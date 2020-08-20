The playgrounds of Petaluma

It’s hard to imagine parks without playgrounds.

Or basketball courts and baseball diamonds.

Or, for that matter, drinking fountains.

Though there are all kinds of parks - including those devoted to walking, sitting and looking at flowers, with none of the above installations required - the majority of Petaluma’s parks contain a small play area and at least some type of sports-related accommodations.

With certain exceptions, however, given the close physical contact that such facilities encourage - contact, social interaction and play being their primary purpose, of course - playgrounds are currently off limits, part of the city’s effort to slow and eventually contain the spread of coronavirus. As a result, the playgrounds of Petaluma, and many of those hoops, courts, fields and pitchers mounds, are unusually quiet this summer.

Which provides the opportunity for an interesting exercise: a chance to view playground structures outside their original intention as hands-on “equipment,” and to view it all instead as something it always has been anyway: amazing examples of design, architecture and art. History, too, comes up when looking closely at our playgrounds, some of which have been in place for decades, with amazing examples of the kinds of durably designed, whimsically imagined, concrete-and-metal play structures that used to be the norm, alongside more up-to-minute, plastic-and-foam, sleek and attractive edifices that represent the state of the art.

Yellow seems to have been a popular choice for plastic playground structures for quite a while, given how much yellow - sometimes trending toward a yellowish brown - is on display Petaluma Parks. Being a hot color, of course, it blends well with the bright orange barrier fences erected around the structures in places like Helen Putnam Park, where a playground and picnic area greet visitors to the vast expanse of walking trails and stunning views. That said, yellow also makes it harder for the caution tape used commonly across town to stand out.

At Bond Park, on the east side of town, where the playground is nostalgically old-school, there are a number those wonderfully weird animals on springs, and one of the once-ubiquitous “climable turtles,” designed in the 50s by Michigan playground artist Jim Miller-Mellberg. There is even a slide made out of ... wait for it ... metal.

Remember those?

Few exist anymore, making Bond Park one of Petaluma’s best existing showcases of how kids used to play. By the way, all of the grassy lawn just beyond the climable turtle? That’s good for playing on, too, lest anyone think a park without a playground is lacking opportunities for youthful exercise and imaginative game-playing. But without question, the Bond Park playground is truly a thing of wonder, and countless are the number of “The Sand is Lava” games that have surely been played there over the decades. Additionally, there is one other historical reminder of the days before plastic wrestled playgrounds away from the sturdy grip of steel, there is a sign nearby, warning, “Caution. Slide may be very hot.”

Believe that sign.

Stepping back to the future, Petaluma’s Arroyo Park features what could be one of its most modern playgrounds, filled with wondrous shapes molded from recycled plastic, in earth-tones designed to be soothing and natural. There are lower-risk versions of classic playground terrors, including a merry-go-round with comfortable, hug-like impressions to sink into before going for a spin. And just to add a built of contrast, within leap-frogging distance is another, significantly older playground filled with a few additional artifacts from the Miller-Mellberg days.

Jumping now to Leghorns Park - the site of recent community activity around a spontaneous display of Black Lives Matter signs and art pieces on the nearby tennis court fence - one of the larger plastic playgrounds in town stands tall. The mere size of a structure like this can add a great deal to its sense of wonder and adventure. Leghorns is also one of the larger “sports parks” in town, there are bocce ball lanes, a few different softball and baseball diamonds and more, largely unused at the moment, at least not by the formal leagues and youth teams that would traditionally keep them busy.

As important as is the design of the actual stuff kids clamber, slip, sweat and occasionally drool on (hey, their kids ... that’s what they do), the setting in which that stuff exists also says a lot about the experience of any particular playground. Consider the joyously soaring peaked arch that welcomes families to the play area (also closed) at McNear Park. Castle-like and friendly, such elements add to the imaginative qualities of such a place, further setting them aside as places where kids can step from the day-to-day, into a slightly more magical world created just for them.

Among the prettier examples of this is the small West Haven Park, at the edge of the West Haven Open Space, fringed by a neighborhood of houses, and tucked nicely at the foot of a grassy hill. The play structure itself is simple and not particularly unique, but the beauty of the surrounding design, with landscaping cozily created to feel like a small oasis of escape and relaxation, make the entire spot much more than the sum of the slides and swings and climbing whatchamacallits.

The playgrounds mentioned here, of course, are a mere representative sampling. Among the 45 parks in Petaluma, more than half have at least one small playground. Some, as has already been mentioned, have two. And though it may be a while yet, once the world has been made a bit safer from spread of disease, such places will spring to life again, and that will be a time worth celebrating.

Till then, there is much to appreciate in simply looking, imagining, and in some cases, pleasantly reminiscing. Few things are better than looking back and remembering what it was like to be a child, to see a playground, and to feel its potential for fun danger and friendly interaction, already hoping your trip to the park would never end, while also determined to make the best of it for as long as it lasted.

(This is No. 31 in the Argus-Courier’s ongoing series looking at the parks, trails and open spaces of Petaluma. You can reach David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)