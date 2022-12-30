Subscribe

The top 5 movies of 2022

Petaluma film critics reveal their top 5 movies of 2022|
PETALUMA SCREEN TEAM
ARGUS-COURIER FILM REVIEWERS
December 30, 2022, 11:00AM

Each of our local film-loving film reviewers approaches the job of watching movies with an entirely different perspective, knowledge base, point-of-view and personal set of priorities.

For example, Alexa Chipman, who writes fantasy novels, is also a committed cos-player and prop-weapons fabricator, so she knows swords, and therefore expects a lot from any movie that includes them in action sequences.

Anderson Templeton, an actor-director and teacher, appreciates movies that make him feel stuff, and the more of that stuff the better.

Amber-Rose Reed, another novelist, values films that carry audiences away and make them forget they are in a theater, but at the same time, in 2022, she was extremely grateful and excited to get back to an actual theatrical movie-screening space, an experience she clearly treasures.

And Katie Wigglesworth, a film actor and writer, brings an analyst’s perspective to the theater, and tends to give thumbs up to stories that challenge audiences emotionally as well as dazzling them cinematically.

Here are their Top 5 Films of 2022. For what it’s worth, the only two movies that appear more than once here are “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “Bullet Train.”

Alexa Chipman

When going out to the movies, I generally attend weekday matinees, and ever since theaters reopened after the pandemic shutdowns, I’m often the only one in the cinema. It’s a memorable experience, particularly when watching horror films alone in the dark. Although it did not make my personal top five, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was noteworthy because finally I was surrounded by an enthusiastic audience of fans.

1. The Menu - I have not been this impressed by a film in years; it is deliciously clever with a dynamite cast and gorgeous cinematography, truly a work of art.

2. Everything, Everywhere, All at Once - This kooky, creative martial arts flick makes fanny packs cool again, with a powerful mother and daughter relationship at its core.

3. The Lost City - No matter how many difficulties I faced this year, watching clips from this movie always made me laugh, not to mention it has Sandra Bullock in pink glittery spandex!

4. Medieval - Despite its flaws, the combat choreography is outstanding; I can’t wait to re-watch the battle scenes while wielding a training sword and following along.

5. Redeeming Love - A retelling of the Biblical tale “Hosea” and loosely set during the Gold Rush, this film avoids being preachy or puritan. It is a heartwarming romance that has stayed with me since its January release.

Anderson Templeton

I can't say I connected with every movie I saw and reviewed this year, but I did love being able to escape into new worlds and immerse myself in every story I saw. Reflecting on the films I've seen this year has made me appreciate all that went into making these movies possible. This was the year of movies filmed during the height of the pandemic. If it wasn't for all the adapting and persevering of the artists in the film industry, we would not have had any of these movies to enjoy. I truly appreciate that.

1. C'mon C'mon - This simple, profound film (technically released in 2021 but not appearing on streaming until 2022) is a cinematic and thought-provoking masterpiece that illuminates the realities and depth of human connection, and of living in the moment, and reminds us that children's insights matter. It deeply touched me and I think about many of the points it made often as I go through my day-to-day life.

2. - Everything Everywhere All At Once - So good I saw it twice. It is brilliant, unique, unafraid, and gives middle-aged Asian actors not only a chance to shine brightly and show their incredible range of abilities, but to be at the center of a powerfully human and relatable narrative. We need more inclusivity on screen, and this film proved there are brilliant artists who have waited in the wings for way too long for films like this to be made.

3. - The Batman - What can I say? The idea of a young emo detective Batman speaks to me, and sculpting this story into a full on film noir mystery felt immensely satisfying both visually and intellectually. Fingers crossed they make more.

4. - Bullet Train - This surprised the hell out of me. I did not expect to have so much fun, especially from all the explosive masculinity exuding from this train full of the world's most dangerous assassins.

5. Where The Crawdads Sing - Another movie that surprised me with how much I enjoyed it (possibly because I did not read the book first.) It was so visually beautiful and quietly powerful that it just stuck with me, and reminds me of the Oscar winning powerhouse chick-flicks of the ‘90s.

Amber-Rose Reed

There is really only one thing the films on my list of favorite films from 2022 that all five movies have in common: I saw them all in the theater! Correlation does not equal causation, but there is something special about going out to the movies.

1. Glass Onion - A worthy follow up to “Knives Out,” “Glass Onion” is smart, hilarious and timely.

2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - An excellent follow up to one of my favorite superhero movies.

3. Barbarian - I had no idea what I was walking into with this one, which I was grateful for! Scary, fun, smart horror.

4. The Black Phone - Excellent from beginning to end, with a terrifying performance by Ethan Hawke.

5. Bullet Train - What a fun, weirdly heartwarming ride!

Katie Wigglesworth

Each movie on my list deals with having to face, examine and confront some obstacle, whether it’s a locked door or an overwhelming emotion or a societal norm, something that seems fixed and immovable. Each story revolves in some way around having to adapt your perspective in order to overcome whatever is impeding you. Oftentimes, those things are scary, even if what you’re up against is simply something you were raised to think or believe, like in “The Sea Beast.”

Here are my favorites of 2022, in no particular order.

1. The Sea Beast - This beautifully animated epic, set on the high seas of a world where sea monsters roam, has taken up a permanent residence in my heart.

2. Prey - The knuckle-biting battle for survival between a young Comanche woman hungry to prove herself and a deadly creature from the sky had me completely rapt from start to finish. An incredible movie and an outstanding chapter in the “Predator” franchise.

3. The Black Phone - A lean, fiercely compelling thriller with incredible acting, a terrifying villain and a chilling horror story. I think about this movie at least once a week and am constantly attempting to get people to watch it with me.

4. Slumberland - A wildly fun, deeply moving adventure. From the waking world to the ever-changing land of dreams, every piece of this movie left a strong and lasting impression.

5. Fresh - Dark, twisted, fascinating, and brutally cathartic in the strangest way imaginable. I had no idea what I was getting myself into and I’m still in awe months after.

