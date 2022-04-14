Theater review: The ABCs of a long life lived

Have you ever wished you could go back in time and talk to your younger self? To pass on some the hard lessons you’ve learned, or to warn yourself against coming unwise decisions, or even just to remember what it was like to be so very young? In “Three Tall Women,” one of the three plays of Edward Albee’s to bring home the Pulitzer — the other two being “A Delicate Balance” and my favorite of his works, “Seascape" — takes that idea even further. But that’s in the second act, and to lay it all out for you would spoil some of the fun you’d have seeing Cinnabar Theatre’s new production of this marvelous, funny, weird (and occasionally upsetting) production.

All of the action takes place in the upscale home (set by Brian Watson) of A (Laura Jorgensen), a wealthy woman of 92 – but who claims to be only 91, causing C (Tiffani Lisieux), a young lawyer who works for A, to wonder why anyone would lie about just a single year. Seven years, or even five, she might understand.

“But one? Taking off one year? What kind of vanity is that?”

But B (Amanda Vitiello), A’s caregiver, steps in and tells C to “Let it be.”

Then, suddenly, we’re off on new tangents, one after another. A erupts in tears. Why? Nothing truly upsetting seems to precipitate the crying jag, so we are left to assume a wave of regret has suddenly crashed over her, a reminder of all the grief and disillusionment of the many decades that have left their mark and presented themselves in the form of a case of terminal nostalgia. She demands to be taken to the bathroom, complains about one pain after another, bickers incessantly with B and C, and in a fit of age-related paranoia assumes that everyone is stealing from her. Everyone.

This first act is an incredibly challenging one for an actor, as A must embody emotions that run an extremely wide gamut: self-pity, anger, embarrassment, confusion, wistfulness, pettiness, memory loss — all the many ills to which the flesh is heir, to quote another playwright. Jorgensen pulls it off with great aplomb. Her eyes sparkle when she’s being crusty, but in an instant will go blank and lifeless when she forgets something important or becomes confused. Her hands tell her story almost as skillfully as if she were using a sign language everyone in the audience understands.

As B, Amanda Vitiello is just as skilled, but in a quieter way. Her B has seen a lot, but Vitiello’s approach to the character lets us know B has come to terms with it all, and has achieved an almost Buddhist level of non-attachment to the rigors of her job, which is clearly not a dream career. Tiffini Lisieux’s C, however, is out of tune with her scene partners. She seems stiff and vaguely uncomfortable in her skin, and has a tendency to rush some her lines, which disturbs the rhythms of Albee’s finely-crafted language, rather like a lipstick smear across a DaVinci drawing.

Director Michael Fontaine has staged the production rather straightforwardly. There is minimal movement beyond what is indicated by the text. But that turns out to be a good thing. Fontaine’s simple, logical blocking allows Albee’s energetic text to take center stage. He closes the piece with a tableau that wonderfully encapsulates the journey on which Albee has led us for the previous two hours, leaving us in a place where we can imagine what it might be like to see our own personal histories from three tightly-connected, but highly-different points of view.