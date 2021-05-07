The Young People’s Chamber Orchestra records concert at Petaluma’s Phoenix Theater

WHERE : To view the concert, patrons must submit a request on the YPCO Concert page by 12 p.m. on Friday, May 14. After receiving a Zoom link, they can tune into the show live. The concert will then be available, beginning the following week, on the Santa Rosa Symphony’ Education YouTube channel.

It was not technically a secret.

It’s just that very few people knew it was happening.

Last month at Petaluma’s Phoenix Theater, Sonoma County’s celebrated Young People's Chamber Orchestra taped an ambitious, no-audience concert inside the cavernous music venue, which has been suffering a sad lack of melodies and voices over the last 14 months. The concert will be streamed to the public on Saturday, May 15 as part of the program “Underrepresented ... and Great!” The show will feature pieces largely written by composers of color and other underrepresented groups.

That — and the fact that the show was taped here in town — is just part of why Petalumans might want to tune into the show. The unique program, to be streamed on YouTube, will feature an original new composition by Sonoma County’s 17-year-old Gwendolyn Przyjazna. Titled “Concertina,” the piece was written to have its world premier along with the first-ever performance by The Redwood Violin.

So named for being carved, in part, from locally-sourced redwood, the instrument is the project of Santa Rosa luthier Andrew Carruthers. Last year, he began documenting his quest to build a violin entirely from local materials: redwood, Gravenstein applewood and manzanita, using glue made from boiled-down Sonoma County cow-tendons, varnished using turpentine derived from the sap of local pine trees. From the beginning, Carruthers planned to donate the instrument to the Young People’s Chamber Orchestra. Przyjazna composed “Concertina” specifically for the Redwood Violin’s debut performance.

Which leads us to the final reason local music fans might want to tune in.

When Przyjazna’s piece was performed at the Phoenix last month, the musician playing the Redwood Violin was Petaluma’s 16-year-old Aedan Seaver, YPCO’s co-concertmaster.

The program is part of a two-pronged “Spring concert,” the first of which, titled “Wanderlust,” will be streamed on YouTube on May 11, with musicians of the Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Orchestra performing pieces familiar and otherwise from their own homes. For the program on May 15, a different approach will be taken, with several members of the ensemble appearing on Zoom to discuss the program and introduce the various pieces. Like the world-premiere of “Concertina,“ prepare to hear something you’ve never heard before.

"The classical music business canonizes and recycles just a tiny fraction of the music that has ever been written,“ said Young People’s Chamber Orchestra director Aaron Westman, in a written statement. ”While there are many great reasons to play Bach, Beethoven and Tchaikovsky over and over again, there is an incredible amount of great music by underrepresented composers that typically does not make it to our violins, violas and cellos, and into your ears.“

For the current season. with some COVID-19 restrictions lifted, YPCO was finally able to gather together for rehearsals, masked and distanced but in the same room for the first time in months. That’s when they began exploring a catalog of challenging and beautifully-composed pieces that, while perhaps not new, are rarely if ever performed.

“We played music by composers of color, women and composers who aren't from the usual musical centers,” said Westman. While at the Phoenix, each piece was recorded as a separate video, which will be presented for the first time next weekend. Added Westman, “We can't wait to share these videos and to talk about the music and our experiences working together this season."