Theater Review: SRJC’s ‘Orlando’ a ‘’magical’ epic

“Orlando,” adapted from the Virigina Woolf novel of the same name by dramatist Sarah Ruhl, is – as you might expect from those two authors – a difficult play to pin down. Quirky, lyrical, humorous, but with something serious to say, it’s also not an easy choice for any theater company.

Fortunately, Santa Rosa Junior College’s “Orlando,” expertly directed and blessed with an exceptionally talented actor in the title role, is a delightfully playful, well-crafted production.

The story begins during the reign of English Queen Elizabeth I. A young nobleman and would-be poet named Orlando finds his way to the royal court, where he becomes a favorite of the aging monarch. After the Queen’s death, he falls in love with Sasha, an elusive and mysterious Russian princess. When she departs for her homeland, Orlando falls into a period of deep melancholy.

Without any explanation given, at least 60 years have passed when the still youthful Orlando, relentlessly pursued by an ardent archduchess, asks King Charles II to help him escape the English court. The king promptly appoints him ambassador to Constantinople. There, Orlando metamorphoses from a young man to a young woman, unchanged as a person but now inhabiting a different body.

Dressed as a woman, Orlando returns to England to live through the 18th, 19th and even 20th centuries (beyond the end of Woolf’s original tale), learning without ever aging how to navigate sexuality and personal identity in a world of shifting gender preferences and social conventions.

Laura Downing-Lee, directing her 25th mainstage production at SRJC, makes the magic happen in every aspect of this production. Under her guidance, the production team has found creative and graceful ways to represent the beauty of Woolf’s original prose on stage.

Actors use fans and scarves to chart the sun rising and setting. A rope signifies the deck of a ship. A sheet of foil is a mirror. An elegant teacup suggests the setting of a European salon.

Costume concept artist Ariel Allen and a team of coordinators have done an excellent job in adding just enough period details to the ensemble’s neutral costumes to convey both the passage of time and the play’s constantly shifting world of gender fluidity. A simply dressed set is augmented by additional pockets of well-lit playing space and multiple ways to exit and enter the stage that keep the audience constantly engaged.

The gifted cast of actors has also delved into the lightness and wonder of the play, which spins a colorful tale while teasingly exploring its themes of gender expectations and sexual identity. With plenty of talent to go round, everyone in the 10-person ensemble is adept at delivering the lighthearted comedy needed to make this play work. Skillfully choreographed by cast members Kate Benton and Amar Chokshi, the ensemble’s fluid, almost constant movement propels the action along and adds to the visual treat offered by this production.

All of this is magical enough.

But the revelation of the production is Petaluma resident Lizzy Bies as Orlando. Bies is so good in the role, there’s almost a danger of taking her immense talent for granted. Nimble, expressive, lightly humorous and convincingly inhabiting Orlando’s unique body and soul, her every action and reaction kept me riveted – and she is on stage for almost all of the play. If for no other reason (and there are plenty) you should buy a ticket to see Bies’ performance.

One day you may be proud to say that you saw her here first.

One of the most visually striking moments in the play comes at the end of Act I. I won’t give anything away here, but I guarantee that the image presented will be one that stays with you. Emotionally direct, artistically satisfying and breathtakingly beautiful, it’s a fitting snapshot for this excellent production.