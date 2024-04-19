How to sound good when swimming on the floor

In part three of this special series, the cast of “Wind in the Willows” learns to sing while behaving like animals.|
A Musical in the Making

It’s Tuesday, March 12 ‒ the day after the first official read-through of “The Wind in the Willows” ‒ and the show’s cast has gathered in the music room at Spreckels Performing Arts Center for its first vocal rehearsal. With opening night set for Friday, May 3 ‒ just under two months from tonight ‒ these first two weeks will be crucial.

Before beginning to learn their dance moves from choreographer Karen Miles, before being given their expressive character blocking and other stage movements from director Sheri Lee Miller, the cast will be working with musical director Lucas Sherman to nail down the various intricacies of the sprawling musical’s complex score.

“This is when they will get the basic musical direction that will carry them through the entire rehearsal process,” Sherman says, standing at the piano as everyone takes a seat facing him, each singer seated in front of a music stand. Miller, notebook in hand, sits against the wall to observe from the side. “These next two weeks,” says Sherman, “are when they will need to really nail down their notes, harmonies, dynamics and cutoffs, all of it.”

His first step tonight is forming the assembled singers into groups.

“When I say your names, I’d like you to stand up and rearrange yourselves so that you are sitting together,” Sherman says. “Molly, Mallory, Katie, Bethany and Nicole.” Quickly rising and moving toward each other, Molly Larsen-Shine (cast as Mrs. Otter), Mallory Gold (a swallow, a rabbit, a fox and an otter), Katie Foster (Mrs. Hedgehog), Bethany Cox (swallow, fieldmouse, rabbit, otter and fox) and Nicole Stanley (Portia the otter, a fieldmouse and a rabbit) all find seats together.

Over the sound of happy seat-changing chatter, Sherman continues.

“The rest of the women, you can all be together in another spot.”

Similarly rearranging themselves are Mary Gannon Graham (Badger), Megan Bartlett Sheryl (stoat, swallow, fieldmouse, rabbit, otter), Michelle Pagano (horse, fieldmouse, stoat) and Ambreen Satia (rabbit, fieldmouse, weasel).

“For the guys, Ted, Andrew, Sean and Nelson should be together somewhere, and then the rest of the guys together in another place.”

Ted Smith (Mr. Hedgehog), Andrew Cedeno (weasel, fieldmouse, rabbit), Sean O'Brien (Mole) and Nelson Brown (Ratty) find adjacent seats as Tim Setzer (Mr. Toad), Keene Hudson (Chief Weasel), Ron Lam and Anderson Templeton form themselves into a second men’s group nearby. Templeton (who contributes to the Argus-Courier with his Rivertown Reviews film pieces) will play a fieldmouse, a rabbit and the Scared Stoat, while Petaluma’s Lam (coincidentally also a contributor to the Argus-Courier) plays a weasel, a rabbit, a policeman and the Sentry Stoat.

“This will be how you are,” says Sherman. “If there are four-part harmonies, two parts in each part, those groups are the upper parts. If we get into six or seven parts, you guys just ... pray ... and I’ll tell you where to go. It will all become clear as we go on.”

With that, Sherman begins to steer the group through the numerous musical pieces in the show, beginning with the opening number, during which Portia, a young otter ‒ played by Nicole Stanley ‒ leads the waking animals of the woods in a stirring, lyrical celebration of nature’s transformation from winter into spring.

“The snows are forgotten, along with the floods/The branches are decked out with burgeoning buds,” sings Stanley, as Sherman plucks out the melody, a single note at a time. “The long night is over, the waiting and yearning/Along with the cuckoos the warmth is returning.”

“You can be a little louder on ‘The long night is over,’ then bring it back down for ‘The waiting and yearning,’” suggests Sherman, demonstrating the meticulous attention he gives to all of the music in the show. Moving on to a multi-part harmonic rendition of the words “oooh” and “aaah,” ending in a magnificent full-chorus crescendo that rises gorgeously beneath the song of the otter, Sherman takes the team through every note of the opening number.

“Spring! Spring! Watch the world wake! Hedgerow and field! River and lake!”

This is how rehearsals will go, every Sunday through Thursday, for the next two weeks.

Exactly 23 days later, on Thursday, April 4, the cast has convened again for a “review” of their music. For the last several days, they’ve moved on from daily workouts of their vocal cords to exercising their arms, bodies and feet on the main stage. Tonight, once again meeting in the music room, with Sherman back at the piano, the actors sing their way through the entire show.

Though it’s been 10 days since they worked with him, he seems genuinely pleased with what he hears.

“It's very clear, with each rehearsal, that this cast is doing their work outside of rehearsal,” Sherman remarks after the run-through. “They sound fantastic. We are actually ahead of the game, musically. We are right on track.”

Asked to describe the quality of the singing he’s been working to establish with this group of performers, Sherman is genuinely enthusiastic.

“Most came in with natural tendencies for proper vowels and diaphragmatic support,” he says. “With these singers, I am able to address dynamic changes, diction and cutoffs with instant understanding and adjustments. They blend extremely well together. It sounds very clean and, honestly, at times, Broadway quality.”

The big challenge, he says, will be maintaining that quality while dancing, acting, moving set pieces about as they push boats, carts and automobiles to and fro across the stage, all while dressed up as frogs, rats, moles and other animals.

“Yes once the shift happens from vocal rehearsal to moving and dancing on stage, there is usually a step backwards, vocally,” Sherman acknowledges. “After weeks of thinking about their voices, their breathing, their posture, they suddenly have to focus on where their feet are going ‒ so vocals usually become softer, words get forgotten, all of that.”

Reviews like tonight’s help the cast begin to integrate the two opposing elements of the show ‒ the music and the action ‒ into one seamless whole. As the shift continues toward more and more work on stage and less in the music room, Sherman will be on hand to help the cast firmly implant their notes and vocal technique into their brains, so it can all become a kind of muscle memory by the time they get to dress rehearsal ‒ and then opening night.

“Throughout the process,” he says, “I will be monitoring what movements they will be doing, who is singing when that happens, and examining if they can continue to produce the quality of sound I want. I will be giving constant reminders to maintain proper diaphragmatic support.”

Sherman admits that’s easier said than done when you are intentionally behaving like a pack of weasels or a flock of birds.

“Even if they are on the floor swimming like an otter, if they have the correct placement of their voices and remember to monitor their body mechanics, they can continue to be powerful vocally,” he says. “During the actual performances, once we have audiences, we will also have multiple people singing backstage to help with the strength of sound.”

Looking back on the last few weeks, Sherman says he feels good.

“As you can see, this part of putting on a musical can be something of a tedious process.” he says, “but it’s what has to be done with a show like this. And with a cast this good, who are working this hard, it’s going to pay off. Just wait and see.”

A Musical in the Making

