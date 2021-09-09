The secret life of a Petaluma shoeshine man

Rain was falling the night of Aug. 23, 1917, when Henry Chenault and 150 Black soldiers marched on the city of Houston. They were protesting the inhumane treatment they had received from residents and police, including the brutal beating that day of two soldiers by white policemen. By the end of the evening, 20 people would be dead, 16 of them white, resulting in one of the largest court-martials in American history and, ultimately, the death of 19 Black soldiers by hanging.

Chenault was among 10 additional soldiers set to be hung. At the last minute, President Woodrow Wilson commuted their sentences to life imprisonment, later reduced to 20 years. Chenault ended up serving 13 years in Leavenworth Federal Prison. After his release, he made his way to Petaluma, where he opened a shoeshine stand.

Thanks to Chenault’s engaging charm, his sidewalk stand — first on Main Street and then Western Avenue across from Andresen’s Tavern — quickly became a popular crossroads.

For sports enthusiasts, the stand was a mecca to stop at and check the radio — always tuned to a ball game — for the latest score and Chenault’s play-by-play commentary. Among downtown merchants, it served as the city’s “second chamber of commerce.” To newcomers it was an unofficial welcome center, stocked with brochures and Chenault’s recommendations of places to go and things to see. For local politicians, many of whom relied upon Chenault as a trusted advisor, it was a spot to keep their fingers on the pulse of the community.

With his uncanny ability to recall names, dates and scraps of street conversation, Chenault was said to be on a first-name basis with nine out of 10 people who passed by. During Petaluma’s suburban housing boom in the 1950s and 60s, as the city’s population more than tripled to 25,000, that became increasingly important. A personalized greeting from Chenault was reassurance that Petaluma remained a place where people knew your name.

Longtime Argus-Courier columnist Bill Soberanes attributed his popularity to a personal creed that if one looked for the good in others, the bad points would vanish.

While that may have been self-fulfilling — Chenault never spoke of his incarceration, telling people he worked on the railroads after being discharged from the army — it didn’t erase Petaluma’s bad points when it came to race, no matter how much good Chenault brought out in the town. For most of his years in Petaluma, he was the city’s only Black businessman, as well as its sole Black homeowner.

That wasn’t by accident. Unlike the blatant and violent Jim Crow racism he faced as a young soldier in Houston, the discrimination he found in Petaluma was largely covert, camouflaged behind a smiling face.

That didn’t stop Henry Chenault from trying.

Born in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1895, Chenault enlisted for a three-year stint in the U.S. Army upon turning 18. Following his discharge, he settled in Oakland, where he met and married Willie Bernice Butler. On May 24, 1917, almost two months after the United States entered World War I, Chenault was recalled to active duty, and assigned to the all-Black Third Battalion of the 24th Infantry Regiment.

As a unit of the famed Buffalo Soldiers, the 24th charged up San Juan Ridge with Teddy Roosevelt and fought in the Philippines during the Spanish-American War. In July, Chenault’s battalion was dispatched to Fort Logan outside of Houston, Texas, to stand guard over construction of a new aviation training facility.

Racial tensions across the country were high that summer after white mobs staged a labor riot in East St. Louis, Illinois, killing dozens of Black residents who had moved there from the Deep South to work in war factories. In Houston, where the mere presence of Black men in uniform threatened the social hierarchy, soldiers of the 24th were subjected to racial slurs and discrimination, including pistol whippings and police arrest for violating Jim Crow laws such as sitting in “white only” sections on streetcars and drinking from “white only” fountains.

Tensions came to a boil the night of Aug. 23rd, after two white police officers assaulted a Black private for interfering in the arrest of a Black woman. When a Black M.P. asked the officers about the soldier’s whereabouts, he was hit with a pistol, shot at three times, and brutally beaten before being thrown in jail.

News filtered back to the 24th that police had killed the two soldiers and an armed white mob was headed for the camp. Shots rang out, sending the frightened soldiers scrambling for their rifles and shooting into surrounding buildings at suspected snipers. After securing the camp, 150 soldiers marched toward the Houston police station to hold police accountable for their actions.