The problem with goal-setting

I think having goals is a great idea.

I also think it's a horribly stupid idea that sets people up for unrealistic expectations.

Most goals I don't have a problem with. Say ... travel. You want to go to London? Alright. It's dirty and awful, but that's something you can find out for yourself. You won't feel good being there, but at least you'll feel good you accomplished a goal.

Fitness is another one. Getting into shape. I understand that goal. You diet and exercise and get your body to a new place it's never been before, then maybe if you're lucky someone may want to take your body to other places it's never been before, too.

Which brings me to a goal I’ve noticed many people have that I think is a bad goal.

Marriage.

I get how people think this is a good goal. And the typical way of doing it is with a big expensive wedding. It requires someone else to want to be with you, so you feel accepted.

“I get how people think marriage is a good goal,” says Oliver Graves. “It requires someone else to want to be with you, so you feel accepted.”

These are things that genuinely feel like achievements.

But I don’t think a marriage is something you achieve and then ... that's it. I do feel like maybe we will see more of that attitude in the future, though. People, who after a wedding all shout "Marriage!" like they just got a touchdown.

And then, the next day, they go through with the divorce.

Every fairytale tells us the couple lives happily ever after, but I assume happy marriages happen because both participants are emotional mature adults capable of understanding their partners’ needs and complimenting each other's personalities.

If only it were so automatic, right?

If, after getting in shape, you stopped working out and hit the donuts as hard as you hit the gym, would you really feel like you still achieved that goal? There's such a sense that merely getting married solves some problem. But it also locks the two people in a mutual agreement that if they ever want to break up, lawyers will be involved.

That's a goal for people?

“Consider all the people out there who are married ... and are still searching for marriage ... cause they did it wrong.”

We get wrapped up in these check-boxes and goals. I want people to hold on to working towards something, but if you are single or in a relationship and searching for marriage, I suggest you’re not looking for the right thing. Consider all the people out there who are married ... and are still searching for marriage ... cause they did it wrong.

Marriage is a ’state of being’ for two people, but it's not, by definition, actually being in-love. That’s a different set of words, with different meanings, technically. If what you want is to find someone to love, then make that your goal. But don’t make marriage your goal and hope that love comes along for the ride.

But, who knows? Maybe I'm wrong, and a lot of people are just emotionless husks, and love is not a factor in their goals, and they do indeed just want the marriage. And, eventually, the lawyers.

What I’m saying is, though, is ... know what you want.

If it’s love, than maybe you need to be looking for a person, not a condition.

After all, love is supposed to un-conditional.

(Oliver Graves is a stand-up comic and “internet celebrity” (not his words, but hey, it’s true) who can be followed on Instagram and Facebook, or through this website OliverGraves.com. ’Oliver’s World,’ which debuted last month, now runs every-other-week in the Argus-Courier.)