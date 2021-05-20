The Petaluma Buzz: Local Subaru commercial wins fans, UUs purchase historic church

Petaluma stars in Subaru commercial: You have to look fast, but in a new Subaru commercial titled “Barn Wedding,” the opening shot is of a car (a Subaru CrossTrek, naturally), parked in front of downtown’s Hotel Petaluma. A fellow in a slightly inappropriate tuxedo runs out from the hotel, shouting, “Hi Sis!” to the gown-attired woman behind the wheel and gets in the car. "You’re late!“ she says, and he strokes his plum velvet hipster jacket, and replies ”Fashionably late.“

The drive away, and one quick thunderclap later, it starts raining. A drive through the country, an untimely road closure, a convenient (though muddy) unpaved road and a lost cat named whiskers are all involved, on the way to a pleasantly corning ending at a gorgeous farmhouse house — and a funny-sweet twist involving the cat. It’s hard to say whether the entire commercial was filmed in Petaluma, but it’s definitely Sonoma County. The spot, which has won a fair number of fans on YouTube (and some detractors pointing out various unlikely details in the ”plot“ of the piece), was officially unveiled on Sunday, April 4, during the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on TNT and TBS.

UUs of Petaluma purchase a permanent home: On April 25, the Unitarian Universalists of Petaluma voted to proceed with purchasing a historic church at the corner of 5th and B streets. Formerly the North Bay Revival Center, the building dates back to 1901. Over the years, the UUP has held services in a variety of locations, but until know they have not had a building of their own. Under the leadership of Rev. Dara Olandt, the congregation has been conducting online services during COVID-19, but according to a post on the church website, were able to pursue the purchase of the gorgeous building with the help of a generous donation from Fatima Lamar. The group will continue to meet remotely, while organizing a number of renovation and fix-up projects throughout the building.

