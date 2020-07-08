The science of soap

Emma Mann began making soap with her daughter Sabrina when she was very young. That family hobby turned into a blossoming family business called The Soap Cauldron. Not washed up by the pandemic, they’re facing this virus head on, and beating it back with lathered hands.

Their soaps are made the old way, in small batches with natural botanicals and inspired by some of Sonoma County’s particular bounty. Mann explained that their Gravenstein Apple soap was inspired by their love for Sebastopol and the tart and ephemeral apples.

“Santa Rosa Plum was based on the amazing fruits that resulted from the work of Luther Burbank,” Mann said. “The California Mission Fig captures the sweet and exotic flavor of these fruits planted by the Franciscan Friars.”

They have a production facility and a small storefront in the Maker Community’s Barn 5400 on Old Redwood Highway. Customers can shop or pick up online orders there as well as seeing the soap being made.

Sabrina Mann and her mother Emma working to make their small batch soaps. Their family business, Soap Cauldron can be found at Barn 5400, in the Maker Community.

When the Shelter in Place went into effect, half of The Soap Cauldron’s employees stayed home and they lost half of their business. But then the online orders began to climb and they eventually quadrupled. Now the businesses that had to close and quit placing orders are getting their protocols set and starting to place orders again. Business is simply booming and Mann praised their long-time employees who stayed the course and kept working hard to help keep it all going.

She and her sister, Pandora Yñiguez are proudly holding down the front lines at Soap Cauldron as Mann’s daughter Sabrina, now a recent UC Berkeley Molecular Biology graduate, is working at the Chan Zukerberg Bio Hub researching the Coronavirus. Mann says she’s not just proud of her daughter’s work, she’s inspired by her and other young people who are leading the charge in fighting this virus.

The sisters are working long days, but Mann notes that this is simply part of owning a small business.

“This pandemic has been a burden for many businesses, in our experience those that can evolve and pivot are actually surviving,” Mann said.

As an essential business they have been able to remain operational with county mandated precautions in place for their workers, like social distancing, the use of masks, temperature checks and hand washing.

During this pandemic, of course, the most important precaution of all is washing our hands with soap, and it doesn’t have to be antibacterial soap. Antibacterial soaps are no more effective than regular soap, although the gels and wipes can be convenient for travel.

Sabrina and mother Emma Mann work together with one of their small batches of soap at their shop, Soap Cauldron.

Studies show that there is no added health benefit for consumers using soaps claiming to contain antibacterial ingredients compared with using plain soap. The FDA ruled in 2016 that nineteen ingredients common in “antibacterial” soaps were no more effective than other soaps and could no longer make claims on packaging or marketing messages that they were.

Mann explained that soap works because it disrupts and separates fats and dirt. Many viruses in the environment are surrounded by lipid (fatty) membranes containing proteins that allow them to function and multiply. The structure of soap is that it is both hydrophilic (bonds easily to and loves water) and hydrophobic (bonds easily with oils and fats, fears water).

The hydrophobic tails of the soap molecules evade water; and in the process, wedge themselves into the lipid surface of microbes and viruses, prying them apart. Mann said this makes viruses unstable rendering them inactive. As you rinse your hands, the organisms that have been damaged, trapped and killed by soap molecules are washed away.

The Soap Cauldron’s soaps and body butters always sell well and are now flying out the door. They’ve also had a huge demand for their hair care products during the pandemic. They make both shampoo and conditioner in bars.

“Often the scents that are in season are the most in demand,” Mann said. “For instance, Eucalyptus is extremely popular in the winter while Rose is always a favorite in the Spring and Summer.”

Soap Cauldron creates cruelty-free soap brand that makes all of their products with unadulterated essential oils and no artificial colors, dyes or fragrances. (SOAP CAULDRON)

They have two trademarks under the Soap Cauldron umbrella: Three Sisters Apothecary for their natural bath and body products and Soapy Tails, their grooming products for dogs. They also partner with local businesses to do private labels, as with Petaluma’s Tara Firma Farms.

The business’ name evokes images of village healers, stirring wildcrafted herbs into their cauldrons.

“Family rumor holds that my father’s aunt belonged to a coven,” Mann said. “I know my father was extremely accurate with a Tarot deck.”

She said they believe that all people have levels of perception that allow them to connect with the greater world and its energy.

“It is why we decided to launch our Equinox bars,” she said. They’re so popular they’ve made them a seasonal regular.

Sabrina Mann helps her mom Emma Mann at their shop, Soap Cauldron. Sabrina Mann is a recent UC Berkeley Molecular Biology graduate, and is now working at the Chan Zukerberg Bio Hub researching the Coronavirus.

Their Summer Equinox celebration looked a bit different this year, as a community bonfire would have been challenging under SIP orders. She said, “We adorned our home altar with solstice herbs and kept our candle burning as homage to the Solstice bonfires. We kept the spirit of solstice alive even if it was a much smaller, more personal effort.”

Mann stresses her belief that we are going to come to the other side of our current health emergency.

“There is no choice but to get through this,” Mann said, “but I believe getting through this together is how we will all prevail.”