Content : The musical “The Full Monty” is set in 1989 and follows a group of blue-collar steel workers. Contains strong language, adult themes, attempted self harm and brief nudity. Audience members are advised you to use your judgment based on their own research of the show and their own sensibilities.

A general feeling of chill vibes and classy wine-assisted revelry filled the very-recently-built outdoor theater at Beltane Ranch, the temporary summertime home of Transcendence Theatre Company. The relaxed energy quickly flipped, however, exploding into enthusiastic catcalling mayhem the moment a hunky, sequin-suited businessman took the stage and began removing his clothes.

Why was he stripping, you may ask? Because this was the beginning of “The Full Monty,” the musical, and the mostly-middle-aged Broadway-loving audience was eager to see some skin.

Inspired by the hit 1997 British cinematic comedy, “The Full Monty” was adapted into a classic Broadway style musical in 2000, written by play-writing legend Terrence McNally, with music and lyrics by David Yazbek. For fans of the film, you'll notice that the biggest deviation is swapping the setting from Yorkshire, England to Buffalo, New York – most likely to make it more relatable to American audiences.

As much as I miss hearing thick Northern English accents, the switch 100% works. The story centers around Jerry (played by NYC-based Michael Burrell), a single dad and unemployed steel mill worker struggling to make child support payments after the mill closed down. Faced with a looming deadline of paying-up or losing visitation rights to 12-year-old Nathan (played by adorable high-schooler Zee Hubbard, of Marin School of the Arts), Jerry is desperate for a get-rich-quick scheme.

After learning how much local women are spending to see a recent Chippendale stripper show, Jerry decides it would be easy to find some guys desperate for work to take their clothes off for money.

That’s easier said than done.

What ensues is an exploration of men's vulnerabilities around their bodies in the most entertaining way possible, as six average, working-class dudes of all ages, shapes and sizes band together (along with the show-stealing elderly pianist Jeanette, played with comedic perfection and brazen charisma by Mary Stout) to help each other earn some lifesaving cash –and some self confidence along the way.

Transcendence is primarily known for musical revues featuring performers from Broadway. “The Full Monty” is only its second fully-staged musical, after “A Chorus Line” in 2019. It is always exciting seeing seasoned, professional performers under the stars, but in this case, the acting felt reserved, as if the actors were holding back their emotional authenticity – a tool commonly used by pros for preserving themselves while doing eight shows a week. As a person who typically prefers dramatic straight plays that showcase emotional vulnerability and realism, much of the energy exhibited onstage on opening night of “The Full Monty” felt more like a Saturday matinee three months into the run.

Honestly, though, the majority of the audience were pleasantly buzzed and clearly didn't mind, as demonstrated by the enthusiastic applause and standing ovation at the end of the show.

The highlights, curiously enough, are the kid and the two actors over 60, all strikingly charismatic and fully absorbed into their characters, instantly connecting to the audience's energy. They absolutely slayed, especially Horse (Lee Palmer), one of the only characters in the out-of-work dance team who can actually dance, despite a dodgy hip and being at least 30 years older than Jerry. Palmer had ladies in the audience hooting and hollering as he strutted and crooned “There ain't nothing in the world like a big black man.”

Overall, despite my personal resistance to certain older musical tropes, there's something undeniably powerful about watching everyday men with normal bodies overcoming the toxic masculinity created from unrealistic expectations of what it means to be a real man. These characters start the show feeling ashamed, lacking control over their lives, feeling like failures, and end up standing proudly on stage in their birthday suits, baring it all to hundreds of wildly supportive people. If these fictional schmoes can do it and move audiences as much as they did on opening night, maybe there's hope for the rest of society, one production of “The Full Monty” at a time.

Here are some things you should know.

Since this is just Transcendence's temporary home through the rest of the summer – while their normal home at Jack London State Park works out some technical issues – the stage they have constructed at Beltane Ranch was legally required to be two-and-a-half feet high. Blame permitting restrictions. Unfortunately, this presents a bit of a sightline issue for people seated further back. It's also wise to bring some sunglasses, since the stage is facing North West with a perfect direct view of the sunset.

Fortunately, we didn’t have to wait too long before the sun moved out of view.

If you've never been to a Transcendence show, it's always a bit of a party. Being outdoors and surrounded by gorgeous scenery, patrons are encouraged to come as early as 5 p.m. to enjoy a prepacked picnic or selections from a plethora of food trucks and, of course, opportunities to buy wine at every corner. Seeing Transcendence's “The Full Monty” is more that just a trip to the theater, it's an event.