for us.

This was actually the first time we’ve ever visited Old Chicago and had the food already waiting on the table for us, but really liked it so will likely plan this way in the future. Not that we don’t love to hang out in this wonderful location, but it’s the deep-dish pizzas we are there for so not having to wait for all that cheesy wonderfulness made the experience even better. We did have one keto couple in our group, and a couple of kids who had never had deep-dish pizza before, so against every fiber of my being, we placed an order for one thin crust pizza, but followed that up with three large deep dishers – a pepperoni with garlic and mushroom, my favorite, the sausage and olive, and last but certainly not least, my second favorite, the Audrey Special, which is roasted garlic chicken breast and artichoke hearts over a pesto sauce. We also always enjoy OCP’s beer list, which is straightforward, with an IPA, Pale and Amber Ale (and Coors Light) on tap, along with a nice selection of both domestic and bottled beers. Although I usually lean more to the malty side, what with their pizzas being such powerhouses, I find their Lagunitas IPA and Mirror Pond Pale Ale are the way to go.

Needless to say, we went home with leftovers, which I won’t say are even better over the next few days for breakfast, lunch and dinner, but certainly are close. Seriously, an Old Chicago Pizza is one of the best deals in town when you consider the amount of leftovers. In fact, whenever we stay out at the coast, we always take a large OCP pie with us as that easily takes care of a few days of back-up provisions for when we would rather stay in than explore the coast looking for food.

Note that Old Chicago Pizza can accommodate as many as 30 in their back room, and for those looking to dine at home, they offer delivery both on the west and east sides of Petaluma.

E-mail Houston at houston@avantlard.com with your questions or comments.