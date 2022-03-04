Subscribe

Thelma Crumrin turns 104

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 4, 2022, 8:21AM
On Monday, Feb. 28, Petaluma’s Thelma Crumrin celebrated her 104th birthday with a big party, a live band singing classic country tunes, a cake shaped like a frog (her favorite animal) and plenty of friends dressed in green (the frog thing again).

A resident of Springfield Place, on Petaluma’s east side, Crumrin is originally from Texas. Crumrin will be the focus of an upcoming Petaluma profile later this month.

