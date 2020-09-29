The sweet art of positivity

What Else : Epicurean Connection owners Sheana Davis and Ben Sessions will be on hand sharing food, coffee, cheese and their appreciation of locally made art.

On an ever-active and vibrant (and often somewhat noisy) farm in the Northernmost regions of Petaluma, Jenny Dawn and Jonny Hirschmugl balance busy lives as working artists with that of care-taking a dog, seven geese, 12 sheep, 15 chickens, two children and, of course, each other. The self-described high school sweethearts have found that life during a pandemic, even with all the changes its brought to daily structures and schedules, can still be been pretty good.

“We have this partnership where we can both relate to each other’s passions as artists, and we can easily back up each other’s endeavors,” explains Hirschmugl. “Yes, we’re both artists, but we’re also both different in the kinds of art we do, pottery and painting. She’s a potter, I’m a painter. That’s part of what works. We have a lot in common, but what we have in common is a little different for each of us.”

This got-your-back bond he describes extends to the immediate family — Hirschmugle and Dawn take turns caring for the kids while the other attends to various artistic projects — and, of course, to all those animals.

“They’re not technically ours,” admits Hirschmugl. “We rent out here, and the animals belong to our landlord. But we take care of them for him, and we like them. I think they like us. Even in this wild world of mayhem and chaos, we are keeping ourselves pretty busy and active. We’re making our art, and we’re having fun. We’re basically just trying to stay positive.”

Such positivity shows loud and clear in the art they make. Both Dawn and Hirschmugl create engagingly approachable pieces that combine fresh impressions of the world around them with their own unique senses of humor and belief in humanity.

“We are deeply moved by continuing social injustices,” Hirschmugl says. “We abhor the current theme of intolerance, and lack of equality, here in our country. Although we may not seem to be directly addressing these issues in our art, they do emanate from our soul and being. we hope to leave a better mark, for a better future.”

Hirschmugl labels himself as “Mostly a painter, whose been selling his art regularly for about 12 years now, from large professional commissions and gallery-style stunners that can take days or weeks to complete, to smaller pieces designed for people who love his work but can’t afford the price-tag of one of the big ones. On his website (jonnyhirschmugl.com), on which he describes his work (and apparently himself) as ”Nostalgic, romantic and delusional,“ he displays a strong affection for the ways wildness and civilization overlap. There is a series of paintings of antlered bucks, some with nests of birds and titles like ”Nature’s Entanglements,“ that demonstrate his tendency toward measured eccentricity and an openness to delight.

Dawn, he says, is “mostly a potter,” creating and releasing a line of daily-use items like coffee mugs and flower pots under the name of her company Stonypoint Pottery. The slogan of the homespun operation is “Pottery of the Earth that Inspires Joy.”

During the lockdown, Dawn and Hirschmugl have managed to engineer a number of small socially-distanced “pop-up” shows here and there, where they can bring their works into the sphere of people who’ve not yet been introduced to the art that, these days, seems to be flowing from Hirschmugl and Dawn’s hands at an inspiring rate.

“We’ve been keeping our calendar full of these kinds of art show, pop-up events,” he says. “Sometimes they are events where a bunch of artists show up, and sometimes it’s just me. The next one, in Sonoma, will be the two of us, which is always nice.”

That show, at Sonoma’s Epicurean Delight, will be a single-day event Hirschmugl says they are both looking forward to.

“It’s always a welcome thing to get to see the people who are buying our work,” he says, “and talk to them about what a particular pieces means to them.” With a laugh he adds, “Even if we’re talking to them from behind a mask.”

Dawn, for the record, is “the shy one,” definitely present for this afternoon phone call, but participating from behind her pottery wheel. Throughout the chat, she offers semi-audible contributions as she spins a new creation, while Hirschmugl, who admits to being the talker in the family, handles the bulk of the question-and-answers.

“I’ve never been afraid to make a fool of myself, I guess,” he says warmly, before launching into an anything-but-foolish description of Dawn’s work. Much of it sold through Etsy, the pottery creations match appealing shapes and forms with simple but not-so-simple imagery. One popular line of mugs and other items are what Dawn calls “boob mugs,” featuring gracefully dawn nude figures of women, some depicting single or double mastectomies. Some of the women have elaborately colorful tattoo sleeves on one arm. Many of Dawn’s mugs, planters, jars and sculptures carry depictions of birds, animals, flowers and trees.

“In the last couple of years, she’s really been escalating quickly in popularity,” Hirschmugl says. As for his own work, it took a pandemic for him to take the leap and decide to focus on painting as his dedicated career.

”It wasn’t until the start of COVID that I really committed to being a full-time artist,“ he says. ”Before then I took on all kinds of trade work and odd jobs. For a few years I worked for other artists, helping with big sculptural builds and things.“

That changed, along with everything else, six months ago.

"With all the things happening, I finally took time to be reflective,“ he allows, ”and I asked myself, ’What do I really want to be doing with my piece of the given allotment of time I have?’ We all have so many things to be afraid of right now. And all of the little fears I’ve had about whether or not I have what it takes to make it in the art world, they used to seem like such a big hurdle. But now I see how easy it is to just put them aside. If this is what I really want to be doing, I should just find as many different avenues that lead me to doing it.“

And so he has.

“It’s actually working out,” he laughs. “And back to what I said earlier, we’re lucky that we have a pretty nice partnership here. We’re just two artists, supporting each other in doing what we love to do.”