Subscribe

The secret life of a Petaluma shoeshine man

JOHN PATRICK SHEEHY
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
September 9, 2021, 5:57AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Rain was falling the night of Aug. 23, 1917, when Henry Chenault and 150 Black soldiers marched on the city of Houston. They were protesting the inhumane treatment they had received from residents and police, including the brutal beating that day of two soldiers by white policemen. By the end of the evening, 20 people would be dead, 16 of them white, resulting in one of the largest court-martials in American history and, ultimately, the death of 19 Black soldiers by hanging.

Chenault was among 10 additional soldiers set to be hung. At the last minute, President Woodrow Wilson commuted their sentences to life imprisonment, later reduced to 20 years. Chenault ended up serving 13 years in Leavenworth Federal Prison. After his release, he made his way to Petaluma, where he opened a shoeshine stand.

Thanks to Chenault’s engaging charm, his sidewalk stand — first on Main Street and then Western Avenue across from Andresen’s Tavern — quickly became a popular crossroads.

For sports enthusiasts, the stand was a mecca to stop at and check the radio — always tuned to a ball game — for the latest score and Chenault’s play-by-play commentary. Among downtown merchants, it served as the city’s “second chamber of commerce.” To newcomers it was an unofficial welcome center, stocked with brochures and Chenault’s recommendations of places to go and things to see. For local politicians, many of whom relied upon Chenault as a trusted advisor, it was a spot to keep their fingers on the pulse of the community.

With his uncanny ability to recall names, dates and scraps of street conversation, Chenault was said to be on a first-name basis with nine out of 10 people who passed by. During Petaluma’s suburban housing boom in the 1950s and 60s, as the city’s population more than tripled to 25,000, that became increasingly important. A personalized greeting from Chenault was reassurance that Petaluma remained a place where people knew your name.

Longtime Argus-Courier columnist Bill Soberanes attributed his popularity to a personal creed that if one looked for the good in others, the bad points would vanish.

While that may have been self-fulfilling — Chenault never spoke of his incarceration, telling people he worked on the railroads after being discharged from the army — it didn’t erase Petaluma’s bad points when it came to race, no matter how much good Chenault brought out in the town. For most of his years in Petaluma, he was the city’s only Black businessman, as well as its sole Black homeowner.

That wasn’t by accident. Unlike the blatant and violent Jim Crow racism he faced as a young soldier in Houston, the discrimination he found in Petaluma was largely covert, camouflaged behind a smiling face.

That didn’t stop Henry Chenault from trying.

Born in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1895, Chenault enlisted for a three-year stint in the U.S. Army upon turning 18. Following his discharge, he settled in Oakland, where he met and married Willie Bernice Butler. On May 24, 1917, almost two months after the United States entered World War I, Chenault was recalled to active duty, and assigned to the all-Black Third Battalion of the 24th Infantry Regiment.

As a unit of the famed Buffalo Soldiers, the 24th charged up San Juan Ridge with Teddy Roosevelt and fought in the Philippines during the Spanish-American War. In July, Chenault’s battalion was dispatched to Fort Logan outside of Houston, Texas, to stand guard over construction of a new aviation training facility.

Racial tensions across the country were high that summer after white mobs staged a labor riot in East St. Louis, Illinois, killing dozens of Black residents who had moved there from the Deep South to work in war factories. In Houston, where the mere presence of Black men in uniform threatened the social hierarchy, soldiers of the 24th were subjected to racial slurs and discrimination, including pistol whippings and police arrest for violating Jim Crow laws such as sitting in “white only” sections on streetcars and drinking from “white only” fountains.

Tensions came to a boil the night of Aug. 23rd, after two white police officers assaulted a Black private for interfering in the arrest of a Black woman. When a Black M.P. asked the officers about the soldier’s whereabouts, he was hit with a pistol, shot at three times, and brutally beaten before being thrown in jail.

News filtered back to the 24th that police had killed the two soldiers and an armed white mob was headed for the camp. Shots rang out, sending the frightened soldiers scrambling for their rifles and shooting into surrounding buildings at suspected snipers. After securing the camp, 150 soldiers marched toward the Houston police station to hold police accountable for their actions.

