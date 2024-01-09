Theater Review: Romance gone bad with a dreamer and a jerk

Before you see “The Last Five Years” at Cinnabar Theater, there’s something important that you need to know. The story covers five years in the relationship of a man and a woman. For the woman’s story-line, the years move backward. For the man’s story-line, the years move forward.

If you don’t understand this central conceit from the start, it’s almost impossible to make sense of the story.

In Cinnabar’s production of Jason Robert Brown’s 20-year-old musical, director Jared Sakren is not disposed to offer the audience any clues. Consequently, it took me some time to figure out what was going on. The show opens with a rainstorm, strikingly staged and very effective. Cathy (Zanna Wyatt), based on a small mobile platform on one side of the stage, sings out her hurt and anger that the man she loves has left her. As her song ends, she and the platform disappear into the wings. Then Jamie (Zach Hasbany) appears on a mobile platform from the other side of the stage, singing about how he has just met his “Shiksa Goddess.”

She is at the end of their five years together, he is at the beginning.

Now the years move forward and backward simultaneously, as she traces her pain through to the start and he traces his growing frustration through to the ending. All this has to be communicated through the words of the songs, since there is no dialogue between the characters to help tell the story, and no visual clues in this production to show the complicated duality of passing time.

On opening night, both Wyatt and Hasbany had some serious tuning issues as they tried to infuse their singing with the heightened emotions required by the story. At times, Wyatt also struggled to make herself heard, particularly during the duets.

As Cathy, Wyatt has more to do emotionally than Hasbany, with songs ranging from the anguished opening number, “Still Hurting,” to the comic “A Summer in Ohio.” She successfully portrays her reverse journey from betrayed wife, through the mostly amusing struggles of an aspiring actor, to the young woman in love. It’s difficult not to sympathize with her plight, even if you frequently wonder what on earth she sees in him.

Jamie, on the other hand, as played by Hasbany, is an unmitigated jerk ‒ colossally selfish and wholly unsympathetic. It’s not entirely Hasbany’s fault, saddled as he is with lyrics like, “I will not lose because you can’t win,” and “If I didn’t believe in you, you’d never have got this far.” Frankly, his song after cheating on her ‒ “Nobody Needs to Know” ‒ made me, and I would think almost every woman in the audience, angry just listening to it.

But it’s hard to see how this show could have had the success it’s enjoyed nationally unless there’s a way to portray Jamie that elicits the audience’s sympathy for both characters.

A lighter approach by Sakren might have helped the narrative.

In the final scene, the young Cathy stands in a doorway at the end of her first date and dreamily watches the five-years-ahead Jamie, as he leaves her for the last time. I couldn’t help thinking it was a shame that she couldn’t see him then for what he clearly was from the start. As for their marriage – well, I’m no guidance counselor, but all I wanted to say to them both by the end was, “Could you please stop singing, come together, and just talk?”

There are many high-quality production elements, including the set design (Wayne Hovey) and the lighting (April George), and worthy accompaniment by the five unseen musicians directed by Brett Strader. Unfortunately, I couldn’t get past my irritation with the characters, and the outdated, misogynistic messaging of the story.