This is part three of a six-part series, “A Musical in the Making,” showing the process of staging a musical production from auditions to opening night and beyond, mainly from the perspective of the musical director, Petaluma’s Lucas Sherman. Part four will appear next week in the Petaluma Argus-Courier. For information about the upcoming production of “The Wind in the Willows,” visit SpreckelsOnline.com .

It’s Tuesday, March 12 ‒ the day after the first official read-through of “The Wind in the Willows” ‒ and the show’s cast has gathered in the music room at Spreckels Performing Arts Center for its first vocal rehearsal. With opening night set for Friday, May 3 ‒ just under two months from tonight ‒ these first two weeks will be crucial.

Before beginning to learn their dance moves from choreographer Karen Miles, before being given their expressive character blocking and other stage movements from director Sheri Lee Miller, the cast will be working with musical director Lucas Sherman to nail down the various intricacies of the sprawling musical’s complex score.

“This is when they will get the basic musical direction that will carry them through the entire rehearsal process,” Sherman says, standing at the piano as everyone takes a seat facing him, each singer seated in front of a music stand. Miller, notebook in hand, sits against the wall to observe from the side. “These next two weeks,” says Sherman, “are when they will need to really nail down their notes, harmonies, dynamics and cutoffs, all of it.”

His first step tonight is forming the assembled singers into groups.

“When I say your names, I’d like you to stand up and rearrange yourselves so that you are sitting together,” Sherman says. “Molly, Mallory, Katie, Bethany and Nicole.” Quickly rising and moving toward each other, Molly Larsen-Shine (cast as Mrs. Otter), Mallory Gold (a swallow, a rabbit, a fox and an otter), Katie Foster (Mrs. Hedgehog), Bethany Cox (swallow, fieldmouse, rabbit, otter and fox) and Nicole Stanley (Portia the otter, a fieldmouse and a rabbit) all find seats together.

Over the sound of happy seat-changing chatter, Sherman continues.

“The rest of the women, you can all be together in another spot.”

Similarly rearranging themselves are Mary Gannon Graham (Badger), Megan Bartlett Sheryl (stoat, swallow, fieldmouse, rabbit, otter), Michelle Pagano (horse, fieldmouse, stoat) and Ambreen Satia (rabbit, fieldmouse, weasel).

“For the guys, Ted, Andrew, Sean and Nelson should be together somewhere, and then the rest of the guys together in another place.”

Ted Smith (Mr. Hedgehog), Andrew Cedeno (weasel, fieldmouse, rabbit), Sean O'Brien (Mole) and Nelson Brown (Ratty) find adjacent seats as Tim Setzer (Mr. Toad), Keene Hudson (Chief Weasel), Ron Lam and Anderson Templeton form themselves into a second men’s group nearby. Templeton (who contributes to the Argus-Courier with his Rivertown Reviews film pieces) will play a fieldmouse, a rabbit and the Scared Stoat, while Petaluma’s Lam (coincidentally also a contributor to the Argus-Courier) plays a weasel, a rabbit, a policeman and the Sentry Stoat.

“This will be how you are,” says Sherman. “If there are four-part harmonies, two parts in each part, those groups are the upper parts. If we get into six or seven parts, you guys just ... pray ... and I’ll tell you where to go. It will all become clear as we go on.”

With that, Sherman begins to steer the group through the numerous musical pieces in the show, beginning with the opening number, during which Portia, a young otter ‒ played by Nicole Stanley ‒ leads the waking animals of the woods in a stirring, lyrical celebration of nature’s transformation from winter into spring.

“The snows are forgotten, along with the floods/The branches are decked out with burgeoning buds,” sings Stanley, as Sherman plucks out the melody, a single note at a time. “The long night is over, the waiting and yearning/Along with the cuckoos the warmth is returning.”

“You can be a little louder on ‘The long night is over,’ then bring it back down for ‘The waiting and yearning,’” suggests Sherman, demonstrating the meticulous attention he gives to all of the music in the show. Moving on to a multi-part harmonic rendition of the words “oooh” and “aaah,” ending in a magnificent full-chorus crescendo that rises gorgeously beneath the song of the otter, Sherman takes the team through every note of the opening number.

“Spring! Spring! Watch the world wake! Hedgerow and field! River and lake!”

This is how rehearsals will go, every Sunday through Thursday, for the next two weeks.

Exactly 23 days later, on Thursday, April 4, the cast has convened again for a “review” of their music. For the last several days, they’ve moved on from daily workouts of their vocal cords to exercising their arms, bodies and feet on the main stage. Tonight, once again meeting in the music room, with Sherman back at the piano, the actors sing their way through the entire show.