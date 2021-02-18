The secrets of the Teheran Conference

Skip Sommer

Following the agonies of WWI, the people of the United States definitely did not want to enter a WWII. President Franklin Roosevelt and the U.S. Congress had attempted to resist that happening as early as the mid-1930s, by sending Great Britain — and later the USSR — many thousands of tons of weapons, food and other needed supplies, via our Lend-Lease Program. Roosevelt said we would become “The Arsenal of Democracy” and, in that time, we were vital to our allies, in their gaining muscle and territory during the early war, even though we remained neutral.

“Neutral,” that is, until Pearl Harbor was attacked on December 7, 1941.

Everything changed after that.

Not only did Japan sweep us into war in the Pacific, but it was obvious, by then, that the only way to defeat the Nazis in Europe was to join forces there, as well. But the American public was divided, and entering the war was seen as a “shot gun marriage” of the Big Three — Great Britain, the USSR and America.

However, that union would become the greatest concentration of power the world had ever seen.

By 1943, Hitler had invaded Russia, the devastation was terrible and the fate of WWII was hanging precariously in balance. A secret meeting of the Big Three was then proposed. They had never met together before, and it was an “iffy” idea. Churchill and Stalin despised each other, so our then-ailing President Roosevelt had to play interlocutor between them. But looking back, historians have dubbed that Teheran Conference as the most important of the allies’ meetings in shaping the future of Europe. Churchill and Roosevelt also wanted China’s Chaing Kai-Shek to participate, but Stalin would have none of that.

So they would meet without Chaing for that first historic event. Chaing had, however, previously participated in The Cairo Conference with Roosevelt and Churchill, so his input was known.

The selection of location for the conference was a delicate subject. Roosevelt didn’t wish to travel far and Stalin didn’t want to travel by plane or be out of touch with his generals. Churchill, however, stressed that a meeting “Wherever” was okay by him.

Teheran, the capital of Iran (previously known as Persia) was chosen, because it was protected by all three allied forces and was just a short run from Moscow. The Shah of Iran, at the time, was only 22 years of age and was neutral in the war. The date of the secret meeting was set to begin November 28 of 1943. Roosevelt got there by U.S. Naval Ship to North Africa and via Air Force plane to Iran.

In late 1942-early ‘43, a massive onslaught by the Nazis on Stalingrad had resulted in nearly two million casualties and became a turning point in the war. Italy had been invaded by the allies in ‘43 and had surrendered within weeks, the Battle of Berlin had begun, many dozens of U.S. and British ships were being sunk by Nazi U-boats and Hitler’s European Holocaust was claiming millions of Jews, systematically murdered by the Nazis.

The times were very desperate.

But the Teheran Conference was vital for at least three major topics

1. Creating a second front via a European invasion to divert the Nazi forces from the Red Army. 2. To get the Soviets to join the fight against Japan. And 3. To discuss the after-war creation of some kind of world peace-keeping union.

In addressing those subjects, a Second United Front was decided on, as a joint British/American invasion upon the coast of France (eventually to be called “Operation Overlord”), and early June of ‘44 was set as the date. In return for this, Stalin agreed to enter the war against Japan. And in the post-war discussion, a United Nations idea was presented as a “possible.” The press release after the conference ended stated, “No power on earth can prevent our destroying the German armies by land, their U-boats by sea and their war plants by air. Our attack will be relentless and increasing.”

However, at Roosevelt’s request, it was agreed by the three powers to affect a non-disclosure of those secret conference events and dates — until after the U.S. elections of 1944. (Ahhh yes, politics).

In Petaluma, prior to the conference, the Argus-Courier’s editor John Olmsted had opined that any upcoming meet-up of the Big Three should involve, “The partition of Germany into several states and decentralized industry, with the intent of disarming them and preventing the future manufacture of warplanes, tanks and guns. Germany’s Nazi leaders should expect no mercy for themselves.”

Mr. Olmsted also urged that, in his words, “Post-war attention must be turned toward the economic phase and less toward the military.”

After the conference was held however, our editor complained about the sealed secrecy of the big meet.

“What happened in Teheran?” he asked. “There is no indication that anything definite was agreed upon. Cameras were welcome, but cameras can’t say anything.” Our Republican editor added, “Mr. Roosevelt is very fond of the limelight, but not at all fond of the press.”

Interestingly the following month, it was announced by the Argus that Britain’s Royal Air Force had developed, “A revolutionary new fighter plane, using jet propulsion instead of standard propellers, and operating at high altitudes and extreme speed! Jet propulsion is something on the order of locomotion by use of rockets. Short sharp explosions, which provide the power to advance.”

He continued, “We may not have resources to deliver a quick knock-out to Japan and Germany simultaneously, but we do have the strength to hold one, while we smash the other. There’s no longer any question that Nazidom provides the greater menace, it must be crushed first.”

Interestingly, the world didn’t know then about something called the “atomic bomb.” Even Vice President HarryTruman, who would be the first to use it, had been kept in the dark.

Oh yeah, one more thing.

The first programmable electronic computer was also unveiled that year of 1943.

And everything was soon to radically change,

(Skip Sommer is an honorary lifetime member of the Petaluma History Museum and Heritage Homes. You can reach him at skipsommer@hotmail.com)