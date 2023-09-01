The trials and tribulations of 1903

Skip Sommer (Argus-Courier File)

In 1903, Petaluma was having its troubles.

A strike was threatening to permanently close the silk mill, Prohibition woes were affecting our saloons (our ladies of the W.C.T.U. proclaiming “Satan’s forces had no viler scheme than legalized liquor traffic!“), Andrew Carnegie was reconsidering his gift for a Petaluma public library, an actual snowfall contributed to massive flooding of our community, and houses of ill-repute were “furnishing liquor to both boys and girls.”

Said “houses” were declared “a nuisance and disgrace to our wholesome community,” frequented by “the worst of depraved men!”

But, on the plus side, the Sonoma Tanning Co. was expanding to provide harness leather in finished condition, our first bowling alleys were popping-up, several beer gardens had added something called ping-pong, Incubator inventor Lyman Byce completed his building at 226 Liberty Street, 3.4 million dozen eggs were shipped downriver from Petaluma and a “Mammoth Egg Factory,” covering 22 acres, was under construction.

Petaluma, the Courier newspaper said, was “growing like Jack’s famous bean stalk,” with a population then of 5,148.

But the big news locally in 1903 was the idea of an Electric Rail Road going north from Petaluma to Santa Rosa and then on to Sebastopol and Forestville. The railroad had already purchased the 1884 Steamer Gold as a first step on our river and, it was said, the new railroad would add more boats. Our Courier editor called it, “a mighty good thing for Petaluma.”

Internationally, the Panama Canal idea was rising to the fore. On March 17, the Canal treaty was ratified by the U.S. Senate with a vote of 73 to 5. Our editor D.W Ravenscroft noted that “96% of the world’s inhabitants live north of that projected route,” and estimated that “tolls will be over $900,000 per year to start” – and, of course, if Republican Teddy Roosevelt was “for it,” so was Mr. Ravenscroft.

In other national news, Ford Motor Company was founded that year, with an initial investment of $28,000. That’s about the cost of one Ford vehicle now. The first World Series of baseball was played (Boston beat Pittsburgh in eight games), Orville Wright flew his first plane with a petrol engine, Harley-Davidson Co. was founded, Cuba leased-out a bay-side property named Guantanamo Bay to the U.S., the first Crayola Crayon hit the market, as did the first Teddy Bear (in honor of Teddy Roosevelt).

But back to those 1903 floods.

The Petaluma River ran over its banks that year, knocking over telephone poles and downing some bridges. Washington Street could be traversed by boat only. Chicken houses were washed away and, it was said, “The country around here looks like a huge lake, with Cotati and Penngrove underwater.”

The attempt to unionize the Carlson and Currier Silk Mills caused their management to cancel all contracts for new machinery, as well as for a planned major building addition. Our Courier warned, “The loss of the mills to Petaluma is a blow to this City, that may not be overcome. The Silk Mill is the only one of its kind West of the Rockies and over 100 people will be thrown out of work.”

The mill’s Mr. Currier had firmly stated that they would close down unless “all matters (meaning labor union activity) are dropped at once!”

The fracas was soon settled.

That year, an automobile ordinance that regulated car speed on county roads was disputed by our locals, as it was pointed out that “half the fines imposed shall go to the informant and that might incite enemies of the auto.”

Also of interest that spring, editor Ravenscroft noted that a county physician had offered $5,000 for “a right ear with perfect curved and full lobe.” He wanted to graft said lobe onto a certain face-damaged gold miner who was planning ahead for his wedding.

And lastly, it was announced that Dr. John Kergan would be at the Washington Hotel for two days only. He was said to know cures for the following – “catarrh, bowel troubles, liver and kidney ills, Piles and obscure diseases.” (All this at the Hotel?) And, to local medical news that year add this – A new health ordnance in Petaluma made it compulsory for anyone “practicing midwifery” to schedule and denote all births within the city limits.

Seems like an okay idea – at least for calculating population. Fussy times, I opine.

