The whimsical wood carvings of Stan Dann

At first, they look like wooden carvings, sculpted from a single piece of wood and sanded to a smooth shine in to represent everyday items like tools, towel racks, shirts, shoes, brooms, belts, bras and bicycles. Upon close inspection, however, they prove to be more like puzzles – meticulously designed individual pieces – carved separately, then fitted tightly together to for a deceptively unified whole. The puzzle element is more overt in his larger pieces, massive abstracts composed entirely of small shapes, playfulling swirling and jutting here and there in a dance of round, square, pointed or curlicued delight.

These are the works of late artist Stan Dann, and aside from a number of museums and private collections, the only place to see them is at Oli Gallery in Guerneville and (since early July), at the new Oli Gallery in Petaluma, in the space formerly known as Riverfront Gallery.

“It’s a really big coup for Oli Gallery,” said co-owner and Oli founder Donavan. “We just got the exclusive for the entire Stan Dann collection. He’s a really important artist in the pop genre, especially in the San Francisco Bay Area. His work has been archived for decades. I happen to know his daughter, who is also an artist. It took a bit of noodling, but we are finally in a place where we can represent his full archive.”

Stann Dann was born in Vancouver, Canada in 1931, moved to the U.S. in the late 1950s, and lived much of his life in Lafayette, California. After a successful career as an art director, graphic designer and illustrator, Dann began creating whimsical wooden signs for retail, entertainment and other businesses, developing a style he eventually eased toward more formally artistic sculptures, wall-hanging and free-standing. These often resembled recognizable objects like musical instruments, ypewriters and shopping bags. He died in 2013, in Lafayette, and his estate and collection of works are now managed by his daughter Lynda Dann.

“I’ve had a few pieces in the gallery in Guerneville,” said Donavan, “but this will be a big deal. We’ll have a big show, probably as a kind of grand opening for the Petaluma gallery, and really start to build a presence around the work of Stan Dann.”

Donavan estimates that the Petaluma grand opening and Stan Dann exhibit will take place in October of 2023.

“We will have a lot of his work in that show, a lot of his amazing abstracts that are normally outside the price point for what we will generally have in this gallery,” he said. “It’s amazing work, and we want to show it off and get it into the world. Between both galleries we will create two different Stan Dann collections. Oli in Guerneville is a little more playful, so we’ll have more of the smaller, fun, fashion-oriented things there. And then [in Petaluma], we’ll do some of his amazing museum pieces, and things like the shoes and the shirts that are on display in Petaluma already.”