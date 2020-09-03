The Woman’s Club at 125 years

Skip Sommer, the Petaluma Historian.

Yes, it’s been 125 years for our great Petaluma Woman’s Club.

Here is a look back at a few memorable moments.

In January of 1942, Petaluma was mobilizing for war.

Just one month after Pearl Harbor’s “Day that shall live in infamy,” our town was in major fright. It was the beginning of a “Trade butter for guns” campaign, summed up in our Argus-Courier editor Duncan Olmsted’s warning, “We are going to have to do with less. “

Petaluma, in 1942, had a population of about 9,200 and boasted several feed mills, packing plants, an egg incubator factory, a marble works, creameries, tanneries, hatcheries, a box factory and a line and twine maker. Over a quarter million tons of merchandise were shipped out of here via river and truck, each year.

Petaluma women were among the first in the state to organize into Home Nurses Corps, Motor Corps and the Red Cross Canteen. Our Petaluma Woman’s Club led the way. More about those dynamic ladies later, but first here is a further glimpse into what was happening here, in that first tense month of 1942.

On January 2, Petaluma Mayor Woodson called for volunteer air wardens to supervise blackouts and to check homes for buckets of dry sand and availability of ladders … in case of incendiary attacks from Japan. By Jan. 8, workers had distributed piles of sand around town for “bomb control” and homeowners were told to pick it up.

Our Boy Scouts helped deliver it to the elderly and infirm.

It was also mandated that chicken house lights be eliminated, or that the chicken houses themselves be abandoned for the duration. Local radio stations were told to stop all “quiz-on-the-street” type programs which (they warned) could be used by Axis agents to secretly communicate with submarines.

Editor Olmsted stated, “We are going over the top in our civilian defense program … Petaluma is prepared!”

Hotel Petaluma was ordered to remove its neon sign on Washington, because it may “impede military vehicles,” plus its 4th story rooftop was designated an air observation post. Also, ranchers were ordered to register their horses and mules for military usage. The Rationing Board announced that our county would be allotted just 75 tires a month, for any usage.

Olmsted opined, “Pleasure cars will be laid-up for the duration. We may get back to horse-and-buggy days.”

The manufacture of private vehicles was much reduced and Petaluma auto dealers were ordered to freeze the sale of cars and trucks on their lots, as U.S. requisitioning of them was possible. The Petaluma Rifle and Pistol Club held target practice in the basement of Hunt and Behrens Feeds and told citizens, “If you own a pistol or rifle … bring it.“ Military practice was also held at the Mecham Ranch on Stony Point.

To join in the War Campaign, Tomasini Hardware pledged, “Hardware without profiteering” and Petaluma’s Lutheran Church banned their German services. Plus, our (Germanic) Hermann Sons Hall felt it important to say, “Our hall is equipped for blackouts.”

In the middle of all this, our Petaluma Woman’s Club was out in front.

The PWC, founded to, “do all in our power to make Petaluma an ideal town that may be known as the home of good citizenship,” carried those goals throughout the war … and much beyond. Mrs. George P. McNear (nee Ida Belle Denman) was Founding President in 1895 and by 1913, the club had purchased a lot on B Street and hired local architect Brainerd Jones to design the clubhouse that sits there today.

Membership back then was just 40 women, but during WWI members had become very involved in Red Cross activities, as well as raising money for the war through Liberty Bond sales, while at the same time dealing with the Spanish Flu epidemic … as the Clubhouse became an emergency hospital.

By 1922, PWC membership had soared to 300.

As our town was swept into WWII, a PWC rally raised $14,000 for war bonds ($255,000 in today’s dollars) and members wrapped over 20,000 bandages each month. Members were also early joiners in our air warden effort, establishing a “Sky Watch” on the Hotel Petaluma roof, as well as organizing victory gardens and blood banks.

As war tensions rose, Club membership grew to 336 and such prominent Petaluma names as Mae Tomasetti, Vivian Lasher, Shirley Lawrence, Louise Joerger, Dorothy Henris, Lillian Ramaticci, Dorothy Klemenok, Althea Olmsted, Mary Ronsheimer, Connie Mahoney, Ida Boysen and Ella Cavanagh were active members. Past Presidents have included Nellie Denman, Josie Hill, Mrs. L.C. Byce, Mrs. Joseph Tuttle, Mahtee Olmsted and Lillian Fratini. These names significantly reflect the important founders, movers and shakers of our community.

The Petaluma Woman’s Club joined with the USO in the 1940s in sponsoring dances for servicemen and local young women were also invited, as dance partners. Those “partners” were required to be at least 18 years of age and hundreds of girls showed up.

The dances were formal and the music was Swing-style. The Argus called them, “Brilliant successes, with fashionably gowned women,” and the PWC continued to hold those popular events all throughout the long war.

Our Petaluma Woman’s Club is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year and the organization has been an important facet within our community for all of those years. Never bashful about opinions, these women have motivated much of our town’s growth, policies and direction.

The PWC thrives today as a bastion of good ideas and good taste.

However, due to the current pandemic, the club is unable to rent out its facilities for public events and is only hosting their own club get-togethers (and afternoon cocktails) on the internet. Happy Anniversary Ladies!

(“Petaluma’s Past” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can reach Skip Sommer at skipsommer@hotmail.com)