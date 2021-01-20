The shocking truth about butterflies

Butterflies are lame.

There. I said it.

Butterflies are a group of moths that decided nighttime sucked and that being awake during the day was better. To me, they're traitors.

Moths are way cooler.

They're fuzzy, and they blend in with their surroundings, plus their name is automatically dairy free.

I mean, butter-fly?

How many animals names are based on something that comes from another animal?

Okay. I guess there's the honey badger. It's done pretty well in terms of notability. There are anteaters, whose whole identity revolves around what it eats.

Butterflies aren't flies that eat butter, though.

So, right away, the name sucks.

In stories, be it a cartoon or otherwise, butterflies are usually cute and heroic. Moths tend to be the villains. I suppose it's debatable to some whether Mothra was a hero or a villain. Godzilla is often the hero, so anyone fighting him is usually seen automatically as a villain.

Though of course, it's a giant moth.

It's not a giant butterfly.

In “A Bug's Life,” it's not an evil swarm of butterflies forcing the ants to work. When a pixie or fairy has bat wings or something, we automatically know they're evil, but if you give them butterfly wings, they're obviously good.

How did this happen?

Have you ever zoomed in on a butterfly?

They are horrific looking.

Most people just look at the wings. Ooh, pretty. What about their limbs and faces? Nightmare-inducing. When I look at a person, those tend to be the things I look at first, though — I must admit, I suppose — the first four letters of the insect I'm talking tends to be what captures my attention most in a human.

What a nice evolutionary tactic. We swat regular flies, but these attractive winged ones get to go in peace.

Something shouldn't get a free pass just because it's colorful. I’m colorful — or at least, I use colorful language — and I'm often scrutinized for that.

I long for better animal representation in stories.

The wise old owl trope? That’s another one.

Owls are actually a dumb predator that do not live very long.

Parrots and ravens should be the wise old ones.

In stories, Butterfly characters should follow suit in being more like the animal they represent. Make them aloof, and have them try to solve problems just by being a distraction.

Or better yet, have a book or cartoon or something with 100+ butterflies. Then, throughout the story they die left-and-right. One to a windshield, another to a frog, maybe one starves. The leap back in time, go even earlier in the story and show them as caterpillars, and watch them eating their siblings.

Yea, that happens.

So, let's stop the ooh-ing and the aww-ing and start being more critical of butterflies. Lets see them for what they are.

Creepy.

And lame.

And not half as cool as moths.

