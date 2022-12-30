Each of our local film-loving film reviewers approaches the job of watching movies with an entirely different perspective, knowledge base, point-of-view and personal set of priorities.

For example, Alexa Chipman, who writes fantasy novels, is also a committed cos-player and prop-weapons fabricator, so she knows swords, and therefore expects a lot from any movie that includes them in action sequences.

Anderson Templeton, an actor-director and teacher, appreciates movies that make him feel stuff, and the more of that stuff the better.

Amber-Rose Reed, another novelist, values films that carry audiences away and make them forget they are in a theater, but at the same time, in 2022, she was extremely grateful and excited to get back to an actual theatrical movie-screening space, an experience she clearly treasures.

And Katie Wigglesworth, a film actor and writer, brings an analyst’s perspective to the theater, and tends to give thumbs up to stories that challenge audiences emotionally as well as dazzling them cinematically.

Here are their Top 5 Films of 2022. For what it’s worth, the only two movies that appear more than once here are “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “Bullet Train.”

Alexa Chipman

When going out to the movies, I generally attend weekday matinees, and ever since theaters reopened after the pandemic shutdowns, I’m often the only one in the cinema. It’s a memorable experience, particularly when watching horror films alone in the dark. Although it did not make my personal top five, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was noteworthy because finally I was surrounded by an enthusiastic audience of fans.

1. The Menu - I have not been this impressed by a film in years; it is deliciously clever with a dynamite cast and gorgeous cinematography, truly a work of art.

2. Everything, Everywhere, All at Once - This kooky, creative martial arts flick makes fanny packs cool again, with a powerful mother and daughter relationship at its core.

3. The Lost City - No matter how many difficulties I faced this year, watching clips from this movie always made me laugh, not to mention it has Sandra Bullock in pink glittery spandex!

4. Medieval - Despite its flaws, the combat choreography is outstanding; I can’t wait to re-watch the battle scenes while wielding a training sword and following along.

5. Redeeming Love - A retelling of the Biblical tale “Hosea” and loosely set during the Gold Rush, this film avoids being preachy or puritan. It is a heartwarming romance that has stayed with me since its January release.

Anderson Templeton

I can't say I connected with every movie I saw and reviewed this year, but I did love being able to escape into new worlds and immerse myself in every story I saw. Reflecting on the films I've seen this year has made me appreciate all that went into making these movies possible. This was the year of movies filmed during the height of the pandemic. If it wasn't for all the adapting and persevering of the artists in the film industry, we would not have had any of these movies to enjoy. I truly appreciate that.

1. C'mon C'mon - This simple, profound film (technically released in 2021 but not appearing on streaming until 2022) is a cinematic and thought-provoking masterpiece that illuminates the realities and depth of human connection, and of living in the moment, and reminds us that children's insights matter. It deeply touched me and I think about many of the points it made often as I go through my day-to-day life.

2. - Everything Everywhere All At Once - So good I saw it twice. It is brilliant, unique, unafraid, and gives middle-aged Asian actors not only a chance to shine brightly and show their incredible range of abilities, but to be at the center of a powerfully human and relatable narrative. We need more inclusivity on screen, and this film proved there are brilliant artists who have waited in the wings for way too long for films like this to be made.

3. - The Batman - What can I say? The idea of a young emo detective Batman speaks to me, and sculpting this story into a full on film noir mystery felt immensely satisfying both visually and intellectually. Fingers crossed they make more.

4. - Bullet Train - This surprised the hell out of me. I did not expect to have so much fun, especially from all the explosive masculinity exuding from this train full of the world's most dangerous assassins.

5. Where The Crawdads Sing - Another movie that surprised me with how much I enjoyed it (possibly because I did not read the book first.) It was so visually beautiful and quietly powerful that it just stuck with me, and reminds me of the Oscar winning powerhouse chick-flicks of the ‘90s.