Theater review: To sell or not to sell?

When you sell your house, what happens to your home? That’s one of the questions asked in “Dream Hou$e,” a playful but thought-provoking dark comedy now running at Cinnabar Theater.

The clever title “Dream Hou$e” alludes not only to finding the perfect house – a concept beloved by real estate agents - but also to the dreams woven into the house you already have, especially if it’s the one you grew up in. That’s the house Latinx sisters Patricia (Bethany Regan) and Julia (Linda Maria Giron) are planning to sell after the recent death of their mother.

Patricia, who moved back in to act as their mother’s caregiver, is ready now to move on. The neighborhood, once populated by Spanish-speaking families, is being gentrified and she wants to take advantage of this to help secure her future. A single woman with a career that she’s had to put on hold, she’s also resentful that her sister hasn’t been around to help.

Julia, the more sentimental of the two, is torn between selling and holding onto the house, which family legend has it was built by their great-great-grandfather. About to become a mother herself, the idea of family is weighing heavily on her.

Hoping to get the highest possible price, Patricia has applied to sell the house on a reality TV show called “Flip It and List It.” All the sisters have to do is let the TV crew give the house a quick makeover, answer questions on camera from the show’s glamorous host, Tessa (Heather Shepardson), and let the lure of reality TV do the rest.

But as the makeover starts to look more like a demolition, TV cameramen take root in their living room, and Tessa’s questions become more and more intrusive, both sisters start to question what they stand to gain and, more importantly, what they may be about to lose. Events take an increasingly bizarre turn in the second act as Patricia is tested on how much she’s willing to give up for money and the house starts to spill its secrets, challenging Julia’s cherished version of her family’s history.

Talented Bethany Regan plays Patricia with a sharp assertiveness that slowly falters as she loses control of events. Linda Maria Giron brings a genuine softness and vulnerability to Julia that highlights the contrast between her sister’s hard-nosed approach and her own uncertain one. Heather Shepardson is a hoot as Tessa, the larger-than-life, dressed-all-in-pink TV star who knows with absolute precision when to turn on the sympathy and when to go for the killer shot.

The production team has fun with the elements of magical realism that occur throughout the play, and all deserve a shout out for making some challenging moments work. Reyalda Cruz does a good job with costumes, especially for Tessa – love those pink shoes!

Directed with pace and clarity by Mary Ann Rodgers, “Dream Hou$e” has plenty of comic moments and more than one unexpected twist to keep you guessing. Underneath the humor, though, there are some serious questions about the value we put on culture versus material progress.

As Patricia succinctly comments towards the end, “I don’t understand why having a heritage means I have to be poor.” It’s a very reasonable question for which, sadly, there is no good answer.