All in all, 20 people died that evening, including 11 white residents, five policemen, and four Black soldiers killed by friendly fire. Afterward, 118 soldiers were court martialed for murder and mutiny. All pleaded not guilty.

As the night was dark and rainy, identification of individual participants proved impossible. Instead, military investigators persuaded seven frightened soldiers to testify against their battalion mates in exchange for immunity. Despite inconclusive evidence, 19 soldiers in the first group to be court martialed were hanged, their executions expedited under the Articles of War.

Chenault and nine other soldiers were condemned to hang in the second group. It was only after an outcry by the NAACP and high-ranking military officials, that President Wilson, an avowed racist, reluctantly reduced their sentences.

Released after 13 years of hard labor in Leavenworth, Chenault reunited with his wife, Willie, then managing a small hotel in San Francisco. By 1933, they were renting a house in Petaluma, where Chenault opened a shoeshine stand outside Damon and Oster’s, the town’s largest barbershop and beauty salon, on Main Street across from the town clock.

He soon became a Petaluma fixture with a signature technique of taking a deck of cards and placing individual cards in a customer’s shoe to keep the polish from rubbing off on the man’s socks. Behind his happy demeanor however, Chenault struggled.

In 1937, he and his wife divorced. The next year his new fiancée died from sunstroke. When World War II broke out, he had to shut down his business and take a job on Mare Island, where thousands of Black residents had immigrated from the South to work in the shipyards. In 1944, he married Bessie Thompson, who had moved to Petaluma from Eureka years earlier with her young daughter Nancy Lou, the only Black student in Petaluma High.

After the war, Chenault opened a new shoeshine stand outside the Arcade Barbershop at 18 Western Avenue. He and Bessie became actively engaged in politics, serving as officers of the Petaluma Democratic Club and founding members of the Sonoma County NAACP, which elected Bessie its first treasurer when the chapter was established in 1955.

The chapter’s primary focus was securing equal treatment in jobs and housing for Sonoma County’s estimated 1,000 Black residents, most of whom lived either in rural areas or Santa Rosa’s South Park neighborhood.

They actively lobbied for the controversial California Fair Employment Practice Act, which barred businesses and labor unions from discriminating against job applicants because of race, color, or creed. After many legislative defeats, it was signed into law in 1959.

They also pressed for the California Fair Housing Act, which made it unlawful to discriminate against home buyers and renters.

In 1960, a federal commission on civil rights found Petaluma had only one home owned by a Black family — that of Henry and Bessie Chenault at 32 West Street. They determined that was largely due to a cabal of Sonoma County bankers, real estate agents, developers and neighborhood groups who blackballed and financially threatened anyone attempting to sell or rent property to Blacks.

The cabal was aided by exclusionary housing policies. The deeds of the new suburban tract homes built on the city’s east side for veterans following World War II, contained restrictive covenants preventing their sale or resale to Black residents. Although the U.S. Supreme Court ruled such covenants legally unenforceable in 1948, the practice continued in the form of lending discrimination or “redlining” by banks.

In 1964, a year after the California Fair Housing Act was enacted, the state’s Real Estate Association put forth a ballot measure to nullify it, and explicitly allow discrimination in the housing market. It passed with 65% of the vote, but was ruled unconstitutional in 1967 by the U.S Supreme Court.

Chenault was still shining shoes on Western Avenue and fighting the good fight in 1969 when he died unexpectedly at age 74. Three years later, a Senate Military Affairs Committee Report suggested the 1917 Houston uprising had been staged by local citizens and/or outsiders to have the Black soldiers removed from Houston.

Upon its recommendation, President Nixon pardoned the men charged with mutiny and murder, and awarded them honorable discharges, including, posthumously, Henry Chenault.

In 2020, Academy-award winning filmmaker Kevin Willmott released a movie called “The 24th,” based on the story of the uprising. It is available for viewing on Apple TV and Starz.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette