The sweet life inside Petaluma’s Bert’s Desserts

When it comes to sweets, it is hard to beat Petaluma’s Bert’s Desserts. The brainchild of Bert Smith, this company is all about quality ingredients and plenty of kindness.

When it comes to confections, she uses only the best, which in these parts means Guittard Chocolate. Based in Burlingame, Guittard is one of North America’s premier chocolate makers and is the oldest family-run chocolate company in the US, having started back in the mid-1800s.

In a normal year, you’d find Bert’s Desserts featured at our area’s favorite events. However, with those all cancelled at this time, Bert is offering special orders, with a rotating menu available on her Facebook page. Orders placed by Wednesday can be picked up on either Friday or Saturday.

Along with boxes of peanut butter cups, chocolate covered Oreos or Nutter Butters, and various other sweets, Bert also sells sampler platters. The small platters are usually only around $20, we always feel like we are leaving money on the table to order anything less than the large platter, which usually runs around $40. We’re quite popular when we show up at a family gathering with Bert’s Desserts platters.

Bert is also planning a summer warehouse sale, along with Golden State Pickle Works and Awesome Bars, plus other food vendors, possibly coinciding with the downtown sidewalk sale. “We are just trying to figure out how to pay the rent because every one of my events has been canceled,” Bert said.

She is a third-generation Petaluman who still lives in the family home her grandfather built in 1963 after immigrating from Russia, neither of which were easy feats.

“I was told that my grandfather also helped build the Jewish Community Center here in town,” says Bert.

As a kid, one of Bert’s favorite pastimes was skating – roller skating. In fact, her first and only food-related jobs (prior to Bert’s Desserts) were behind the snack bars of local roller rinks, starting at the Petaluma Fairgrounds when she was 12, and then moving on to Cal Skate in Rohnert Park. Bert also competed as a member of club teams in Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa, back when Sonoma County had a variety of rinks.

Bert also penned poetry in high school which led to a job offer writing greeting cards for Hallmark. “When they said I had to move to Chicago, I said, ‘Thanks’ but ‘no thanks,’” she says.

After graduating from Santa Rosa Junior College, Bert worked as a receptionist at Dean Witter in Santa Rosa. She spent 20 years as a senior administrative assistant to one of the regional directors, eventually working on Wall Street.

“I always said I worked in NYC but lived in Petaluma,” says Bert.

During her time with Dean Witter, Bert met her future husband Adrian Smith, a Novato native. He was a Petaluma Speedway sprint car racer in the early 1980s and served as the parts manager at Victory Chevrolet in Petaluma. Bert’s family was actively involved with the Petaluma Speedway. Her father was a car owner in the 1950s and close with the Soares family, who promoted races at the track for five decades. Bert also worked at the pit gate, which is where she met Adrian. The two married in 1982 and were two months shy of their 35th anniversary when Adrian passed away in 2017, a year after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Bert’s Desserts may not exist without Adrian.

It all came about one Christmas when See’s Candy ran out of its “Nuts and Chews” candy boxes. Adrian liked to give boxes to his clients and needed a replacement. Bert was working for a startup at that time but had earned a reputation for making tasty sweets thanks to the peanut butter cups she made for friends and family.

“When I got finished laughing, I started ordering boxes, candy pads etc.,” laughs Bert. “I was worried that something would go wrong and I would get in trouble for making food at home but the only thing that happened was that a dozen people called Adrian to ask where they could buy more. So, we decided to go ahead and start Bert's Desserts. For the next two years I rented kitchen space during the holidays before building my own kitchen at its current location.”

Since her second year, in 2004, Bert’s Desserts has competed in 16 Sonoma County Harvest Fairs. To date, along with the pinnacles of “Overall Dessert Winner” and “Best of Show Individual Dessert,” Bert earned four “Best of Show Candy,” five bronze, 32 silver, 36 gold and 22 double gold medals.

She shares a commercial kitchen with a handful of other local food brands.

“I love the fact that there are so many unique food purveyors in Petaluma. Just walk into our kitchen ... you might smell Sam (of Golden State Pickle Works) making sauerkraut or bread and butter pickles, Leah (of Awesome Bars) roasting oats for her granola bars, or I might be making peppermint truffles or peanut butter cups. And you can't forget that Cesar (of What a Chicken) might be barbecuing in the back of our parking lot - all the great smells!”

Bert also relishes the opportunity to mentor high school students. “I've had the chance several times to spend a day with the Petaluma High School leadership group. They are like sponges and since I am not one of their parents, they hang on to every word. I think it is because I make things with chocolate.”

The students are usually interested in starting their own businesses and to this, Bert has three key pieces of advice.

First, either be the best or be willing to charge less than everyone else. There are times, especially when starting out, that someone else will hold the market share or the top spot on the shelf, so be ready to do it for less.

Second, love what you do. “You spend half of your life at work, either physically at work or driving to get there, etc. that it's so much more rewarding if you enjoy it.”

Third, and most important, always be nice. “I don't have a lot of Yelp reviews but the ones I do have all start out with ‘She's so nice.’ I have people who call me and tell me they met me years ago and always kept my name just in case. They say they remember how nice I was to them.”

Once you have met Bert, it is clear that she is even more sweet than her delicate confections. She is big on giving back, recently providing cookies for the Petaluma People Services Center and Petaluma Sunrise Rotary’s Mother’s Day deliveries.

“It doesn’t matter that I don’t make anything on it,” she says, “I made people happy.”